Leave the Leaves to Help NY's Environment, Naturalist Suggests

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A New York autumn is in full swing, and one nature expert said there are ways people should handle fallen leaves to protect wildlife habitat and help plants grow better.



David Mizejewski, naturalist at the National Wildlife Federation, said a layer of leaves several inches thick can serve as a natural fertilizer for plants, help suppress weeds and be a natural habitat for animals.



He advised people tidying their properties should keep some leaves on the ground to provide a natural home for insects, spiders, chipmunks and shrews.



"It's really important to think about how we maintain our own piece of the Earth; that's our yards or other garden spaces," Mizejewski asserted. "The more we can kind of manage those in a natural way, the better off our local environment is going to be, both for us and for the local wildlife."



Homeowners are encouraged to let the leaves be or move them to garden beds. Mizejewski noted they should not simply be thrown out since they will decompose without oxygen, which produces methane gas, a potent greenhouse-gas pollutant that's contributing to global climate change.



When it comes to climate-friendly alternatives, he also suggested opting out of using gasoline-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers.



"They pollute the air," Mizejewski explained. "Their engines put out a lot of particulate matter, they're much less efficient than, say, your car's engine because they're not regulated as much. And they also produce a lot of noise pollution."



Mizejewski added if people do not have enough garden beds to accommodate all the leaves in their yard, they can also compost them.



"Now, that might eliminate a little bit of the wildlife-habitat value," Mizejewski acknowledged. "But as those leaves break down in your compost bin, you can then return them to the soil as a natural fertilizer next spring, so that's a great way to recycle them as well."



HELENA, Mont. -- Results are in, and conservation is one of the big winners from this week's elections in Montana.



In municipal races across the state, Montana Conservation Voters-backed candidates won office. In total, 19 of the 21 candidates the group supported came out victorious, including in Bozeman, Livingston and Whitefish.



Denise Joy, city council member in Billings, said she and many other Montanans were raised to think of themselves as stewards of the land and water.



"Across Montana, I'm sure that becomes a very important part of their voting and important issue as to where the candidates stand on conservation, access to public lands," Joy asserted. "All those kinds of things are fundamental to, really, our lifestyle in Montana."



Joy noted projects are taking place in Billings to aid the environment, such as capturing methane from their landfill and selling it. Conservation-minded candidates won mayoral races in Bozeman, Helena and Missoula.



Stacie Anderson, city council member in Missoula, was among five Montana Conservation Voters-backed candidates for city council. She said conservation is an important part of municipal government.



"There's a lot of things that people don't necessarily realize how conservation interacts with the decisions made at the municipal level," Anderson explained. "We decide land-use decisions and open-space acquisitions and parks."



Anderson added Missoula is working on a number of issues that intersect with conservation, including updating its growth policy.



SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to the Colorado River.



Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., reintroduced legislation Tuesday to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River.



Jon Harned, a wilderness guide and naturalist for 30 years lives near the Gila in Grant County, and has heard many stories from residents who have taken their families to the river for generations to hunt and fish.



"The history of this river is incredibly important, especially with the Gila Wilderness being the headwaters of the San Francisco and the Gila Rivers," Harned explained.



The M.H. 'Dutch' Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act was originally introduced in May 2020. If passed, the legislation would protect the watershed from the region's mining and agricultural interests. The Heritage Waters Coalition opposes the designation, arguing it would hurt the area's industry.



The popularity of the rivers is an important economic driver for communities in southwestern New Mexico.



Joel Davis, tribal attorney for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe, said they are also important to indigenous people and the area's culturally significant sites.



"This bill, not only does it help them protect the homeland, it'll give some ability to help manage and ensure that significant, cultural historical sites are protected," Davis noted.



The push for protection of the Gila River comes as drought lingers in the Southwest and water dwindles in the Southwest.



Heinrich believes protection of the 450 miles of waterways within the Gila River system is long overdue.



"As long as I've lived in New Mexico, I have always been drawn to the Gila," Heinrich remarked. "Trips to the Gila have given me the time to reflect on what is truly important in life."



The Gila was inaugurated as America's first wilderness in 1924, 40 years before the Wilderness Act.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



