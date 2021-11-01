Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
Play

The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

2021Talks - November 2, 2021
Play

Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

On Election Day Eve, Virginia Voters Want Family Caregiver Relief

Play

Monday, November 1, 2021   

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a candidate who backs supports for family caregivers.

Ginger Thompson, associate state director of communications for AARP Virginia, which sponsored the survey, reported more than a million Virginians are unpaid caregivers and the report reveals an overwhelming number of voters want paid family leave and a state tax credit to help them.

Thompson said it is not surprising the majority cuts across party lines, since caregiving affects everyone at one time or another.

"In Virginia, family caregivers provide about 870 hours of unpaid care per year, which is valued at $11.2 billion," Thompson explained.

She added caregivers essentially help taxpayers as well as their families by keeping loved ones out of tax-supported nursing homes.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe has come out in favor of paid family leave and other policies; Republican Glenn Youngkin backs investigating a caregiver tax credit.

The survey found more than 75% of Virginia voters ages 18 to 49 are in favor of paid family leave to care for family members with serious health conditions. Thompson noted a majority of Millennials and Gen X-ers also support a tax credit to offset expenses, indicating they are concerned about caregiving.

"These are people who could be in the situation of taking care of an older loved one, such as a parent or grandparent, and still have children at home to take care of," Thompson pointed out. "And they could be working. So paid family leave and a state tax credit could help with the overwhelming responsibility of caregiving."

Some caregiver advocates were disappointed when a proposed federal tax credit for caregivers worth up to $5,000 was axed from President Biden's final budget plan.

About 48 million Americans provide unpaid care to a family member or friend, according to another AARP study, with expenses totaling more than $7,200 annually.

Disclosure: AARP Virginia contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
AARP research shows that as of 2019 about 10% of adults in California ages 40 to 64 were uninsured. (AARP)

Health and Wellness

Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period …

Social Issues

Community Herb Garden Reconnects NC Residents with Plants’ Health Benefits

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A community herb garden in Greensboro is helping students and community members reconnect with plants and stay healthy by …

Social Issues

Push Continues in Iowa to Remove Native American Mascots in Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced …

Nine out of ten U.S. consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Reasons to Shop Local This Holiday Season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season…

Social Issues

Report: Crisis-Pregnancy Centers "Mislead" Folks

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report investigates facilities that dissuade women from getting abortions. Known as crisis-pregnancy centers, the facilities …

The Great Meadows Marsh is an important habitat for horseshoe crabs, blue crabs and fish such as the Atlantic silverside and menhaden. (Audubon Connecticut)

Environment

Restoration Project at Great Meadows Marsh Aims to Invest in CT's Coastline

STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million …

Social Issues

FL Unions: Pulling Out of OSHA Would Risk Health, Safety of Millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety …

Social Issues

'Build Back Better' Plan Gets Mobile Billboard in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - You may spot a mobile billboard on your travels in West Virginia, and its creators hope the signage reminds people of how they …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021