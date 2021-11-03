Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
Play

As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Play

Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Pull Back the Curtain: Webinars Cover Energy Policy for NC Residents

Play

Wednesday, November 3, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. - Experts say an increasing number of people are sharing their views with state regulatory agencies about rate cases and clean energy, and a free webinar series aims to demystify North Carolina's utility regulatory processes for anyone who wants to know more.

Energy consultant Nancy LaPlaca said decisions made by the North Carolina Utilities Commission affect everyone in the state - and yet, the agency's regulatory processes and policies often are too complex for most people to grasp. She said there are few opportunities to ask questions or submit public comments when the agency reviews Duke Energy's permits.

"This is a giant state, 10 million people," she said. "I am shocked that we have not in 10 years had what's called an evidentiary hearing for Integrated Resource Plans."

In LaPlaca's view, Duke Energy operates what amounts to a monopoly on gas- and coal-generated electricity in North Carolina. She said the upcoming webinars by CleanAIRE NC will focus on how transitioning to clean energy can provide local jobs and reduce pollution, and cover the costs and benefits of different types of power generation.

LaPlaca said the nation's electricity system is shifting away from large fossil-fuel plants to cleaner, more distributed energy sources such as solar and wind. However, she added, policies in North Carolina haven't kept up.

"In fact, North Carolina, we have a lot of medium-sized solar, but we have very, very few rooftops," she said, "and that's because the utilities have purposely killed the polices that allow rooftop solar to thrive."

She said states like California have pioneered ways to improve the transparency of regulatory processes and jumpstart use of clean energy.

"There are programs that the NCUC, utilities, the regulators, could put in place," she said. "It's been in effect on the West Coast and on other parts of the East for a long time, called GRID Alternatives. It's a nonprofit that trains people to work in the solar industry."

In 2019, solar power provided nearly 6% of North Carolina's energy generation. The state ranked second in the nation, after California, in total installed solar-generating capacity, according to federal data.

Disclosure: CleanAIRE NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Weather forecasters say states such as North Dakota could see below-average temperatures at various points this winter, adding to concerns about higher home heating bills. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected …

Environment

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change. While solutions develop, some say producers …

Environment

Heinrich, Lujan Reintroduce NM Gila River Protection Bill

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to …

Together, Medicaid, CHIP and the state insurance marketplace Pennie account for nearly 46% of children covered in Pennsylvania. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

Health and Wellness

Newly Introduced Ohio Bill Mirrors Texas' Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion …

Local government representatives marched on World of Action Day at the 2015 World Congress of Local Governments for Sustainability in Seoul, South Korea. Many are headed to Scotland this week.(ICLEI USA)

Environment

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Social Issues

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

Environment

Don’t Toss that Jack-O’-Lantern: Nature-Friendly Tips for Recycling

RICHMOND, Va. - The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn't mean your jack-o'-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021