Solar-Power Advocates: KY Net-Metering Decision "Fair, Equitable"

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky's Public Service Commission has rejected a proposal by two utilities that would have drastically reduced the value of solar energy for customers.
Backers of rooftop solar say the decision means it's still a good financial investment.
As Carrie Ray, energy programs coordinator for Mountain Association explained, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities proposed to drastically lower the amount solar customers are credited for excess electricity they feed back into the grid.
Instead, the commission chose new rates that will only slightly reduce the value of solar for certain customers.
"Because of this ruling," said Ray, "solar still makes sense for most homeowners and businesses."
The Mountain Association, along with the The Kentucky Solar Energy Society, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, intervened in the case.
The utilities maintain rooftop solar customers don't provide energy generation, transmission or distribution benefits to the power grid.
Andy McDonald - a member of the Kentucky Solar Energy Society and director of Apogee Climate & Energy Transitions - said customers with solar panels already in place before the decision will operate under the original net-metering rates, currently about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential customers, and 12 cents for small commercial customers.
He added the ruling also prevents the utilities from proposing new changes to net metering for the next few years.
"You know," said McDonald, "we have at least the stability of knowing that these rates will remain in effect for all net-metering customers 'til sometime in 2025."
Ray said research shows renewable-energy technologies like solar can help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and combat the effects of climate change, and provide economic benefits.
"Solar has got to be a much bigger part of our energy mix," said Ray. "And you know, we're encouraged that utilities are investing in solar. We see KU, they're building solar arrays, and we think that they should keep doing that."
Last year the solar industry invested more than $14 million in the Commonwealth.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Mountain Association for Community Economic Development contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Philanthropy, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
MILWAUKEE - The clean-energy industry has welcomed its newest member to the "Gigawatt Club." Wisconsin's recognition for advancing such projects comes at a crucial time for the movement.
The Badger State recently reached 1,000 megawatts of operational clean-energy capacity. It now joins several other central U.S. states, part of a regional power grid organization known as the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) system, to achieve gigawatt status.
Beth Soholt, executive director of the group Clean Grid Alliance, said Wisconsin has been slower than other states to usher through solar and wind projects, but has come on strong lately.
"The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved quite a few new projects in the last six months," said Soholt. "And there's more in the pipeline."
According to the group, Wisconsin has more than 500 megawatts of clean-energy capacity under construction.
Soholt added that solar projects have been the biggest driver behind Wisconsin's growth. But she warned there are hurdles, including the need for more grid capacity.
The Natural Resources Defense Council has noted that hundreds of MISO-region projects had to be withdrawn in recent years because of grid congestion.
Soholt said the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project for states such as Wisconsin would certainly help to unlock grid space.
"We just simply need to be able to deliver the electrons to where the energy is needed," said Soholt.
The proposed 102-mile line, which would run along sections of southwestern Wisconsin, has been mired in legal challenges as project officials seek final approval.
Opponents include environmental groups, who say the overhead lines would harm the landscape. But supporters contend it's a vital link to boosting clean energy while reducing the need for fossil fuels.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Clean Energy Economy Minnesota & Clean Grid Alliance Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
BOISE, Idaho - A years-long battle over the future of residential solar power continues in Idaho.
get more stories like this via email
The Idaho Public Utility Commission is taking public comment on a study from Idaho Power on net metering. Net metering is the process for compensating people with rooftop solar who contribute excess energy to the electric grid.
Past proposals from Idaho Power to change net metering rates have raised concerns that it could make residential solar projects unaffordable. Lisa Young, director of the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, said she wants the study to do a deep dive into the assets of solar panels on homes.
"We and many others believe that it could use some improvement in several areas to really ensure that it accurately measures the many tangible benefits of customer solar," said Young. "Such as clean air, local control, community resilience, grid benefits and other things like that."
Idaho Power says it has proposed changes to the net metering rate in the past in order to distribute the cost of delivering energy more fairly. The utility has committed to 100% clean energy by 2045.
Young pointed to a lot of benefits for residential solar projects, including strengthening the local grid.
"That comes up when we're looking at issues of grid reliability," said Young, "of how many of these long-distance transmission lines and power lines can create risks in the face of wildfires and blackouts and things when the grid can go down on those larger scales."
Young said there is a lot at stake with this study.
"The results of this are going to determine what changes Idaho Power is going to make to its program," said Young. "And that will ultimately determine the future of solar in Idaho."
The Idaho Chapter Sierra Club and other conservation organizations like the Snake River Alliance are holding an online public comment writing workshop on November 16. The deadline for public comments on the study is November 30.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt "a nation-leading strategy" to reduce methane emissions from the state's oil and gas industry.
Earthworks, Environmental Defense Fund, Clean Air Council, and Clean Water Action have launched WolfsMethanePromise.com, a website featuring a live counter, tracking how much methane has been emitted in Pennsylvania since Wolf took office, followed by the days until his term ends in 2023.
Joseph Minott, executive director and chief counsel of the Clean Air Council, said they believe Wolf is not meeting the environmental commitment necessary to address one of the root causes of climate change.
"We know that methane is a very potent greenhouse gas," Minott stated. "It really makes no sense that a gas-producing state like Pennsylvania would be so cavalier about not doing a thorough job in terms of reducing methane emissions."
Pennsylvania is the second-largest gas producer in the country. A spokesperson for the governor said addressing climate change is a top priority for the Wolf administration.
Environmental groups say they were prompted to create the website because of methane regulation the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is considering.
The proposed rules include a loophole to exempt more than 67,000 low-producing gas and oil wells. Although they leak small amounts of methane, the groups say they are responsible overall for more than half of all oil and gas emissions in the state.
Minott argued the potential rule is a missed opportunity for the state to be an environmental leader.
"They essentially are taking the position that they're doing exactly what EPA requires them to do, which is the minimum that they have to do by law," Minott asserted. "But they are the Department of Environmental Protection, and it seems to me that they would want to do more than the minimum."
The DEP said it is reviewing public comments it has received and will revise the regulation where it is appropriate to do so.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.