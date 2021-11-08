Proposed Medicaid Expansion for SD Enters Next Phase

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Secretary of State today is expected to receive signatures from a campaign pushing for Medicaid expansion. The coalition turning in the petitions feels it has enough backing so that voters can weigh in at the ballot box.
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, which includes a range of statewide groups, says it's gathered the required signatures to place Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is part of the coalition, and its government relations director, David Benson, said the state can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines.
"Right now, our tax dollars are going to states that have expanded," said Benson. "And so, we want to bring those tax dollars back into South Dakota to invest back into our communities."
Supporters say with the federal government covering most of the costs, another 40,000 South Dakotans would get coverage.
It's now up to the state to determine if enough signatures are valid. Altogether, more than 47,000 residents signed on.
Generally, some conservatives cite budget concerns in expanding Medicaid since it was offered through the Affordable Care Act.
Most states have opted to take advantage of federal incentives for expansion. And a recent AARP South Dakota survey says 65% of respondents would back such a move.
Benson said it's consistent with past polling, noting they've heard from many people who need the help.
"Individuals that would be impacted by improved access to healthcare coverage in their lives, their family's lives," said Benson, "to allow them to seek employment, to continue employment, to be a healthier workforce."
AARP says results from its survey of 1,000 registered voters age 50 and older will be released later this year.
The campaign is one of two Medicaid-expansion initiatives in South Dakota. If it gets onto the ballot, Republican lawmakers have pushed for a 60% vote threshold for certain ballot measures.
As for expansion costs, the Legislative Research Council says South Dakota would have to chip in $20 million.
DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lawmakers say President Joe Biden's recently announced Build Back Better Act will help ensure generations of residents are not forced to grapple with extreme weather, drought and other consequences of climate change.
Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham, is one of hundreds of lawmakers across the U.S. who signed a letter calling for climate solutions that overlap with those in Biden's Build Back Better Act.
Murdock said North Carolina communities at most risk from climate change are also those that have been systemically neglected. She pointed out the state stands to gain from $555 billion in the Build Back Better Act allotted to address climate change and increase use of clean energy.
"We're coming off of four years where we did not have a federal partner," Murdock asserted. "So that's all the more reason that we have to act quickly. We have to make up for the time we lost."
The Biden administration said the legislation will be the largest effort to combat climate change in American history. The framework aims to cut greenhouse-gas pollution by one gigaton by 2030, reduce consumer energy costs, improve the quality of air and water, and advance environmental justice by investing in a clean-energy economy.
Murdock believes North Carolina communities that have been systematically neglected need the transformative change the Build Back Better Act could bring. She added young North Carolinians are increasingly voicing their support for climate action.
"I feel that in my district constituents that are under 21, under 18, let me know that this is their top priority," Murdock remarked.
According to polling from Navigator Research, 66% of Americans supported the Build Back Better Act in September.
A majority of Americans are worried about global warming and 55% said they think people in the U.S. are being harmed by the climate crisis right now.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest battle with the Biden administration involves dropping Florida out of the nation's workplace-safety agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
In the governor's official call for a special session, he wants "the State to evaluate whether it should assert jurisdiction over occupational safety and health issues for government and private employees." In other words, lawmakers will discuss whether the state should create its own agency to replace OSHA.
Theresa King, president of the Florida Building and Construction Trade Council, said federal protections are life-saving for her industry and should not be tampered with to win political pointed.
"It would totally disrupt the safety mechanisms that are in place, that are known, that we have in the construction industry and with the clients that we work for when we go onto their property to work," King asserted.
The controversy is an offshoot of Biden's call for OSHA to require employers with 100 or more workers to implement a COVID-19 vaccine-or-weekly-testing mandate, but the proposal is still under review by the White House. Florida's special session is scheduled for Nov. 15-19.
According to OSHA, there are currently 22 State Plans covering both private-sector and state and local government workers.
Dr. Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy for the Florida AFL-CIO, which represents more than 1 million union members, retirees, and their families in the state, said Florida's history of eliminating its own Department of Labor 20 years ago already reduced protections for public-sector workers.
"For the same state government to now say they want to pull everybody else in Florida out of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, that's terrifying because they've already shown that they have no interest and no commitment to put something in its place," Templin argued.
Templin stressed such a massive change should require all stakeholders to have a say in the process.
Republican leaders contend Florida having its own agency could limit what they see as federal-government overreach. However, any state worker safety plan must still get OSHA approval, a process that could take years beyond the current political fight.
MADISON, Wis. -- Details are still being sorted out in the Biden administration's spending plan for boosting social programs. In Wisconsin, those pushing for paid leave for all are worried workers who need it most could be left out.
The Build Back Better plan originally offered workers across the country 12 weeks of paid leave, but in trying to win over reluctant lawmakers, it has been scaled down to four weeks, and still could be eliminated.
Shawn Phetteplace, state manager for the Wisconsin chapter of the Main Street Alliance, said failing to act would push the U.S. further behind other developed nations in this area and leave Wisconsin's working families in a bind.
"A lot of folks either have to leave their jobs permanently, or they have to take no pay and be pushed into poverty as a result," Phetteplace explained.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said paid leave is one of the provisions he is concerned about including in the Biden plan. The package was originally set at $3.5 trillion, but has been trimmed to roughly $2 trillion to alleviate cost concerns.
Nearly a dozen states require paid sick leave from private-sector companies. Wisconsin is not among them.
Other advocates of paid family leave note the unpaid leave already required by federal law is still inaccessible for 61% of working Wisconsinites. Supporters of the Biden plan now propose a tax on billionaires to help pay for the package. Phetteplace thinks these types of funding mechanisms are the best approach.
"This is not paid for by Main Street," Phetteplace asserted. "The way this is all paid for is by getting back to a reasonable tax rate for very wealthy individuals."
Those who would be taxed have at least $1 billion in assets, or have earned more than $100 million for three straight years. This approach also faces skepticism, including from some Democrats, and analysts say it might be difficult for the government to enforce.