'The People's Maps' Aim to be Framework for Fair PA Redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Members of Pennsylvania's Legislative Reapportionment Commission have said they anticipate releasing proposed state House and Senate maps for voting districts by the end of the month. One group has created maps it hopes the LRC will consider in the redistricting process.
Fair Districts PA has said its proposed "People's Maps" split fewer towns and cities than the current House and Senate maps, and create six more majority-minority House districts than the current one.
Michael Skros, who worked on the People's Maps, says the group listened to communities of interest in a mapmaking process that he thinks could be a model for the General Assembly.
"I think it also reflects the goal of a Legislature and how legislation should be made in general - by taking everyone's concerns into account, hearing expert testimony, and working to compromise on a solution," he said. "And I think the process taken by Fair Districts over the past several months truly reflects that."
The draft maps began with winning maps from a mapmaking competition, then incorporated ideas and feedback from more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians from across the state. Fair Districts PA submitted the maps to the LRC last week and is seeking public comment on the alternative maps through Sunday.
Jim Hertzler, a now-retired Cumberland County commissioner, became involved with Fair Districts PA a decade ago. He said he was frustrated in the last redistricting process that, with little notice, 12 municipalities in the western part of the county were moved into completely different districts. Hertzler said he hopes the LRC reviews these maps as it redraws state House and Senate lines.
"The gerrymandering of the districts has led to enclaves of partisans that essentially serve the party as opposed to the state," he said. "If we have a fair process, we have a better chance of actually getting the work of the people done."
The LRC certified the U.S. census data sets as usable on Oct. 25. From that date, the commission has 90 days to produce preliminary state House and Senate district maps.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting they could increase divisiveness.
The commission, faced with competing interests and a massive surge in population over the past ten years, chose an edited version of Option 3.
Mathilda Guerrero, democracy manager at the nonprofit Silver State Voices, described the choice as the "least bad" option but said it still fails in terms of equity.
"There should have been more meaningful community input in order to prevent pitting Black and Latino communities against each other, separating Rancho High School from a prominent Latino community, and separating at least one AAPI community in the southwest," Guerrero asserted.
The Clark County School District is redoing its maps as well. The board has had seven public meetings so far, and is set to hear public comment and take its first vote on trustee district boundaries tomorrow night.
Meanwhile, the governor is set to call a special session in the next few weeks on redistricting to draw maps for Nevada's 42 State Assembly districts, 21 State Senate districts, and four Congressional districts.
Amy Koo, outreach manager for the Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas and Reno, said the key is to avoid diluting the vote of any one community of concern, either by packing them all into one district or spreading them too thin.
"Equal representation is a big part of it," Koo explained. "Making sure that the community isn't split apart, so it's harder for us to advocate for the things that we want."
According to the preliminary census numbers released in August, Nevada's population shot up by 15% from 2010 to 2020, the fifth-largest percentage population increase in the nation.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - You may spot a mobile billboard on your travels in West Virginia, and its creators hope the signage reminds people of how they might benefit from the "Build Back Better" plan.
From universal pre-K and expanded child tax credits, to affordable housing and climate-crisis initiatives, President Joe Biden unveiled a slimmer version of the package - $1.75 trillion, down from $3.5 trillion.
However, Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema - D-Ariz. - are still holdouts on its passage. Ryan Frankenberry, state director of the West Virginia Working Families Party, said the rolling billboard aims to get people thinking about how the investments could work for their communities.
"Just driving down the road, you might see it past you, or you might see it parked at a rest area," said Frankenberry. "And we're already getting folks texting, saying they've seen it."
Items most recently trimmed out of the plan include paid family leave, prescription drug price reform, free community college and expanded Medicare coverage.
But more than $550 billion would support clean-energy development, including a tax credit that would lower the cost of purchasing electric vehicles made in the U.S.
While the national spotlight has been on Sen. Manchin, Frankenberry pointed out that none of the West Virginia congressional representatives have voiced support for the Build Back Better plan.
"They love to come and claim the credit when we're doing these good things with government resources," said Frankenberry. "But it's really sad that they're not voting for them as well."
The rolling billboard is a partnership between the West Virginia Working Families Party and the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.
Meanwhile, faith groups across the state - led by West Virginia Interfaith Power and Light - are hosting a day of prayer today, All Saints Day, urging Sen. Manchin to support the Build Back Better plan and its efforts to mitigate climate change.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The 2021 general election in Ohio may not have the same level of excitement as the 2020 presidential election, but the end results are just as important.
Ohio voter turnout for 2020 was just 74%. The 2018 mid-term was 55%, and the 2017 general election had just 30% turnout.
However, Jen Miller - executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio - said even in these "off" years, every eligible voter should show up to ensure their voice is heard.
"This election is important because we're talking about local school boards, local judges," said Miller. "Those elected officials that can really affect our daily lives, how funding will be spent in our communities, what policies are implemented."
Ballot issues include tax levies to fund fire, police, parks, and road repairs.
Early voting started four weeks ago and ends today. Tomorrow, Election Day polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
A proper ID is required to vote, and Miller said voters can find their polling location and other important election information at vote411.org.
"A lot of folks are frustrated with our government," said Miller. "They feel as though our government is dysfunctional. The best thing you can do is vote and make sure that you've done your research, especially in those local races."
There are also two special elections.
In the 11th Congressional District, voters will replace Marcia Fudge, who left to serve the White House. Democrat Shontel Brown and Republican Laverne Gore are vying for that seat.
And the 15th Congressional race is between Democrat Allison Russo and Republican Mike Carey. Republican Steve Stivers left to head the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
Miller contended that Ohio has a solid elections system with multiple ways to access the ballot and strong security measures to ensure accuracy. But she added there's always room for improvement, including automatic voter registration.
"When voters go to the DMV and their registration is out of date, that can automatically be updated," said Miller. "That helps every voter because it makes our voter rolls more accurate and more secure. It reduces provisional ballot counts and, overall, makes our system more efficient."
She argued that other measures to expand voting access would include allowing online absentee requests, and expanding early voting centers and drop boxes per county.
