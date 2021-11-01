Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
Play

The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

2021Talks - November 2, 2021
Play

Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Poll: WY Lawmakers Out of Sync with Majority of Voters on Medicaid

Play

Monday, November 1, 2021   

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Advocates for expanding Medicaid are regrouping after Wyoming lawmakers voted against an expansion bill during last week's special session.

R.J. Ours, Wyoming and Colorado government relations director with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said anyone could lose health coverage because of loss of employment or having to take a job that doesn't offer insurance.

He said expansion would provide a basic safety net to help families survive financially if they suffer any serious malady.

"But it also helps provide that continuum of care," said Ours, "whether it's wellness checks for kids, or adults' annual cancer screenings - so that folks can have that to count on, even in the toughest of times."

According to a recent poll, nearly six in ten Wyoming Republicans and Independents - and 98% of Democrats - want to see Medicaid expanded.

Critics worry the state could be left on the hook if the federal government pulls back from covering 90% of expansion costs, with others concerned about potential loss of hospital profits.

The Wyoming Department of Health projects that expanding Medicaid would help an estimated 24,000 residents get health insurance, most of whom have jobs without health plans.

Ours said Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Utah are all benefiting from extending health coverage to low-income residents.

"You end up with a decrease in the uninsured rate," said Ours. "Hospitals are 84% less likely to close, especially in rural areas where insurance coverage is more the exception than the rule."

More than half of Wyoming voters say the health-care system is not meeting the needs of working, lower-income residents.

Two-thirds of voters say they know someone who would benefit from expansion, and more than one in four are worried that someone in their household will lose health coverage in the next year.




Students in Greensboro, N.C., started an herb garden as a way to learn about how to grow plants and their nutritional benefits. (Sarah Fedele)

Social Issues

Community Herb Garden Reconnects NC Residents with Plants’ Health Benefits

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community herb garden in Greensboro is helping students and community members reconnect with plants and stay healthy by …

Social Issues

Push Continues in Iowa to Remove Native American Mascots in Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced …

Environment

Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season…

Pregnancy tests were the most common services crisis pregnancy centers provided, according to a new report. (puhhha/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Crisis-Pregnancy Centers "Mislead" Folks

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report investigates facilities that dissuade women from getting abortions. Known as crisis-pregnancy centers, the facilities …

Environment

Restoration Project at Great Meadows Marsh Aims to Invest in CT's Coastline

STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million …

Across the nation, family caregivers provide $470 billion in unpaid care each year so loved ones can live independently in their homes, according to AARP research. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

On Election Day Eve, Virginia Voters Want Family Caregiver Relief

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a …

Social Issues

FL Unions: Pulling Out of OSHA Would Risk Health, Safety of Millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety …

Social Issues

'Build Back Better' Plan Gets Mobile Billboard in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - You may spot a mobile billboard on your travels in West Virginia, and its creators hope the signage reminds people of how they …

 

