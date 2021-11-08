Advocates Celebrate Legal Victory for End-of-Life Care in CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An appeals court judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging medical-aid-in-dying in California.
get more stories like this via email
The End-of-Life-Option Act allows terminally ill patients with six months to live to get a prescription for medication to pass away peacefully instead of enduring terrible pain.
Matthew Fairchild is a 51-year-old Catholic retired military man from Burbank who has terminal cancer that has spread to his brain, bones and lungs - and was a party to the lawsuit. He said people who are dying should be able to manage the process.
"Even if you never use it, having the knowledge that it's there gives you that level of comfort that you have some control over the end of your life," said Fairchild. "For me, it was always about having a legal avenue to not suffer."
The lawsuit was filed five years ago by a group called the Life Legal Defense Foundation. The suit claimed that the bill was unconstitutional since it was passed in a special legislative session on health care.
That argument became moot when lawmakers reauthorized the law and improved access to it a few months ago. On January 1, the required waiting period between a patient's two oral requests for the medication will be reduced from 15 days to 48 hours.
Newport Beach Attorney John Kappos argued on behalf of Fairchild and the advocacy group Compassion & Choices before the court of appeals.
"This is a great result for all citizens in California who respect the rights of terminally ill people and who may find themselves in that position someday," said Kappos.
A judge put the law on hold for a few weeks in 2018 before Compassion & Choices filed an appeal that automatically reinstated it - and that year medical aid-in-dying prescriptions in California dropped by 22%.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the statewide nonprofit N.C. Child.
get more stories like this via email
The findings come as state lawmakers continue to debate expanding the program that would provide health insurance to an additional 600,000 currently uninsured people.
Paul Shumaker, partner at Strategic Partner Solutions, a public issue management firm based in Raleigh, said support increased once GOP voters learned more about who would be eligible for federal health coverage.
"For example, when Republicans learned that only legal residents would be able to apply for Medicaid -- undocumented immigrants would receive no assistance -- that support grew to 78% in favor, with only 11.8% opposed," Shumaker reported.
The poll surveyed 600 registered Republican voters in the state Oct. 26-28.
Sen. Phil Berger, R-Eden, president pro-tem of the Senate, recently said he would be willing to consider Medicaid expansion as part of honing in on a state budget deal. Berger had consistently opposed the program in the past. North Carolina remains one of twelve states nationwide that refuse to expand Medicaid.
More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expanding Medicaid if it helped provide coverage to uninsured military veterans, including one out of four veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Shumaker noted increasing veterans' access to health care was heavily supported by those that identified as "very conservative" Republicans.
"We have 30,000 veterans in North Carolina, veterans of foreign wars, who currently have health insurance issues, that would qualify for Medicaid expansion," Shumaker pointed out.
North Carolinians working in industries such as hospitality, retail, and construction, account for 42% of those working without insurance, and most would be eligible for Medicaid coverage.
Shoemaker added understanding working people would qualify for expanded Medicaid drew the strongest support from poll respondents.
"They would have to enroll in a workforce-preparedness development program, and the support there, with that knowledge, grew to 76.6%, with only 10.3% opposed," Shoemaker explained.
More than 70% of Republicans said they would favor expansion after learning Medicaid coverage would help people get the medication and treatment they need for chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer.
TABERNASH, Colo. -- November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and advocates hope all Coloradans will consider these under-utilized health-care services for themselves and family members.
Katie Sue Van Valkenburg, medical social worker for Namaste Home Health, said everyone will go through an end-of-life journey, and hospice care, which is available to anyone facing a prognosis of 6 months or less to live, can help families and friends make the most of their remaining time together.
"And just like we celebrate babies being born, I want to make sure that we are celebrating people as they leave this life," Van Valkenburg urged. "Because hospice is covered by insurance, why not utilize it, so you can have a much more enjoyable and comfortable end-of-life experience, both for you and your family?"
Palliative care focuses on improving the quality of a patient's life, as opposed to curing a specific illness. Hospice teams provide medical care and pain management and give family caregivers a break by helping with showering and other daily activities. They help navigate Medicare and Medicaid paperwork, and offer emotional and spiritual support, including 13 months of bereavement services for family members and friends.
Matt Whitaker, national director of integrated programs for Compassion and Choices, noted most people access hospice through a doctor's referral, and added you can also find options online.
One common misunderstanding about palliative care is patients are giving up so-called battles with their illness.
Whitaker pointed out many patients continue chemotherapy and other regimens as they struggle with powerful diseases.
"And what we have to do is support people as they make the decision to move from focusing on cure to focusing on care," Whitaker contended. "Making sure that they are able to spend the days that they have left doing what gives them the most meaning possible."
Van Valkenburg emphasized she hopes Namaste's new operation in Grand County will help more patients stay in their homes. Before Nameste arrived, palliative care had not been available in the area for 8 months, which is not uncommon in many rural communities.
"But most of the time if they require a nursing home or a secure unit because of advanced dementia, they were being shipped down to Denver," Van Valkenburg explained. "Which means they are no longer close to family, which can definitely cause a lot of emotional stress and trauma for everyone involved."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Health officials are optimistic that broad immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved for children, now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a pediatric version of Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old.
COVID infection rates are largely falling in the U.S, but experts such as Ezreal Garcia - the director of Community Relations and Emergency Preparedness for Houston's Community Health Network - have said parents who opt to have their children vaccinated could help improve the school environment and end the pandemic sooner.
"I'm encouraging them to consult their pediatrician," said Garcia. "If they feel they're unsure that their child should get it, the best person that would know outside of themselves, would be their pediatrician."
In San Antonio, parents and guardians who help their children get vaccinated at a public health clinic can claim a $100 gift card at their local HEB grocery store.
Dr. Ron Yee, chief medical officer at the National Association of Community Health Centers, said despite its availability, he doesn't expect all eligible kids will step up and get a vaccine right away.
"There'll be some, like we saw with the adults, that immediately come in," said Yee. "There's going to be some that come in later, there's going to be some on the fence. And there's going to be some that start with, 'No, I don't want to get this.' "
There still are rural pockets of America where resistance to the COVID vaccine remains strong. Garcia said that's why health centers are working with local partners to mitigate vaccine hesitancy through community outreach.
"Data and science have proven that vaccines are working," said Garcia, "whether it's meningitis, whether it's flu vaccine, whether it's other vaccines."
Community Health Centers have been caring for those living in poverty and other hard-to-reach populations since the mid-1960s. To date, the centers have completed nearly 16 million vaccinations.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: National Association of Community Health Centers contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.