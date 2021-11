Solar-Power Advocates: KY Net-Metering Decision "Fair, Equitable"

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky's Public Service Commission has rejected a proposal by two utilities that would have drastically reduced the value of solar energy for customers.



Backers of rooftop solar say the decision means it's still a good financial investment.



As Carrie Ray, energy programs coordinator for Mountain Association explained, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities proposed to drastically lower the amount solar customers are credited for excess electricity they feed back into the grid.



Instead, the commission chose new rates that will only slightly reduce the value of solar for certain customers.



"Because of this ruling," said Ray, "solar still makes sense for most homeowners and businesses."



The Mountain Association, along with the The Kentucky Solar Energy Society, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, intervened in the case.



The utilities maintain rooftop solar customers don't provide energy generation, transmission or distribution benefits to the power grid.



Andy McDonald - a member of the Kentucky Solar Energy Society and director of Apogee Climate & Energy Transitions - said customers with solar panels already in place before the decision will operate under the original net-metering rates, currently about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential customers, and 12 cents for small commercial customers.



He added the ruling also prevents the utilities from proposing new changes to net metering for the next few years.



"You know," said McDonald, "we have at least the stability of knowing that these rates will remain in effect for all net-metering customers 'til sometime in 2025."



Ray said research shows renewable-energy technologies like solar can help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and combat the effects of climate change, and provide economic benefits.



"Solar has got to be a much bigger part of our energy mix," said Ray. "And you know, we're encouraged that utilities are investing in solar. We see KU, they're building solar arrays, and we think that they should keep doing that."



Last year the solar industry invested more than $14 million in the Commonwealth.







BOISE, Idaho - A years-long battle over the future of residential solar power continues in Idaho.



The Idaho Public Utility Commission is taking public comment on a study from Idaho Power on net metering. Net metering is the process for compensating people with rooftop solar who contribute excess energy to the electric grid.



Past proposals from Idaho Power to change net metering rates have raised concerns that it could make residential solar projects unaffordable. Lisa Young, director of the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, said she wants the study to do a deep dive into the assets of solar panels on homes.



"We and many others believe that it could use some improvement in several areas to really ensure that it accurately measures the many tangible benefits of customer solar," said Young. "Such as clean air, local control, community resilience, grid benefits and other things like that."



Idaho Power says it has proposed changes to the net metering rate in the past in order to distribute the cost of delivering energy more fairly. The utility has committed to 100% clean energy by 2045.



Young pointed to a lot of benefits for residential solar projects, including strengthening the local grid.



"That comes up when we're looking at issues of grid reliability," said Young, "of how many of these long-distance transmission lines and power lines can create risks in the face of wildfires and blackouts and things when the grid can go down on those larger scales."



Young said there is a lot at stake with this study.



"The results of this are going to determine what changes Idaho Power is going to make to its program," said Young. "And that will ultimately determine the future of solar in Idaho."



The Idaho Chapter Sierra Club and other conservation organizations like the Snake River Alliance are holding an online public comment writing workshop on November 16. The deadline for public comments on the study is November 30.







