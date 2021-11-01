COP26: Another Attempt to Avert Climate-Change Catastrophe

AUSTIN, Texas -- As climate scientists warn time is running out to reverse the worst effects of climate change, some Texans will be among those looking for solutions at the Conference of Parties, or COP26, underway in Glasgow, Scotland.
About 30,000 people are expected to attend the annual summit, including heads of state, environmental activists and business leaders.
Brigid Shea, a Travis County Commissioner will represent the Austin area.
"The national governments have to partner with local governments to really achieve the greenhouse gas reductions that have to happen in order to reverse climate change," Shea contended.
The 26th climate summit is considered the most important since a United Nations report declared "a code red for humanity" earlier this year. The summit continues through Nov. 12.
Shea said 2017's Hurricane Harvey was a climate-change wake-up call for Texans, and now its effects are being felt by everyone.
"The crazy wildfires, the massive flooding, the increasing intensity of hurricanes," Shea outlined. "I think people are seeing and feeling the impacts of climate change and realizing this is something deadly for humanity."
Shea believes the pandemic forced a real-time experiment, on a grand scale, to prove how well telecommuting could work to reduce fossil-fuel consumption contributing to climate change. According to Shea, Travis County government has saved more than $1 million on utility bills by allowing 75% of its workers to telecommute.
"We've reduced greenhouse gas emissions from our employee commute by over 30%, and we've increased productivity, improved employee morale," Shea pointed out.
Shea added the pandemic inadvertently illustrated how quickly environmental damage from carbon pollution can be reversed.
"There were so many reports from India that people could finally see the night sky, and they'd never seen it before, and it was so beautiful and amazing because everybody wasn't driving all over and choking the air with fossil-fuel emissions from their cars," Shea observed.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The 26th annual United Nations Conference of the Parties, better known as COP26, kicked off yesterday in Glasgow, Scotland with some Pennsylvanians in attendance.
Bill Peduto, outgoing mayor of Pittsburgh, is among them.
COP26 brings together global leaders to discuss strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the world. During his two terms as mayor, Peduto's administration has prioritized environmental policy, including a commitment for Pittsburgh to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
While this is the last summit he will attend as mayor, Peduto said his goal is to show how local governments can play an important role in finding solutions to a warming planet.
"Whether or not you have federal agreements, the cities throughout the world have already agreed that we are going to implement changes on the local level that will significantly lower our carbon footprint by 2030," Peduto explained.
COP26 runs through Nov. 12. Peduto arrives on Nov. 9 as a representative of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy. He first attended the United Nations conference in 2015, when the international Paris Climate Agreement was negotiated.
Peduto noted he sees the climate legacy his administration leaves as helping grow emerging industries in the Rust Belt city, including clean technology.
"Although we're proud of the past, we understand that our future is a very different idea than what built this city," Peduto reflected. "Our economic future is tied to a much greener city than where we are today."
Working toward the city's 2050 environmental goals, Peduto pointed out Pittsburgh has also set 2030 benchmark goals, which include a 50% reduction in overall energy use and a 50% reduction in vehicle emissions.
Peduto will leave office in January, after losing in the May 2021 primary to state Rep. Ed Gainey, a Democrat from Allegheny County.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to excessive heat and drought.
Public discussions are coming up online, to ask Arkansans how they're seeing climate change play out, and what they think could be done about it. The two-hour talks will be held on Nov. 9, 15 and 30.
Robert Richards, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, said nonpartisan discussions are important, because the warming climate affects people statewide.
"Residents' voices are really valuable," Richards asserted. "Often, residents can introduce us to aspects of the problem that aren't readily apparent to policymakers or nonprofit leaders. And often, residents have constructive, creative solutions to addressing these problems because of their unique insights and their knowledge of local conditions."
A fourth conversation, to be held Nov. 16, will be in Spanish, to reach some Arkansas communities of color, who often bear the brunt of climate change effects. In addition to the Clinton School, the discussions are being organized by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and the Central Arkansas Library System.
Richards explained each talk will start with attendees reading some information that touches on environmental conditions in Arkansas and then, the discussion begins. People can share their personal experiences about how climate change has affected them.
Richards emphasized they will then discuss three potential solutions to addressing the effects on water resources, which were gathered during listening sessions earlier this year.
"Each policy option is described in terms of both its potential benefits and also its downsides or trade-offs," Richards pointed out. "And that's a way to keep the discussion balanced and to prevent polarization of views."
According to research from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, climate change could cause average yearly temperatures to rise, more intense rainfall and soil erosion, as well as droughts and floods for farmland in the eastern part of the state.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- This weekend, environmental groups host a "Halloween Rally for Climate Action" in downtown Charleston, featuring leading climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann.
The latest topline number for President Joe Biden's climate and social programs is now $1.75 trillion. Supporters say it will make large investments in clean energy and climate action to benefit West Virginia and the Appalachian region.
Morgan King, climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said there is nothing scarier than devastating floods and extreme weather. She wants Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to stand behind the legislation.
"But with Sen. Manchin not having yet made a public comment or ensured his vote on it, we're still going forward with this rally and sending a message to Sen. Manchin that folks in the state really do care about climate action," King asserted.
Manchin publicly hinted Thursday he could support the new price tag, telling reporters, "We negotiated a good number that we worked off of, and we're all dealing in a good faith." But the price tag still doesn't sit well with many Republicans.
Jaime Shinn, assistant professor of geology and geography at West Virginia University, said the issue of flooding in the state is impossible to separate from the conversations in Washington right now about tackling climate change.
She explained the new weather patterns mean floods are expected to become higher, more frequent and more dangerous.
"So many residents of the state remember the disastrous floods of 2016," Shinn recounted. "And while we classify that as a thousand-year flooding event, what we actually know is that, due to climate change, we can expect many more of these events over the course of a person's lifetime."
And Shinn pointed out many West Virginians are already seeing conditions leaving them vulnerable, in terms of the economy as well as the environment, which more flooding would compound.
"So for example, if somebody can't afford flood insurance, and they experience a flood at their home, then their ability to recover from that flood is further hindered," Shinn outlined.
A report released this month by the First Street Foundation found more than one in 10 West Virginia properties are at "almost certain" risk of flooding in the coming decade.
