Friday, October 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 29, 2021
Play

It's up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be in the reconciliation bill, plus President Biden outlines a slimmed-down spending proposal with $100 billion for immigration reform.

2021Talks - October 29, 2021
Play

The bipartisan infrastructure bill vote is punted again, President Biden meets with the Pope, a new report suggests ways to quell disinformation, and the upper chamber celebrates a milestone.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Solutions for Climate Change in Arkansas? Join the Discussion

Play

Friday, October 29, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to excessive heat and drought.

Public discussions are coming up online, to ask Arkansans how they're seeing climate change play out, and what they think could be done about it. The two-hour talks will be held on Nov. 9, 15 and 30.

Robert Richards, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, said nonpartisan discussions are important, because the warming climate affects people statewide.

"Residents' voices are really valuable," Richards asserted. "Often, residents can introduce us to aspects of the problem that aren't readily apparent to policymakers or nonprofit leaders. And often, residents have constructive, creative solutions to addressing these problems because of their unique insights and their knowledge of local conditions."

A fourth conversation, to be held Nov. 16, will be in Spanish, to reach some Arkansas communities of color, who often bear the brunt of climate change effects. In addition to the Clinton School, the discussions are being organized by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and the Central Arkansas Library System.

Richards explained each talk will start with attendees reading some information that touches on environmental conditions in Arkansas and then, the discussion begins. People can share their personal experiences about how climate change has affected them.

Richards emphasized they will then discuss three potential solutions to addressing the effects on water resources, which were gathered during listening sessions earlier this year.

"Each policy option is described in terms of both its potential benefits and also its downsides or trade-offs," Richards pointed out. "And that's a way to keep the discussion balanced and to prevent polarization of views."

According to research from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, climate change could cause average yearly temperatures to rise, more intense rainfall and soil erosion, as well as droughts and floods for farmland in the eastern part of the state.


get more stories like this via email
Stroke survivor Christina Saldivar of Hampton, Va., suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage last year at age 26. (American Heart Association)

Health and Wellness

Young Virginia Stroke Survivor: ‘It Can Happen to Anyone’

HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can …

Environment

CAP Trails Provide Recreation for Thousands of Outdoor Enthusiasts

MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central …

Environment

Groups Call on PA Governor to Maintain Methane Promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt …

Community action agencies say weatherization assistance programs provide a local economic benefit, in part because crews are using funds to buy supplies locally to make homes more energy-efficient. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

More MN Homes Could Benefit from Weatherization

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- Home weatherization programs for low-income households have come a long way, but federal funding has not always matched demand…

Health and Wellness

As Disability Employment Awareness Month Ends, NY Efforts Continue

NEW YORK -- National Disability Employment Awareness Month is nearly over, but advocates in New York said there is more progress to be made beyond …

Kentucky incarcerates 40% more people per capita than the United States' average, which is more than five times larger than other wealthy countries. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Financial Incentives Drive KY Jail Overcrowding, Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky counties are caught in a cycle of trying to cover the costs of incarceration by locking up more people and building bigger …

Environment

MI Groups Spotlight Renewable Technologies for Clean Power Week

LANSING, Mich. -- It is American Clean Power Week, and Michigan groups are highlighting clean energy technologies and the jobs they create. A little …

Social Issues

Resource Navigator Helps NH Veterans Access VA Health Benefits

CONCORD, N.H. -- More than 113,000 military veterans live in New Hampshire, but fewer than a quarter of them have enrolled in Veterans Affairs (VA) …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021