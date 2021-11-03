Pull Back the Curtain: Webinars Cover Energy Policy for NC Residents

RALEIGH, N.C. - Experts say an increasing number of people are sharing their views with state regulatory agencies about rate cases and clean energy, and a free webinar series aims to demystify North Carolina's utility regulatory processes for anyone who wants to know more.
Energy consultant Nancy LaPlaca said decisions made by the North Carolina Utilities Commission affect everyone in the state - and yet, the agency's regulatory processes and policies often are too complex for most people to grasp. She said there are few opportunities to ask questions or submit public comments when the agency reviews Duke Energy's permits.
"This is a giant state, 10 million people," she said. "I am shocked that we have not in 10 years had what's called an evidentiary hearing for Integrated Resource Plans."
In LaPlaca's view, Duke Energy operates what amounts to a monopoly on gas- and coal-generated electricity in North Carolina. She said the upcoming webinars by CleanAIRE NC will focus on how transitioning to clean energy can provide local jobs and reduce pollution, and cover the costs and benefits of different types of power generation.
LaPlaca said the nation's electricity system is shifting away from large fossil-fuel plants to cleaner, more distributed energy sources such as solar and wind. However, she added, policies in North Carolina haven't kept up.
"In fact, North Carolina, we have a lot of medium-sized solar, but we have very, very few rooftops," she said, "and that's because the utilities have purposely killed the polices that allow rooftop solar to thrive."
She said states like California have pioneered ways to improve the transparency of regulatory processes and jumpstart use of clean energy.
"There are programs that the NCUC, utilities, the regulators, could put in place," she said. "It's been in effect on the West Coast and on other parts of the East for a long time, called GRID Alternatives. It's a nonprofit that trains people to work in the solar industry."
In 2019, solar power provided nearly 6% of North Carolina's energy generation. The state ranked second in the nation, after California, in total installed solar-generating capacity, according to federal data.
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a rate increase requested by Arizona Public Service (APS).
The power utility had asked for a $169 million boost in the rates it charges customers, but the regulatory board handed them a $119 million reduction. The decision reversed parts of a 2017 rate hike that was granted by a different group of commissioners amid charges of political partisanship and influence peddling.
Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said for once, it was not "business as usual."
"The Commission basically didn't give APS everything they wanted, while for a period of time it was kind of assumed that APS just gets what it wants," Brown explained. "We also think it's kind of important to have folks realize that when they weigh in, it can make an impact."
The ruling reduced the utility's rate of return, denied a request to recoup the cost of decommissioning a power plant, and forced changes in several programs they said did not benefit customers. APS immediately announced it would take the matter to court.
Under the decision, APS must reduce its mandatory time-of-use peak rate, allow overnight off-peak rates for electric vehicle charging, and reduce the cost burden on low-income customers.
Brown pointed out the bottom line is lower electric bills.
"With the Commission's vote on the APS rate case, the vast majority of APS ratepayers are not expected to experience an increase and may even see a decrease on their monthly electric bill," Brown noted.
While consumer and community groups advocated with the commission over the rate case, Brown emphasized in the end, the people who pay the power bills made the difference.
"APS rate payers, speaking out and making their views heard to commissioners," Brown stated.
APS provides electricity to more than 2.7 million customers in 11 of the state's 15 counties, including large parts of the Phoenix metro area.
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky's Public Service Commission has rejected a proposal by two utilities that would have drastically reduced the value of solar energy for customers.
Backers of rooftop solar say the decision means it's still a good financial investment.
As Carrie Ray, energy programs coordinator for Mountain Association explained, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities proposed to drastically lower the amount solar customers are credited for excess electricity they feed back into the grid.
Instead, the commission chose new rates that will only slightly reduce the value of solar for certain customers.
"Because of this ruling," said Ray, "solar still makes sense for most homeowners and businesses."
The Mountain Association, along with the The Kentucky Solar Energy Society, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, intervened in the case.
The utilities maintain rooftop solar customers don't provide energy generation, transmission or distribution benefits to the power grid.
Andy McDonald - a member of the Kentucky Solar Energy Society and director of Apogee Climate & Energy Transitions - said customers with solar panels already in place before the decision will operate under the original net-metering rates, currently about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential customers, and 12 cents for small commercial customers.
He added the ruling also prevents the utilities from proposing new changes to net metering for the next few years.
"You know," said McDonald, "we have at least the stability of knowing that these rates will remain in effect for all net-metering customers 'til sometime in 2025."
Ray said research shows renewable-energy technologies like solar can help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and combat the effects of climate change, and provide economic benefits.
"Solar has got to be a much bigger part of our energy mix," said Ray. "And you know, we're encouraged that utilities are investing in solar. We see KU, they're building solar arrays, and we think that they should keep doing that."
Last year the solar industry invested more than $14 million in the Commonwealth.
MILWAUKEE - The clean-energy industry has welcomed its newest member to the "Gigawatt Club." Wisconsin's recognition for advancing such projects comes at a crucial time for the movement.
The Badger State recently reached 1,000 megawatts of operational clean-energy capacity. It now joins several other central U.S. states, part of a regional power grid organization known as the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) system, to achieve gigawatt status.
Beth Soholt, executive director of the group Clean Grid Alliance, said Wisconsin has been slower than other states to usher through solar and wind projects, but has come on strong lately.
"The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved quite a few new projects in the last six months," said Soholt. "And there's more in the pipeline."
According to the group, Wisconsin has more than 500 megawatts of clean-energy capacity under construction.
Soholt added that solar projects have been the biggest driver behind Wisconsin's growth. But she warned there are hurdles, including the need for more grid capacity.
The Natural Resources Defense Council has noted that hundreds of MISO-region projects had to be withdrawn in recent years because of grid congestion.
Soholt said the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project for states such as Wisconsin would certainly help to unlock grid space.
"We just simply need to be able to deliver the electrons to where the energy is needed," said Soholt.
The proposed 102-mile line, which would run along sections of southwestern Wisconsin, has been mired in legal challenges as project officials seek final approval.
Opponents include environmental groups, who say the overhead lines would harm the landscape. But supporters contend it's a vital link to boosting clean energy while reducing the need for fossil fuels.
