Solutions for Climate Change in Arkansas? Join the Discussion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to excessive heat and drought.
Public discussions are coming up online, to ask Arkansans how they're seeing climate change play out, and what they think could be done about it. The two-hour talks will be held on Nov. 9, 15 and 30.
Robert Richards, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, said nonpartisan discussions are important, because the warming climate affects people statewide.
"Residents' voices are really valuable," Richards asserted. "Often, residents can introduce us to aspects of the problem that aren't readily apparent to policymakers or nonprofit leaders. And often, residents have constructive, creative solutions to addressing these problems because of their unique insights and their knowledge of local conditions."
A fourth conversation, to be held Nov. 16, will be in Spanish, to reach some Arkansas communities of color, who often bear the brunt of climate change effects. In addition to the Clinton School, the discussions are being organized by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and the Central Arkansas Library System.
Richards explained each talk will start with attendees reading some information that touches on environmental conditions in Arkansas and then, the discussion begins. People can share their personal experiences about how climate change has affected them.
Richards emphasized they will then discuss three potential solutions to addressing the effects on water resources, which were gathered during listening sessions earlier this year.
"Each policy option is described in terms of both its potential benefits and also its downsides or trade-offs," Richards pointed out. "And that's a way to keep the discussion balanced and to prevent polarization of views."
According to research from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, climate change could cause average yearly temperatures to rise, more intense rainfall and soil erosion, as well as droughts and floods for farmland in the eastern part of the state.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- This weekend, environmental groups host a "Halloween Rally for Climate Action" in downtown Charleston, featuring leading climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann.
The latest topline number for President Joe Biden's climate and social programs is now $1.75 trillion. Supporters say it will make large investments in clean energy and climate action to benefit West Virginia and the Appalachian region.
Morgan King, climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said there is nothing scarier than devastating floods and extreme weather. She wants Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to stand behind the legislation.
"But with Sen. Manchin not having yet made a public comment or ensured his vote on it, we're still going forward with this rally and sending a message to Sen. Manchin that folks in the state really do care about climate action," King asserted.
Manchin publicly hinted Thursday he could support the new price tag, telling reporters, "We negotiated a good number that we worked off of, and we're all dealing in a good faith." But the price tag still doesn't sit well with many Republicans.
Jaime Shinn, assistant professor of geology and geography at West Virginia University, said the issue of flooding in the state is impossible to separate from the conversations in Washington right now about tackling climate change.
She explained the new weather patterns mean floods are expected to become higher, more frequent and more dangerous.
"So many residents of the state remember the disastrous floods of 2016," Shinn recounted. "And while we classify that as a thousand-year flooding event, what we actually know is that, due to climate change, we can expect many more of these events over the course of a person's lifetime."
And Shinn pointed out many West Virginians are already seeing conditions leaving them vulnerable, in terms of the economy as well as the environment, which more flooding would compound.
"So for example, if somebody can't afford flood insurance, and they experience a flood at their home, then their ability to recover from that flood is further hindered," Shinn outlined.
A report released this month by the First Street Foundation found more than one in 10 West Virginia properties are at "almost certain" risk of flooding in the coming decade.
CARSON CITY, Nev. - As Democrats work feverishly for a deal on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, groups working to curb the effects of climate change say both are crucial to Nevada's economy.
The Build Back Better reconciliation bill includes billions to promote clean energy and clean transportation.
Kevin Moran, senior director for the Environmental Defense Fund Action, said the Silver State already is suffering the effects of a warming climate, with devastating heat waves, wildfire and drought - and he insisted the way out is paved with clean-energy jobs.
"Climate change is barging down the door in the American West," he said, "and it's time for us to take on the underlying causes of it in a way that grows our economy."
The Build Back Better agenda includes incentives to increase the number of electric-vehicle charging stations, and the so-called "hard" infrastructure bill includes $4.6 billion for rebuilding aging infrastructure and rural water projects, including $400 million for water-saving programs to protect against drought.
Moran said Nevada, considered by some to be the sunniest state in the nation, is poised to benefit greatly from the solar incentives in the reconciliation bill.
"There's over 30,000 people employed in clean-energy jobs already in Nevada," he said. "Provisions in the Build Back Better agenda would double the number of clean energy jobs in Nevada, adding over 31,000."
President Joe Biden's plan also would invest $2.2 billion in Nevada's energy-efficiency projects and $311 million in projects to modernize the power grid.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry.
In Washington state, Vancouver is developing its climate action plan, but activists in the community say Northwest Natural, the regional gas supplier, has ramped up its pace defending the fuel source.
Northwest Natural has sent out fliers noting that customers prefer gas stoves in their homes, but Alona Steinke, a Vancouver resident and retired nurse, said a growing number of health studies find these stoves are a major source of indoor pollution.
"They were telling their customers that there's 'a small group of people who are trying to get the city to take away their gas.' Well, it's not true," she said, "but I'm sure there are some who thought that they were going to lose their beloved gas stoves."
Northwest Natural said it has plans for reducing its carbon footprint, including the use of methane produced by cow manure and sewage-treatment plans. The company is part of roundtable discussions taking place in Vancouver on its climate action plan.
David Anderson, Northwest Natural's chief executive and president, also chairs the American Gas Association. Dylan Plummer, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club in the region, said cities and other local governments have faced roadblocks - from the company and American Gas Association - as they attempt to electrify buildings and appliances to meet their climate goals.
"Northwest Natural is leading both a regional and a national effort to undermine these commonsense climate policies and keep our communities hooked on methane gas," he said.
Cities are feeling increasing pressure from, and urgency to act on, climate change. Alona's husband, Don Steinke, also is fighting for climate action in Vancouver. He said city council members initially asked how Vancouver could afford to cut its emissions so dramatically in the next few decades.
"That was what they said before we had that 115-degree heat in that heat dome that we had," he said. "That was what they said then. And then at the next meeting they said, 'We're all in. Go for it, do everything we possibly can to reduce emissions.'"
