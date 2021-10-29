Solutions for Climate Change in Arkansas? Join the Discussion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to excessive heat and drought.



Public discussions are coming up online, to ask Arkansans how they're seeing climate change play out, and what they think could be done about it. The two-hour talks will be held on Nov. 9, 15 and 30.



Robert Richards, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, said nonpartisan discussions are important, because the warming climate affects people statewide.



"Residents' voices are really valuable," Richards asserted. "Often, residents can introduce us to aspects of the problem that aren't readily apparent to policymakers or nonprofit leaders. And often, residents have constructive, creative solutions to addressing these problems because of their unique insights and their knowledge of local conditions."



A fourth conversation, to be held Nov. 16, will be in Spanish, to reach some Arkansas communities of color, who often bear the brunt of climate change effects. In addition to the Clinton School, the discussions are being organized by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and the Central Arkansas Library System.



Richards explained each talk will start with attendees reading some information that touches on environmental conditions in Arkansas and then, the discussion begins. People can share their personal experiences about how climate change has affected them.



Richards emphasized they will then discuss three potential solutions to addressing the effects on water resources, which were gathered during listening sessions earlier this year.



"Each policy option is described in terms of both its potential benefits and also its downsides or trade-offs," Richards pointed out. "And that's a way to keep the discussion balanced and to prevent polarization of views."



According to research from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, climate change could cause average yearly temperatures to rise, more intense rainfall and soil erosion, as well as droughts and floods for farmland in the eastern part of the state.



References: Public discussions Withrop Rockefeller Institute 2021

Climate change report Ark. Game and Fish Commission 01/04/201

Climate change in Ark. EPA August 2016



get more stories like this via email



CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- This weekend, environmental groups host a "Halloween Rally for Climate Action" in downtown Charleston, featuring leading climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann.



The latest topline number for President Joe Biden's climate and social programs is now $1.75 trillion. Supporters say it will make large investments in clean energy and climate action to benefit West Virginia and the Appalachian region.



Morgan King, climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said there is nothing scarier than devastating floods and extreme weather. She wants Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to stand behind the legislation.



"But with Sen. Manchin not having yet made a public comment or ensured his vote on it, we're still going forward with this rally and sending a message to Sen. Manchin that folks in the state really do care about climate action," King asserted.



Manchin publicly hinted Thursday he could support the new price tag, telling reporters, "We negotiated a good number that we worked off of, and we're all dealing in a good faith." But the price tag still doesn't sit well with many Republicans.



Jaime Shinn, assistant professor of geology and geography at West Virginia University, said the issue of flooding in the state is impossible to separate from the conversations in Washington right now about tackling climate change.



She explained the new weather patterns mean floods are expected to become higher, more frequent and more dangerous.



"So many residents of the state remember the disastrous floods of 2016," Shinn recounted. "And while we classify that as a thousand-year flooding event, what we actually know is that, due to climate change, we can expect many more of these events over the course of a person's lifetime."



And Shinn pointed out many West Virginians are already seeing conditions leaving them vulnerable, in terms of the economy as well as the environment, which more flooding would compound.



"So for example, if somebody can't afford flood insurance, and they experience a flood at their home, then their ability to recover from that flood is further hindered," Shinn outlined.



A report released this month by the First Street Foundation found more than one in 10 West Virginia properties are at "almost certain" risk of flooding in the coming decade.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Climate rally W.Va. Climate Alliance 2021

Build Back Better framework White House 10/28/2021

Infrastructure report First Street Foundation 10/11/2021



get more stories like this via email

