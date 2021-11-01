Solar-Power Advocates: KY Net-Metering Decision "Fair, Equitable"

BOISE, Idaho - A years-long battle over the future of residential solar power continues in Idaho.



The Idaho Public Utility Commission is taking public comment on a study from Idaho Power on net metering. Net metering is the process for compensating people with rooftop solar who contribute excess energy to the electric grid.



Past proposals from Idaho Power to change net metering rates have raised concerns that it could make residential solar projects unaffordable. Lisa Young, director of the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, said she wants the study to do a deep dive into the assets of solar panels on homes.



"We and many others believe that it could use some improvement in several areas to really ensure that it accurately measures the many tangible benefits of customer solar," said Young. "Such as clean air, local control, community resilience, grid benefits and other things like that."



Idaho Power says it has proposed changes to the net metering rate in the past in order to distribute the cost of delivering energy more fairly. The utility has committed to 100% clean energy by 2045.



Young pointed to a lot of benefits for residential solar projects, including strengthening the local grid.



"That comes up when we're looking at issues of grid reliability," said Young, "of how many of these long-distance transmission lines and power lines can create risks in the face of wildfires and blackouts and things when the grid can go down on those larger scales."



Young said there is a lot at stake with this study.



"The results of this are going to determine what changes Idaho Power is going to make to its program," said Young. "And that will ultimately determine the future of solar in Idaho."



The Idaho Chapter Sierra Club and other conservation organizations like the Snake River Alliance are holding an online public comment writing workshop on November 16. The deadline for public comments on the study is November 30.







HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt "a nation-leading strategy" to reduce methane emissions from the state's oil and gas industry.



Earthworks, Environmental Defense Fund, Clean Air Council, and Clean Water Action have launched WolfsMethanePromise.com, a website featuring a live counter, tracking how much methane has been emitted in Pennsylvania since Wolf took office, followed by the days until his term ends in 2023.



Joseph Minott, executive director and chief counsel of the Clean Air Council, said they believe Wolf is not meeting the environmental commitment necessary to address one of the root causes of climate change.



"We know that methane is a very potent greenhouse gas," Minott stated. "It really makes no sense that a gas-producing state like Pennsylvania would be so cavalier about not doing a thorough job in terms of reducing methane emissions."



Pennsylvania is the second-largest gas producer in the country. A spokesperson for the governor said addressing climate change is a top priority for the Wolf administration.



Environmental groups say they were prompted to create the website because of methane regulation the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is considering.



The proposed rules include a loophole to exempt more than 67,000 low-producing gas and oil wells. Although they leak small amounts of methane, the groups say they are responsible overall for more than half of all oil and gas emissions in the state.



Minott argued the potential rule is a missed opportunity for the state to be an environmental leader.



"They essentially are taking the position that they're doing exactly what EPA requires them to do, which is the minimum that they have to do by law," Minott asserted. "But they are the Department of Environmental Protection, and it seems to me that they would want to do more than the minimum."



The DEP said it is reviewing public comments it has received and will revise the regulation where it is appropriate to do so.



