OR Redistricting Maps Face Multiple Court Challenges

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon lawmakers may have finished redistricting, but legal challenges abound for the maps they've drawn, both at the congressional and state level.



At the congressional level, where Oregon added one seat for a total of six in the U.S. House, Republicans accuse the approved plan of being "a clear, egregious partisan gerrymander."



Norman Turrill, Action Committee governance coordinator with the League of Women Voters of Oregon, said the state's redistricting rules have a set of criteria, such as using geographic barriers and not dividing communities of common interest.



But he predicted it'll be tough to overturn maps based on these.



"The criteria only say that they have to be considered, except for equal population," said Turrill. "And the Supreme Court has previously said that it's enough that they have considered all the criteria, not necessarily followed any particular criteria."



A panel of judges has until November 24 to make a final decision in the case.



At the legislative level, Lane County residents have filed a lawsuit in the Oregon Supreme Court, with support from a Democratic legislator in the area. But Turrill said he believes that suit faces some of the same barriers to success as the congressional challenge.



Another lawsuit filed at the end of October challenges, in part, the fact that hearings on legislative maps focused only on plans submitted by Democratic and Republican lawmakers.



Turrill, who is also chair of the group People Not Politicians, supports a constitutional amendment that could change this.



Supporters are collecting signatures for an initiative to create a redistricting commission made up of citizens rather than legislators. Turrill said he believes citizens would do a better job.



"The voters actually lose when the Legislature gerrymanders the districts, because the districts tend to be uncompetitive," said Turrill. "And when they're uncompetitive, the voters can't change their representation and hold their elected officials accountable."



A handful of states have redistricting commissions made up of members who aren't politicians. In 2008, California voters approved a measure that created an independent commission comprised of 14 citizens.







DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this month's vote for local races showed glimpses of how the changes will hinder participation.



Earlier this month, communities across Iowa held municipal and school board elections. It follows last spring's adoption of a Republican-led election law that reduces the early voting period in Iowa, while adding restrictions on absentee ballots.



Terese Grant, President of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said there were no widespread disruptions, but there were reports of voters not aware of the changes, or situations of ballots encountering issues with the cutoff point.



"It's all made voting a little bit more challenging, a little more harder," Grant asserted. "And that's just the opposite of what the League feels that needs to be done where voters have free and easy access to voting."



She predicted any anecdotal reports will morph into much bigger problems for next year's statewide election. The League is circulating online petitions, demanding Republican leaders repeal controversial aspects of the law.



When the sweeping bill was passed, supporters argued it provided uniformity in carrying out elections, while restoring faith in the process.



The move coincided with national rhetoric from the far-right that questioned the outcome of the presidential election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.



Grant argued Iowa's changes are too dramatic for voters, especially when they appeared to embrace these options in 2020, including voting absentee.



"Not allowing people to have the access that they did in past elections is something that we'd like to give them back," Grant explained.



Last year, more than one million Iowans voted absentee, breaking the previous state record.



Grant added new restrictions on setting up satellite voting remains another top concern going into next year. In addition to calls to repeal the changes, Iowa's election law also is being challenged in court by civil rights advocates.



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in February or March in Arlington, Texas. The museum also will feature a leadership institute to inspire the next generation.



A new public service announcement about the museum featured former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.



"The Medal of Honor is awarded for bravery in combat to those who go above and beyond the call of duty," former President Barack Obama said in the announcement. "Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the United States military since the civil war, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor."



Construction will take two years. The U.S. House recently voted unanimously to take the first steps toward creating a Medal of Honor memorial on the National Mall, and the bill now is in the Senate.



Among Medal of Honor recipients, 66 still are alive.



Lieutenant Colonel Will Swenson, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and member of the board of directors for the National Medal of Honor Society, earned the award for his leadership during a firefight in Afghanistan where his team lost five service members and ten local allies.



"This isn't about individual service members; it's about our collective story," Swenson explained. "This is really about telling a story about American values. You see patriotism, you see selfless service, and you see commitment to your community."



Chris Cassidy, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.



"What people don't know about the Medal of Honor is that the recipients are just normal people setting out to do their job on a given day," Cassidy stated. "Each of us has the same bucket of courage. There's endless amounts of it, and you can dip into it as much as you want, and it never goes away. "



Cassidy said backers have contributed more than $124 million so far, but the project will cost about $185 million to complete.



