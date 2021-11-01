Ohio Election Day 2021: "Off" Years Still Important

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The 2021 general election in Ohio may not have the same level of excitement as the 2020 presidential election, but the end results are just as important.



Ohio voter turnout for 2020 was just 74%. The 2018 mid-term was 55%, and the 2017 general election had just 30% turnout.



However, Jen Miller - executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio - said even in these "off" years, every eligible voter should show up to ensure their voice is heard.



"This election is important because we're talking about local school boards, local judges," said Miller. "Those elected officials that can really affect our daily lives, how funding will be spent in our communities, what policies are implemented."



Ballot issues include tax levies to fund fire, police, parks, and road repairs.



Early voting started four weeks ago and ends today. Tomorrow, Election Day polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.



A proper ID is required to vote, and Miller said voters can find their polling location and other important election information at vote411.org.



"A lot of folks are frustrated with our government," said Miller. "They feel as though our government is dysfunctional. The best thing you can do is vote and make sure that you've done your research, especially in those local races."



There are also two special elections.



In the 11th Congressional District, voters will replace Marcia Fudge, who left to serve the White House. Democrat Shontel Brown and Republican Laverne Gore are vying for that seat.



And the 15th Congressional race is between Democrat Allison Russo and Republican Mike Carey. Republican Steve Stivers left to head the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.



Miller contended that Ohio has a solid elections system with multiple ways to access the ballot and strong security measures to ensure accuracy. But she added there's always room for improvement, including automatic voter registration.



"When voters go to the DMV and their registration is out of date, that can automatically be updated," said Miller. "That helps every voter because it makes our voter rolls more accurate and more secure. It reduces provisional ballot counts and, overall, makes our system more efficient."



She argued that other measures to expand voting access would include allowing online absentee requests, and expanding early voting centers and drop boxes per county.



CHARLESTON, W.Va. - You may spot a mobile billboard on your travels in West Virginia, and its creators hope the signage reminds people of how they might benefit from the "Build Back Better" plan.



From universal pre-K and expanded child tax credits, to affordable housing and climate-crisis initiatives, President Joe Biden unveiled a slimmer version of the package - $1.75 trillion, down from $3.5 trillion.



However, Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema - D-Ariz. - are still holdouts on its passage. Ryan Frankenberry, state director of the West Virginia Working Families Party, said the rolling billboard aims to get people thinking about how the investments could work for their communities.



"Just driving down the road, you might see it past you, or you might see it parked at a rest area," said Frankenberry. "And we're already getting folks texting, saying they've seen it."



Items most recently trimmed out of the plan include paid family leave, prescription drug price reform, free community college and expanded Medicare coverage.



But more than $550 billion would support clean-energy development, including a tax credit that would lower the cost of purchasing electric vehicles made in the U.S.



While the national spotlight has been on Sen. Manchin, Frankenberry pointed out that none of the West Virginia congressional representatives have voiced support for the Build Back Better plan.



"They love to come and claim the credit when we're doing these good things with government resources," said Frankenberry. "But it's really sad that they're not voting for them as well."



The rolling billboard is a partnership between the West Virginia Working Families Party and the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.



Meanwhile, faith groups across the state - led by West Virginia Interfaith Power and Light - are hosting a day of prayer today, All Saints Day, urging Sen. Manchin to support the Build Back Better plan and its efforts to mitigate climate change.







COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A last-minute change to a Maryland county's redistricting map is throwing a wrench into a restorative justice process, which aims to compensate a once-thriving Black community destroyed by urban renewal.



Maxine Gross, chair of the Lakeland Community Heritage Project, which is preserving the town's legacy, said the community in Prince George's County's College Park was mostly bulldozed in 1975 during a federal urban renewal project.



She explained a truth and reconciliation process for the town began last year after racial protests following George Floyd's killing, which involved educating her district and its county representatives on Lakeland's past, and pointed out the amended redistricting map means Lakeland will be in a new district with a new representative unfamiliar with Lakeland's history and current work.



"These new people won't know that story," Gross contended. "They won't care about the fact that we're working now to bring about restorative justice. So to change the makeup of the people who are our fellow voters and who are our leaders just puts us back."



A public hearing will be held Nov. 16 to get community feedback on the proposed map. The council will then decide to either accept the alternative map or move forward without changes.



Gross thinks Lakeland's voice will be diluted in the new district, which includes much more populous areas such as Beltsville, with different priorities. She emphasized if the amended map goes through, she will have to start all over again with the restorative-justice process to gain a new council member's ear.



"Now that we have gained some traction in that, rather than a particular leader that is concerned with Lakeland, we would have more than one individual where Lakeland would only be a very small portion of their concern," Gross worried.



She added Lakeland would join a handful of other small cities, such as Asheville, North Carolina, in seeking restorative justice for urban renewal projects. More than 300,000 families across the nation were displaced by urban renewal between 1955 and 1966, the majority of them people of color, according to the University of Richmond's Digital Scholarship Lab.



