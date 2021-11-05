More Aid on Way for NYC Yellow Cab Medallion Owners

NEW YORK -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal which provides relief to cab drivers facing debt from purchasing expensive taxi medallions, the permits that allow drivers to own and operate a cab.



The agreement added onto the city's $65 million-dollar relief program announced in March. Under the new plan, outstanding loans will be restructured to hit no more than $200,000 dollars, plus with a $30,000-dollar grant from the city.



Victor Salazar, outreach coordinator for the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, noted before the deal was announced Wednesday afternoon, the debt crisis has impacted thousands of local cab drivers, and hopes it will be a lesson for the future.



"I hope that people learn from this crisis that a bunch of immigrants were victims," Salazar asserted. "Immigrants who decided to go for the American Dream, to go to [the] middle class and to make a financial commitment to the same city that they serve."



Negotiations wrapped up after more than six weeks of round-the-clock rallying by drivers, lawmakers and groups supporting drivers exploited by what they described as predatory lending.



The Alliance originally pushed a plan to cap all medallion loans to $145,000. The new plan means drivers' monthly loan payments will be capped at around $1,100 a month.



Salazar noted competition with Uber and Lyft has played a role in the debt crisis, along with economic fallout from the pandemic.



The win was emotional for the hundreds of members who had been rallying, including Salazar, who has driven a city taxi for 30 years. In a conversation after the deal's announcement, he called the aid a "transformation" for his industry.



"We feel like this has been a historic victory not only for New York City yellow taxi drivers but also for the working class," Salazar stated.



The union said the average loan balance for medallion debt among New York City cab drivers is $550,000.



PORTLAND, Ore. -- Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions. It's now known as Bank Transfer Day.



On the first Bank Transfer Day in 2011, it is estimated 40,000 people signed up for credit unions. The transfer happened during the Great Recession, when distrust of big financial institutions that had been bailed out by the federal government was high.



Kim Faucher, vice president of marketing for Trailhead Credit Union, said at the time, they had one location and were not open on Saturdays.



"We opened especially on that day and actually had some conversations with people in the Occupy Portland movement," Faucher recounted. "They decided to march to our credit union through downtown, and there was probably about 100 people that marched here with signs and chanting and gathered in our parking lot."



Faucher pointed out other Portland-area credit unions had big days as well, and the movement toward credit unions has continued since then. Her credit union has increased from about 6,000 members to 10,000 over the past decade.



Bank Transfer Day was started by a California art gallery owner who said he was fed up with Bank of America's debit-card fees. Faucher noted credit unions have a different organization when compared with other financial institutions.



"Credit unions have a unique, not-for-profit cooperative structure," Faucher explained. "Which means credit unions and our members don't pay stockholders. Instead, credit unions return their earnings to members."



Today, there are about 120 million credit union members across the nation.



BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat.



With natural-gas prices expected to be much higher this season, customers are advised to make a plan so that monthly bills won't sink their budget. Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) said over the next five months, its customers could end up paying an additional $185 for their heating expenses.



Mark Hanson, spokesperson for MDU, urged residents to work with them to avoid dramatic swings in their monthly bill. He said they want to protect customers, not leave them in the cold.



"During cold winter months, a customer's not going to be disconnected," Hanson explained. "We're not gonna disconnect someone if it's 20 below out. "



But he added if a customer falls behind and doesn't reach out, there is a disconnection risk after the winter season.



In the meantime, he suggested looking into programs such as Balanced Billing to keep monthly costs more stable. The utility also can put households in touch with those who carry out the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.



Home weatherization programs also are suggested, as are tips such as letting more sunlight in during the day, while closing blinds and drapes at night.



Josh Askvig, North Dakota state director for AARP, said the price surge added to many other cost-of-living headaches North Dakotans are juggling right now.



"Utility rates are an essential pocketbook issue for North Dakota residents, especially those 50-plus," Askvig pointed out. "When you have a projected price increase that is about 50% higher than last year across the country, the winter heating season is going to be a challenge."



To help soften the blow, MDU said it built up some of its winter storage while prices were lower this year, but utility officials warn there's still a lot of price volatility for the commodity.



Throughout November, MDU and AARP will host four Facebook live events to better explain the situation and options for customers.



