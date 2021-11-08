Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

OR Redistricting Maps Face Multiple Court Challenges

Republican candidates likely are viable in only one of the six newly drawn congressional districts in Oregon. (CX Zoom/Wikimedia Commons)

Monday, November 8, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon lawmakers may have finished redistricting, but legal challenges abound for the maps they've drawn, both at the congressional and state level.

At the congressional level, where Oregon added one seat for a total of six in the U.S. House, Republicans accuse the approved plan of being "a clear, egregious partisan gerrymander."

Norman Turrill, Action Committee governance coordinator with the League of Women Voters of Oregon, said the state's redistricting rules have a set of criteria, such as using geographic barriers and not dividing communities of common interest.

But he predicted it'll be tough to overturn maps based on these.

"The criteria only say that they have to be considered, except for equal population," said Turrill. "And the Supreme Court has previously said that it's enough that they have considered all the criteria, not necessarily followed any particular criteria."

A panel of judges has until November 24 to make a final decision in the case.

At the legislative level, Lane County residents have filed a lawsuit in the Oregon Supreme Court, with support from a Democratic legislator in the area. But Turrill said he believes that suit faces some of the same barriers to success as the congressional challenge.

Another lawsuit filed at the end of October challenges, in part, the fact that hearings on legislative maps focused only on plans submitted by Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Turrill, who is also chair of the group People Not Politicians, supports a constitutional amendment that could change this.

Supporters are collecting signatures for an initiative to create a redistricting commission made up of citizens rather than legislators. Turrill said he believes citizens would do a better job.

"The voters actually lose when the Legislature gerrymanders the districts, because the districts tend to be uncompetitive," said Turrill. "And when they're uncompetitive, the voters can't change their representation and hold their elected officials accountable."

A handful of states have redistricting commissions made up of members who aren't politicians. In 2008, California voters approved a measure that created an independent commission comprised of 14 citizens.




The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Advocates for extending pandemic-related universal free school meals say the program helps remove the stigma of so-called "poor kids meals." (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that North Carolina's budget would see a net gain of $1.21 billion over a two-year period if the state expanded Medicaid. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

Environment

Deep Horizon Oil Spill Settlement Funds to Help Restore TX Oyster Reefs

HOUSTON -- Storm damage, pollution and other factors, some related to climate change, are reducing the oyster population, but settlement funds from …

 

