Opposition from Tribes as MT Chooses Congressional Voting Map

HELENA, Mont. - Tribal nations and organizations say they're frustrated with the congressional map Montana's redistricting commission has chosen.



Chair Maylinn Smith, who was appointed by the state Supreme Court, broke a tie in favor of a map drawn by Republican commission members.



Ta'jin Perez, deputy director of the Native American advocacy group Western Native Voice, said tribes in the state have expressed their opposition to that map.



He said it's a confusing selection, because Smith threw out the first nine proposed maps, saying she wanted more tribal perspective.



"So," said Perez, "it seems as though, while there was that on-the-record request or hope on the chair's part to get more tribal input, in the end it fell on deaf ears."



The chair says the tentative map selected last week is a compromise that still offers a chance at a politically competitive district in western Montana.



The commission will accept public comments at a meeting tomorrow. It says small changes might still be made before its deadline to choose a final map on Sunday.



Tribes and groups like Western Native Voice have asked for at least two tribes in each congressional districts. The final map does this, but Perez called it "pandering."



"Both tribes and our organization have been on the record as far as saying that that isn't enough, that there also needs to be at least one competitive district," said Perez. "And that within that competitive district, that there be at least two tribal nations."



Perez said the redistricting process has mostly been transparent. However, he said he thinks that changed after the original nine maps were thrown out, leaving commissioners to scramble to design new ones.



Perez contended the transparency was reduced when two new maps were settled on at the end of October.



"Which is very disappointing," said Perez, "because as we're reaching the deadline, it's more and more important to get meaningful public comment. Meaningful tribal comment in particular, which is important for us, and that just wasn't possible in the timeframes that were rushed along, here at the end."



Data from the 2020 Census means Montana has two seats in the U.S. House for the first time in three decades. State-level redistricting is expected to begin in the new year.







References: The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission website the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission 2021



DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this month's vote for local races showed glimpses of how the changes will hinder participation.



Earlier this month, communities across Iowa held municipal and school board elections. It follows last spring's adoption of a Republican-led election law that reduces the early voting period in Iowa, while adding restrictions on absentee ballots.



Terese Grant, President of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said there were no widespread disruptions, but there were reports of voters not aware of the changes, or situations of ballots encountering issues with the cutoff point.



"It's all made voting a little bit more challenging, a little more harder," Grant asserted. "And that's just the opposite of what the League feels that needs to be done where voters have free and easy access to voting."



She predicted any anecdotal reports will morph into much bigger problems for next year's statewide election. The League is circulating online petitions, demanding Republican leaders repeal controversial aspects of the law.



When the sweeping bill was passed, supporters argued it provided uniformity in carrying out elections, while restoring faith in the process.



The move coincided with national rhetoric from the far-right that questioned the outcome of the presidential election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.



Grant argued Iowa's changes are too dramatic for voters, especially when they appeared to embrace these options in 2020, including voting absentee.



"Not allowing people to have the access that they did in past elections is something that we'd like to give them back," Grant explained.



Last year, more than one million Iowans voted absentee, breaking the previous state record.



Grant added new restrictions on setting up satellite voting remains another top concern going into next year. In addition to calls to repeal the changes, Iowa's election law also is being challenged in court by civil rights advocates.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Senate File 413 03/08/2021



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in February or March in Arlington, Texas. The museum also will feature a leadership institute to inspire the next generation.



A new public service announcement about the museum featured former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.



"The Medal of Honor is awarded for bravery in combat to those who go above and beyond the call of duty," former President Barack Obama said in the announcement. "Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the United States military since the civil war, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor."



Construction will take two years. The U.S. House recently voted unanimously to take the first steps toward creating a Medal of Honor memorial on the National Mall, and the bill now is in the Senate.



Among Medal of Honor recipients, 66 still are alive.



Lieutenant Colonel Will Swenson, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and member of the board of directors for the National Medal of Honor Society, earned the award for his leadership during a firefight in Afghanistan where his team lost five service members and ten local allies.



"This isn't about individual service members; it's about our collective story," Swenson explained. "This is really about telling a story about American values. You see patriotism, you see selfless service, and you see commitment to your community."



Chris Cassidy, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.



"What people don't know about the Medal of Honor is that the recipients are just normal people setting out to do their job on a given day," Cassidy stated. "Each of us has the same bucket of courage. There's endless amounts of it, and you can dip into it as much as you want, and it never goes away. "



Cassidy said backers have contributed more than $124 million so far, but the project will cost about $185 million to complete.



References: Museum information Nat'l Medal of Honor Museum 2021

House Resolution 1664 2021



