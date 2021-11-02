Tuesday, November 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 2, 2021
Play

The Atlanta Braves are in this year's World Series, but their name, imagery and chant face a growing backlash; plus Alabamans are concerned about redistricting.

2021Talks - November 2, 2021
Play

Sen. Joe Manchin accuses House Democrats of holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage; Virginians vote today for their next governor; and Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

Play

Tuesday, November 2, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period runs now through Jan. 31.

Groups advocating for older Americans urged everyone, even those currently insured, to check out the CoveredCA website, which said more than 70% of consumers who get subsidies could choose health coverage for less than $10 per month.

Luis Campillo, Los Angeles regional manager for AARP California, said lawmakers increased the financial supports in the wake of the pandemic.

"With the recently enacted American Rescue Plan, which increased financial help for ACA insurance premiums, there's certainly more Californians who may be eligible than in years past," Campillo explained.

According to CoveredCA, an estimated 1.1 million uninsured Californians could get financial help to pay for coverage through Medi-Cal or CoveredCA, and 85% of them, about 943,000 people, can get covered with no monthly premium.

For more information, go to CoveredCA.com or call 800-300-1506.

Campillo noted AARP is also mobilizing its 38 million members to support a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate to lower the price of prescription drugs.

"Our e-activists are contacting their members of Congress to take advantage of this monumental opportunity," Campillo emphasized. "To help a lot of people who are paying a lot of money for medications that are available cheaply in other industrialized nations."

The plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs was part of President Joe Biden's original Build Back Better reconciliation proposal but was dropped from the framework released last week and is in danger of being left out of the final bill.

Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


