Coloradans Warned to Brace for Higher Winter Heating Bills

DENVER - The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that Coloradans will be paying considerably more to heat their homes this winter, because of rising fuel costs.



People in rural parts of the state could take the biggest hit, with propane prices expected to rise by 55%. Natural gas is projected to cost about $700 to $1,000 per household on average during the winter months, a 30% increase over last winter.



Denise Stepto, chief communications officer with Energy Outreach Colorado, said it's not too early to start conserving energy.



"Lower your thermostat at night when you go to bed," said Stepto. "It may sound like it's cold if you lower it to 64, but that is not going to let your pipes freeze. You can put more blankets on, but it really does save money."



Stepto said turning down your thermostat when you're not at home can make a big difference.



To keep warm air in and cold air out, seal drafty windows with tape, and put rolled-up towels at the bottom of doors. To find out if you qualify for professional weatherization assistance, help catching up on overdue utility bills or other assistance this winter, visit 'energyoutreach.org.'



For many, opening a utility bill can be a frightening experience, especially during winter months. But Stepto said it's important to review your household energy use every month.



"Being able to watch those things is really going to make a difference in you taking control of how much energy you're using," said Stepto, "and therefore how much money you're going to have to spend."



Stepto said if people know they are going to have trouble paying off a utility bill, there are important steps to take to ensure that service is not cut off.



"If people start to see that they are falling behind, and they know they won't be able to keep up with their utility bill," said Stepto, "the wisest thing to do is - number one - contact your utility company and see if there is a payment plan that you can get on right away."







NEW YORK -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal which provides relief to cab drivers facing debt from purchasing expensive taxi medallions, the permits that allow drivers to own and operate a cab.



The agreement added onto the city's $65 million-dollar relief program announced in March. Under the new plan, outstanding loans will be restructured to hit no more than $200,000 dollars, plus with a $30,000-dollar grant from the city.



Victor Salazar, outreach coordinator for the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, noted before the deal was announced Wednesday afternoon, the debt crisis has impacted thousands of local cab drivers, and hopes it will be a lesson for the future.



"I hope that people learn from this crisis that a bunch of immigrants were victims," Salazar asserted. "Immigrants who decided to go for the American Dream, to go to [the] middle class and to make a financial commitment to the same city that they serve."



Negotiations wrapped up after more than six weeks of round-the-clock rallying by drivers, lawmakers and groups supporting drivers exploited by what they described as predatory lending.



The Alliance originally pushed a plan to cap all medallion loans to $145,000. The new plan means drivers' monthly loan payments will be capped at around $1,100 a month.



Salazar noted competition with Uber and Lyft has played a role in the debt crisis, along with economic fallout from the pandemic.



The win was emotional for the hundreds of members who had been rallying, including Salazar, who has driven a city taxi for 30 years. In a conversation after the deal's announcement, he called the aid a "transformation" for his industry.



"We feel like this has been a historic victory not only for New York City yellow taxi drivers but also for the working class," Salazar stated.



The union said the average loan balance for medallion debt among New York City cab drivers is $550,000.



PORTLAND, Ore. -- Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions. It's now known as Bank Transfer Day.



On the first Bank Transfer Day in 2011, it is estimated 40,000 people signed up for credit unions. The transfer happened during the Great Recession, when distrust of big financial institutions that had been bailed out by the federal government was high.



Kim Faucher, vice president of marketing for Trailhead Credit Union, said at the time, they had one location and were not open on Saturdays.



"We opened especially on that day and actually had some conversations with people in the Occupy Portland movement," Faucher recounted. "They decided to march to our credit union through downtown, and there was probably about 100 people that marched here with signs and chanting and gathered in our parking lot."



Faucher pointed out other Portland-area credit unions had big days as well, and the movement toward credit unions has continued since then. Her credit union has increased from about 6,000 members to 10,000 over the past decade.



Bank Transfer Day was started by a California art gallery owner who said he was fed up with Bank of America's debit-card fees. Faucher noted credit unions have a different organization when compared with other financial institutions.



"Credit unions have a unique, not-for-profit cooperative structure," Faucher explained. "Which means credit unions and our members don't pay stockholders. Instead, credit unions return their earnings to members."



Today, there are about 120 million credit union members across the nation.



