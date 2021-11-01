Outgoing Pittsburgh Mayor Heads to COP26 Climate Summit

AUSTIN, Texas -- As climate scientists warn time is running out to reverse the worst effects of climate change, some Texans will be among those looking for solutions at the Conference of Parties, or COP26, underway in Glasgow, Scotland.



About 30,000 people are expected to attend the annual summit, including heads of state, environmental activists and business leaders.



Brigid Shea, a Travis County Commissioner will represent the Austin area.



"The national governments have to partner with local governments to really achieve the greenhouse gas reductions that have to happen in order to reverse climate change," Shea contended.



The 26th climate summit is considered the most important since a United Nations report declared "a code red for humanity" earlier this year. The summit continues through Nov. 12.



Shea said 2017's Hurricane Harvey was a climate-change wake-up call for Texans, and now its effects are being felt by everyone.



"The crazy wildfires, the massive flooding, the increasing intensity of hurricanes," Shea outlined. "I think people are seeing and feeling the impacts of climate change and realizing this is something deadly for humanity."



Shea believes the pandemic forced a real-time experiment, on a grand scale, to prove how well telecommuting could work to reduce fossil-fuel consumption contributing to climate change. According to Shea, Travis County government has saved more than $1 million on utility bills by allowing 75% of its workers to telecommute.



"We've reduced greenhouse gas emissions from our employee commute by over 30%, and we've increased productivity, improved employee morale," Shea pointed out.



Shea added the pandemic inadvertently illustrated how quickly environmental damage from carbon pollution can be reversed.



"There were so many reports from India that people could finally see the night sky, and they'd never seen it before, and it was so beautiful and amazing because everybody wasn't driving all over and choking the air with fossil-fuel emissions from their cars," Shea observed.



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to excessive heat and drought.



Public discussions are coming up online, to ask Arkansans how they're seeing climate change play out, and what they think could be done about it. The two-hour talks will be held on Nov. 9, 15 and 30.



Robert Richards, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, said nonpartisan discussions are important, because the warming climate affects people statewide.



"Residents' voices are really valuable," Richards asserted. "Often, residents can introduce us to aspects of the problem that aren't readily apparent to policymakers or nonprofit leaders. And often, residents have constructive, creative solutions to addressing these problems because of their unique insights and their knowledge of local conditions."



A fourth conversation, to be held Nov. 16, will be in Spanish, to reach some Arkansas communities of color, who often bear the brunt of climate change effects. In addition to the Clinton School, the discussions are being organized by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and the Central Arkansas Library System.



Richards explained each talk will start with attendees reading some information that touches on environmental conditions in Arkansas and then, the discussion begins. People can share their personal experiences about how climate change has affected them.



Richards emphasized they will then discuss three potential solutions to addressing the effects on water resources, which were gathered during listening sessions earlier this year.



"Each policy option is described in terms of both its potential benefits and also its downsides or trade-offs," Richards pointed out. "And that's a way to keep the discussion balanced and to prevent polarization of views."



According to research from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, climate change could cause average yearly temperatures to rise, more intense rainfall and soil erosion, as well as droughts and floods for farmland in the eastern part of the state.



