Amid Mpls. Vote, Views on MN Police Reforms Keep Evolving

MINNEAPOLIS - Nearly 18 months after the murder of George Floyd, efforts for police accountability and best practices continue to take shape in Minnesota. They range from this week's ballot question in Minneapolis to actions by law enforcement elsewhere.



Although Minneapolis voters soundly rejected a measure that would have replaced the police department with a Department of Public Safety that emphasizes a public-health approach, Pastor JaNaé Bates, communications director for "Yes 4 Minneapolis," the group behind the charter amendment, said the debate has propelled important discussions about how policing should look in the future. She said she feels the scope needs to be much bigger, "to really tap into the fact that policing is just one part of a public safety system, and that people across the country actually deserve to have their needs met."



Bates said some still wrongly assume a public-safety department would result in no law enforcement. Other reform advocates in Minneapolis have said they worry that recent violence will get worse if the police department goes through big changes.



In Rochester and Burnsville, police have said they're listening more to marginalized communities, and training for better responses in calls involving mental distress.



Despite what people might assume, said Burnsville Police Capt. Matt Smith, there are some in law enforcement who also want substantive changes. He pointed to his department creating a Behavioral Health Unit this past year, with part of the goal to avoid conflicts with officers.



"We've always known that we're not the best-trained mental-health providers, and a lot of times, we would respond to the same person over and over and we'd hit roadblocks," he said. "And to bring in professionals who, that's what they're trained in, to work alongside us, just seemed like a natural fit."



As for building trust with BIPOC residents, he said, they're enhancing outreach, including more meet-ups in public settings, such as city parks, where residents feel comfortable talking with officers.



Rochester Police Training Lt. Paul Gronholz said his department has emphasized Crisis Intervention Training for more than a decade. He added that they're focusing more on hiring officers of color in hopes of establishing trust.



"Without the authority from the community," he said, "police - we can't do our jobs."



HELENA, MT -- A legal services program in Montana has been selected as one of the most innovative justice programs in the country.



The Rural Justice Collaborative Advisory Council chose the Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers, part of the Montana Legal Services Association, as part of its inaugural class of innovation sites.



Meghan Scott, former coordinator of the project for two years in Montana, explained the program's objective.



"Montana Legal Services established the Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers to help address the justice gap that prevents low- and moderate-income Montanans from achieving justice, particularly in the underserved and rural communities," Scott recounted.



The program began in 2018. Many rural communities lack affordable legal aid or the resources to receive it. Scott said fellows in the two-year program have the capacity to help this population. A lack of reliable internet is among the common obstacles for rural residents.



Tara Kunkel, executive director of Rulo Strategies, which partnered with the National Center for State Courts to oversee the Rural Justice Collaborative initiative, said access to justice is an important aspect of the Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers, and one of the reasons why it was selected. Kunkel said projects were chosen that offer replicable solutions.



"The big focus of the Rural Justice Collaborative is being able for rural communities to learn from other rural communities and solve problems that are unique to rural justice systems," Kunkel remarked.



The Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers was one of nine rural innovation sites chosen from around the country. Others include the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program in nearby South Dakota. Kunkel added there will be future rounds to select more programs.



ST. PAUL, Minn. - The challenges facing older Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Minnesotans will be the focal point of a virtual forum tomorrow. One of the panelists says there are many ways to establish fairness for seniors of color.



The online discussion, hosted by AARP, will feature a handful of state lawmakers, including Rep. Cedric Frazier - DFL-New Hope.



He said as is the case for other age groups, the benefits of affordable housing remain an obstacle. But for BIPOC residents at retirement age, Frazier said it can be a much bigger problem because of historical barriers in gaining home ownership.



"Housing is still a big part of how you build wealth in this country," said Frazier. "And in many cases, when people get toward an age of retirement, housing is something that - maybe you can sell that house and you can use those resources to supplement any retirement accounts, or lack of retirement accounts."



But research shows Minnesota has among the worst homeownership disparities in the country, making it hard for BIPOC residents to build generational wealth.



Frazier said he hopes the state can craft policies that help marginalized individuals build a nest egg.



Family caregiver support and livable communities also will be discussed. The forum runs from noon to 1 p.m. tomorrow. A link can be found on AARP Minnesota's website.



New retirement homes and assisted-living facilities are being constructed in many Minnesota communities. Frazier said the state needs to ensure BIPOC residents calling these areas home feel welcome.



"Maybe having areas that reflect the diversity of the state," said Frazier. "So that our BIPOC community members can actually have places that are gonna be inclusive, places that are gonna understand different situations culturally."



He said he sees health-care costs as another key issue for BIPOC residents 50 and older. At the federal level, groups such as AARP are urging Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices amid rising costs.







