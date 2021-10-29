Friday, October 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 29, 2021
Play

It's up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be in the reconciliation bill, plus President Biden outlines a slimmed-down spending proposal with $100 billion for immigration reform.

2021Talks - October 29, 2021
Play

The bipartisan infrastructure bill vote is punted again, President Biden meets with the Pope, a new report suggests ways to quell disinformation, and the upper chamber celebrates a milestone.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Unions Push for PRO Act Provisions in Reconciliation Bill

Play

Friday, October 29, 2021   

HOUSTON -- Even before last year's election, President Joe Biden expressed his support for unions. Now it is up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be included in the long-awaited reconciliation bill.

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) was approved by the House but blocked in the Senate. Some elements are nonetheless included in the reconciliation bill.

Robin Johnson, representative for state legislation for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 6215 in Texas, said the Act would ensure a greater level of fairness.

"As Texans, no matter our race, where we come from or what jobs we have, we deserve the right to have a voice at work," Johnson asserted. "We can improve the lives of Texans by coming together and demanding better. Forming a union is what coming together looks like in the workplace."

As written, the PRO Act would set penalties for employers who retaliate against workers who organize. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce argued the bill would undermine workers' rights, ensnare employers in unrelated labor disputes and disrupt the economy.

Dan Mauer, director of government affairs for the CWA, disagreed with the Chamber's assessment, saying the expansion of employees' power could be good for business growth.

"It's been harder and harder for workers to organize," Mauer explained. "If we want to rebuild the labor movement and in turn rebuild the middle class, we've got to make sure that those issues get corrected."

Sara Walling, senior campaign lead for the CWA, believes it is time legislation better protected those people most vulnerable to discrimination and employer abuse, including the LGBTQ-plus community.

"When workers who are LGBTQ, or women workers, or Black and brown workers have a voice at the table, they're much more likely to have their concerns heard and met," Walling contended.

Walling added the PRO Act could invigorate the labor movement, where currently only 6% of private-sector workers are in unions, the lowest level in a century.

Disclosure: Communications Workers of America contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Stroke survivor Christina Saldivar of Hampton, Va., suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage last year at age 26. (American Heart Association)

Health and Wellness

Young Virginia Stroke Survivor: ‘It Can Happen to Anyone’

HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can …

Environment

Solutions for Climate Change in Arkansas? Join the Discussion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to …

Environment

CAP Trails Provide Recreation for Thousands of Outdoor Enthusiasts

MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central …

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's August report urged governments to focus on reducing methane emissions from sources like oil and gas wells. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Call on PA Governor to Maintain Methane Promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt …

Social Issues

More MN Homes Could Benefit from Weatherization

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- Home weatherization programs for low-income households have come a long way, but federal funding has not always matched demand…

The highest concentration of community risk for flooding related to climate change is in Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky and West Virginia, according to a report by the First Street Foundation. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WV Holds Climate Rally as Congress Inches Toward 'Build Back Better' Deal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- This weekend, environmental groups host a "Halloween Rally for Climate Action" in downtown Charleston, featuring leading climate …

Health and Wellness

As Disability Employment Awareness Month Ends, NY Efforts Continue

NEW YORK -- National Disability Employment Awareness Month is nearly over, but advocates in New York said there is more progress to be made beyond …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Incentives Drive KY Jail Overcrowding, Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky counties are caught in a cycle of trying to cover the costs of incarceration by locking up more people and building bigger …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021