Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now is the time to sign up for health insurance or hunt for a better deal, as this year's CoveredCA's open-enrollment period runs now through Jan. 31.
Groups advocating for older Americans urged everyone, even those currently insured, to check out the CoveredCA website, which said more than 70% of consumers who get subsidies could choose health coverage for less than $10 per month.
Luis Campillo, Los Angeles regional manager for AARP California, said lawmakers increased the financial supports in the wake of the pandemic.
"With the recently enacted American Rescue Plan, which increased financial help for ACA insurance premiums, there's certainly more Californians who may be eligible than in years past," Campillo explained.
According to CoveredCA, an estimated 1.1 million uninsured Californians could get financial help to pay for coverage through Medi-Cal or CoveredCA, and 85% of them, about 943,000 people, can get covered with no monthly premium.
For more information, go to CoveredCA.com or call 800-300-1506.
Campillo noted AARP is also mobilizing its 38 million members to support a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate to lower the price of prescription drugs.
"Our e-activists are contacting their members of Congress to take advantage of this monumental opportunity," Campillo emphasized. "To help a lot of people who are paying a lot of money for medications that are available cheaply in other industrialized nations."
The plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs was part of President Joe Biden's original Build Back Better reconciliation proposal but was dropped from the framework released last week and is in danger of being left out of the final bill.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Advocates for expanding Medicaid are regrouping after Wyoming lawmakers voted against an expansion bill during last week's special session.
R.J. Ours, Wyoming and Colorado government relations director with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said anyone could lose health coverage because of loss of employment or having to take a job that doesn't offer insurance.
He said expansion would provide a basic safety net to help families survive financially if they suffer any serious malady.
"But it also helps provide that continuum of care," said Ours, "whether it's wellness checks for kids, or adults' annual cancer screenings - so that folks can have that to count on, even in the toughest of times."
According to a recent poll, nearly six in ten Wyoming Republicans and Independents - and 98% of Democrats - want to see Medicaid expanded.
Critics worry the state could be left on the hook if the federal government pulls back from covering 90% of expansion costs, with others concerned about potential loss of hospital profits.
The Wyoming Department of Health projects that expanding Medicaid would help an estimated 24,000 residents get health insurance, most of whom have jobs without health plans.
Ours said Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Utah are all benefiting from extending health coverage to low-income residents.
"You end up with a decrease in the uninsured rate," said Ours. "Hospitals are 84% less likely to close, especially in rural areas where insurance coverage is more the exception than the rule."
More than half of Wyoming voters say the health-care system is not meeting the needs of working, lower-income residents.
Two-thirds of voters say they know someone who would benefit from expansion, and more than one in four are worried that someone in their household will lose health coverage in the next year.
HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can strike at any age.
Christina Saldivar of Hampton was just 26 when she suffered a severe headache last year, after teaching a music class to elementary school students. She blacked out, but was able to call the school nurse as soon as she realized she had been unconscious.
Thanks to a quick 911 call, Saldivar was able to get to the hospital, where doctors said she'd suffered a brain aneurysm.
"I want young people to know that a stroke can happen to anyone," Saldivar stressed. "Everyone should be aware of the signs."
Those signs are known as "FAST," which stands for "Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and then it's Time to call."
Saldivar joined about 100,000 people between the ages of 18 and 45 who have strokes each year in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. She is also among the 17,000 Virginians a year who have first-time strokes.
Saldivar explained she never thought she would be the one out of five women to suffer a stroke. She pointed out the brain disorder remains the number five killer around the world, and thinks she was lucky to survive. A year later, she is continuing to heal.
"The road to recovery has been pretty difficult, but I have shocked my doctors," Saldivar recounted. "There are so many outcomes that could have come about, but I was blessed that I didn't have any other complications."
To prevent strokes, she said it is important to monitor blood pressure, control cholesterol, eat healthy and stay physically active.
American Stroke Association research shows smoking is one of the top three leading risk factors for stroke. But the risk is reduced to about the same as a nonsmoker within two to five years of quitting.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Health said, pending final federal approval, COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages five to 11 could be available in less than two weeks.
Local pediatricians hope parents come to them with questions, and most believe the extra protection will be helpful. State officials say providers will be training their staff if the vaccine clears final hurdles in the coming days, with Nov. 8 a likely starting point.
Joan Connell, a pediatrician at the University of North Dakota Center For Family Medicine, said signing children up for their shot likely prevents major disruptions to their daily life.
"That keep them from school, that keep them from their athletic events, and certainly that put them at risk for hospitalization," Connell outlined.
She added it prevents the spread of the virus in schools, while protecting vulnerable populations at home and in the community.
Several months after vaccinations first became available, North Dakota began seeing lagging rates for other age groups. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found only one-third of parents for kids in this age group would schedule an appointment right away.
For parents worried about side effects, such as heart inflammation, the medical community said those cases are rare and mild, while a COVID infection could pose long-term health issues.
Connell pointed out vaccines for all age groups have undergone rigorous testing.
"The COVID vaccine has been administered in millions of people and is a very safe vaccine," Connell advised.
The state has ordered 18,000 pediatric Pfizer COVID doses from the federal government. It will be sent out to providers based on their estimated population for this age group, and vaccine coverage rates in their adolescent population.