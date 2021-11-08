Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Proposed Medicaid Expansion for SD Enters Next Phase

A nonpartisan analysis says South Dakota government would have to pay for only a small percentage of Medicaid expansion costs, if approved by voters. (Adobe Stock)

Monday, November 8, 2021   

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Secretary of State today is expected to receive signatures from a campaign pushing for Medicaid expansion. The coalition turning in the petitions feels it has enough backing so that voters can weigh in at the ballot box.

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, which includes a range of statewide groups, says it's gathered the required signatures to place Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is part of the coalition, and its government relations director, David Benson, said the state can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines.

"Right now, our tax dollars are going to states that have expanded," said Benson. "And so, we want to bring those tax dollars back into South Dakota to invest back into our communities."

Supporters say with the federal government covering most of the costs, another 40,000 South Dakotans would get coverage.

It's now up to the state to determine if enough signatures are valid. Altogether, more than 47,000 residents signed on.

Generally, some conservatives cite budget concerns in expanding Medicaid since it was offered through the Affordable Care Act.

Most states have opted to take advantage of federal incentives for expansion. And a recent AARP South Dakota survey says 65% of respondents would back such a move.

Benson said it's consistent with past polling, noting they've heard from many people who need the help.

"Individuals that would be impacted by improved access to healthcare coverage in their lives, their family's lives," said Benson, "to allow them to seek employment, to continue employment, to be a healthier workforce."

AARP says results from its survey of 1,000 registered voters age 50 and older will be released later this year.

The campaign is one of two Medicaid-expansion initiatives in South Dakota. If it gets onto the ballot, Republican lawmakers have pushed for a 60% vote threshold for certain ballot measures.

As for expansion costs, the Legislative Research Council says South Dakota would have to chip in $20 million.




