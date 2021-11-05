Friday, November 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 5, 2021
Play

Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions on "Bank Transfer Day;" and The Sentencing Project finds in 12 states, more than half the prison population is Black.

2021Talks - November 5, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandate details are laid out for businesses; US House puts final touches on President Biden's spending package; and the Department of Justice takes Texas to court over its new voting law.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Environment  |  Environment    News
Conservation Candidates Win in MT Elections

Play

Friday, November 5, 2021   

HELENA, Mont. -- Results are in, and conservation is one of the big winners from this week's elections in Montana.

In municipal races across the state, Montana Conservation Voters-backed candidates won office. In total, 19 of the 21 candidates the group supported came out victorious, including in Bozeman, Livingston and Whitefish.

Denise Joy, city council member in Billings, said she and many other Montanans were raised to think of themselves as stewards of the land and water.

"Across Montana, I'm sure that becomes a very important part of their voting and important issue as to where the candidates stand on conservation, access to public lands," Joy asserted. "All those kinds of things are fundamental to, really, our lifestyle in Montana."

Joy noted projects are taking place in Billings to aid the environment, such as capturing methane from their landfill and selling it. Conservation-minded candidates won mayoral races in Bozeman, Helena and Missoula.

Stacie Anderson, city council member in Missoula, was among five Montana Conservation Voters-backed candidates for city council. She said conservation is an important part of municipal government.

"There's a lot of things that people don't necessarily realize how conservation interacts with the decisions made at the municipal level," Anderson explained. "We decide land-use decisions and open-space acquisitions and parks."

Anderson added Missoula is working on a number of issues that intersect with conservation, including updating its growth policy.

