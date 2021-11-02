Advocates for Older Americans Promote ACA Open Enrollment

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Advocates for expanding Medicaid are regrouping after Wyoming lawmakers voted against an expansion bill during last week's special session.



R.J. Ours, Wyoming and Colorado government relations director with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said anyone could lose health coverage because of loss of employment or having to take a job that doesn't offer insurance.



He said expansion would provide a basic safety net to help families survive financially if they suffer any serious malady.



"But it also helps provide that continuum of care," said Ours, "whether it's wellness checks for kids, or adults' annual cancer screenings - so that folks can have that to count on, even in the toughest of times."



According to a recent poll, nearly six in ten Wyoming Republicans and Independents - and 98% of Democrats - want to see Medicaid expanded.



Critics worry the state could be left on the hook if the federal government pulls back from covering 90% of expansion costs, with others concerned about potential loss of hospital profits.



The Wyoming Department of Health projects that expanding Medicaid would help an estimated 24,000 residents get health insurance, most of whom have jobs without health plans.



Ours said Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and Utah are all benefiting from extending health coverage to low-income residents.



"You end up with a decrease in the uninsured rate," said Ours. "Hospitals are 84% less likely to close, especially in rural areas where insurance coverage is more the exception than the rule."



More than half of Wyoming voters say the health-care system is not meeting the needs of working, lower-income residents.



Two-thirds of voters say they know someone who would benefit from expansion, and more than one in four are worried that someone in their household will lose health coverage in the next year.







BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Health said, pending final federal approval, COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages five to 11 could be available in less than two weeks.



Local pediatricians hope parents come to them with questions, and most believe the extra protection will be helpful. State officials say providers will be training their staff if the vaccine clears final hurdles in the coming days, with Nov. 8 a likely starting point.



Joan Connell, a pediatrician at the University of North Dakota Center For Family Medicine, said signing children up for their shot likely prevents major disruptions to their daily life.



"That keep them from school, that keep them from their athletic events, and certainly that put them at risk for hospitalization," Connell outlined.



She added it prevents the spread of the virus in schools, while protecting vulnerable populations at home and in the community.



Several months after vaccinations first became available, North Dakota began seeing lagging rates for other age groups. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found only one-third of parents for kids in this age group would schedule an appointment right away.



For parents worried about side effects, such as heart inflammation, the medical community said those cases are rare and mild, while a COVID infection could pose long-term health issues.



Connell pointed out vaccines for all age groups have undergone rigorous testing.



"The COVID vaccine has been administered in millions of people and is a very safe vaccine," Connell advised.



The state has ordered 18,000 pediatric Pfizer COVID doses from the federal government. It will be sent out to providers based on their estimated population for this age group, and vaccine coverage rates in their adolescent population.



