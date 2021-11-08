Survey Shows Cross-Generational Concerns about Retirement Savings

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for Medicare are all part of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill currently being negotiated in Washington, D.C.



Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., spoke Tuesday at a tele-town hall hosted by the group Battle Born Progress.



Masto said the so-called "human infrastructure" bill would be a historic investment in American families.



"The focus of this legislation is to cut taxes for the middle class," Masto explained. "To make sure that we are doing everything we can to lower costs for Americans, and we are creating jobs and expanding our economy."



The Build Back Better proposal would open up 200,000 additional slots in subsidized child care, with the family contribution capped at no more than 7% of income. It would also keep the checks from the child tax credit rolling in; up to $300 a month for kids up to age 5 and $250 a month for older children. Opponents say the bill is too costly.



Lee said the Build Back Better reconciliation bill would do a lot to lower health-care costs for seniors by allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices on prescription drugs and penalizing companies that raise drug prices faster than inflation.



"We're going to establish a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for seniors, including a $35-per-month cap for insulin," Lee noted.



The reconciliation bill would also make major investments in affordable housing and in programs to expand jobs in the clean-energy economy and fight climate change.



DENVER - Colorado's safety-net health centers are on a fast track to bring more people of color, and those living in rural areas, into good-paying health-care jobs.



Sarah Macrander, senior health center operations manager with the Colorado Community Health Network, said a new grant from SyncUp Colorado will allow health centers to develop staff that are connected to their communities and patients.



"Because we know that when people receive care from people that look like them," said Macrander, "or from the community that they live in, the care and the health outcomes improve."



The Grow Our Own initiative will give clinics tools to connect with youths from historically under-represented communities, and help them make important first steps toward health careers they may not have seen as possible.



Anyone interested in joining the program, which will initially focus on recruiting Medical Assistants, can find more information at 'MissionDrivenCareers.org.'



Nearly nine in ten new jobs in Colorado require a postsecondary degree, but just 58% of residents have a professional certificate or college degree. Two thirds of graduates also end up with significant student-loan debt.



Macrander said by teaming up with colleges and universities, students will be able to earn decent wages as they work toward a range of certificates and degrees.



"Say you're a radiology tech," said Macrander, "and you've done a certification through that, that you'll be able to apply some of those credits that you earned through that certification program to a future bachelor's degree."



Grow Our Own was one of six winning partnerships using modern apprenticeships and hybrid college approaches to increase student access to the state's fastest-growing industries that pay a living wage, including health care and construction.







