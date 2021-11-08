Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Play

Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
Play

A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Amid Inflation, Food Banks See Increased Demand for Protein-Rich Foods

Play

Demand has skyrocketed for high-protein foods such as meat and poultry, foods least available to food-insecure individuals. (Adobe Stock)

Monday, November 8, 2021   

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - Anti-hunger advocates say inflation, supply-chain issues and a labor shortage are driving up the demand for protein, as the number of food-insecure individuals remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

Jamie Sizemore, executive director of Feeding America - Kentucky's Heartland, said a recent donation of $60,000 worth of local meat by Marksbury Farm Market will be a game-changer for families in more than forty Kentucky counties this holiday season.

"The prices are extremely high at the grocery store," said Sizemore. "It's very expensive for us even to source protein and meat at this point, here at the food bank."

She added that even families who typically purchase meat regularly are adjusting their food-shopping habits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased 2.5% and restaurant prices have increased by 3.6%.

Sizemore said more families are relying on highly processed, non-perishable foods and skipping fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and fresh meat and poultry. She added the number of people seeking help feeding their households has increased.

"This time period right now, we're seeing definite resurgence of struggle with families," said Sizemore. "Especially families with children. Because there's just such a high demand for these items and they have gone up in cost."

While food banks nationwide are currently seeing a dip in donations, Sizemore said communities in the Commonwealth have stepped up.

"Those in the agricultural community, the meat processors, those throughout the state," said Sizemore, "they have been very generous to all of the food banks in Kentucky."

At more than 20%, Kentucky is among a handful of states in the nation with the greatest projected food insecurity, largely driven by the pandemic, according to data from Feeding America.




get more stories like this via email
The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

One of the reasons that the coalition opposes the permit is because it said Invenergy did not provide, and Allegheny County did not require, an analysis of the impact the facility would have on nearby "environmental justice communities." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that North Carolina's budget would see a net gain of $1.21 billion over a two-year period if the state expanded Medicaid. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

Social Issues

Medal of Honor Museum Preparing to Break Ground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021