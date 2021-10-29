Unions Push for PRO Act Provisions in Reconciliation Bill

HOUSTON -- Even before last year's election, President Joe Biden expressed his support for unions. Now it is up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be included in the long-awaited reconciliation bill.



The Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) was approved by the House but blocked in the Senate. Some elements are nonetheless included in the reconciliation bill.



Robin Johnson, representative for state legislation for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 6215 in Texas, said the Act would ensure a greater level of fairness.



"As Texans, no matter our race, where we come from or what jobs we have, we deserve the right to have a voice at work," Johnson asserted. "We can improve the lives of Texans by coming together and demanding better. Forming a union is what coming together looks like in the workplace."



As written, the PRO Act would set penalties for employers who retaliate against workers who organize. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce argued the bill would undermine workers' rights, ensnare employers in unrelated labor disputes and disrupt the economy.



Dan Mauer, director of government affairs for the CWA, disagreed with the Chamber's assessment, saying the expansion of employees' power could be good for business growth.



"It's been harder and harder for workers to organize," Mauer explained. "If we want to rebuild the labor movement and in turn rebuild the middle class, we've got to make sure that those issues get corrected."



Sara Walling, senior campaign lead for the CWA, believes it is time legislation better protected those people most vulnerable to discrimination and employer abuse, including the LGBTQ-plus community.



"When workers who are LGBTQ, or women workers, or Black and brown workers have a voice at the table, they're much more likely to have their concerns heard and met," Walling contended.



Walling added the PRO Act could invigorate the labor movement, where currently only 6% of private-sector workers are in unions, the lowest level in a century.



Disclosure: Communications Workers of America contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Resolution 5376 2021

House Resolution 842 2021

Resignation report U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 10/12/2021



PITTSBURGH - As businesses across the country deal with a massive labor shortage, Pennsylvania aims to entice people back to the workplace by increasing safety standards and the minimum wage.



At a Thursday news conference in Pittsburgh, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he's signed an executive order that calls on the Department of Labor and Industry to study how Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards can be implemented in Commonwealth workplaces. The governor also wants the General Assembly to pass legislation that would increase the minimum wage, which currently is the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.



"Unfortunately, while our Republican legislature refuses to act, Pennsylvanians are getting left behind," Wolf said. "Are you aware that all of our neighboring states - West Virginia, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland - all of them have higher minimum wages than Pennsylvania? That is embarrassing."



Wolf is asking the General Assembly to pass legislation introduced by Sen. Tina Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, outlining a gradual increase to $15 an hour by 2027. The executive order also directs Labor & Industry to ensure its contractors and grant recipients are in compliance with labor and workplace safety laws, including the Minimum Wage Act and the Equal Pay Act.



An estimated 4.3 million workers voluntarily left their jobs across the country in August, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. With more than 100,000 workers authorizing potential strikes this month, Darrin Kelly, president of the Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council, said it shows people have had enough.



"The workers are the economic engine of this city, this Commonwealth, this country - and as we see, worldwide," he said, "and to have an engine work properly, you have to pay them properly, respect them, allow them to retire with dignity."



Wolf also is requesting the General Assembly extend OSHA safety rules to public-sector employees in the state who are not currently protected. Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, responded to the announcement, calling it "executive overreach that hurts small businesses."



References: Executive order Pennsylvania Governor's Office 10/21/2021

Minimun-wage bill Pennsylvania General Assembly 2021



