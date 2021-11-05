Friday, November 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 5, 2021
Play

Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions on "Bank Transfer Day;" and The Sentencing Project finds in 12 states, more than half the prison population is Black.

2021Talks - November 5, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandate details are laid out for businesses; US House puts final touches on President Biden's spending package; and the Department of Justice takes Texas to court over its new voting law.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
More Aid on Way for NYC Yellow Cab Medallion Owners

Play

Friday, November 5, 2021   

NEW YORK -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal which provides relief to cab drivers facing debt from purchasing expensive taxi medallions, the permits that allow drivers to own and operate a cab.

The agreement added onto the city's $65 million-dollar relief program announced in March. Under the new plan, outstanding loans will be restructured to hit no more than $200,000 dollars, plus with a $30,000-dollar grant from the city.

Victor Salazar, outreach coordinator for the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, noted before the deal was announced Wednesday afternoon, the debt crisis has impacted thousands of local cab drivers, and hopes it will be a lesson for the future.

"I hope that people learn from this crisis that a bunch of immigrants were victims," Salazar asserted. "Immigrants who decided to go for the American Dream, to go to [the] middle class and to make a financial commitment to the same city that they serve."

Negotiations wrapped up after more than six weeks of round-the-clock rallying by drivers, lawmakers and groups supporting drivers exploited by what they described as predatory lending.

The Alliance originally pushed a plan to cap all medallion loans to $145,000. The new plan means drivers' monthly loan payments will be capped at around $1,100 a month.

Salazar noted competition with Uber and Lyft has played a role in the debt crisis, along with economic fallout from the pandemic.

The win was emotional for the hundreds of members who had been rallying, including Salazar, who has driven a city taxi for 30 years. In a conversation after the deal's announcement, he called the aid a "transformation" for his industry.

"We feel like this has been a historic victory not only for New York City yellow taxi drivers but also for the working class," Salazar stated.

The union said the average loan balance for medallion debt among New York City cab drivers is $550,000.


