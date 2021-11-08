Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
Survey Shows Cross-Generational Concerns about Retirement Savings

Analysts say if Congress were to pass an automatic IRA requirement, more than 55 million workers would have an opportunity to save for retirement. (Adobe Stock)

Monday, November 8, 2021   

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A new survey underscores calls for laws to make it easier for people to accumulate savings, and Minnesota voices hope to spark more conversation about it.

An AARP survey says 63% of voters age 25 plus are anxious about having enough money to last through their retirement years. Some 92% back legislation to create more savings opportunities on the job, to be deducted from paychecks.

Kate Schaefers, volunteer state president of AARP Minnesota said that kind of policy not only prepares younger age groups for their golden years, but also to be ready for critical needs along the way.

"As we've seen some erosion of our middle class over the years, it's really important to look at starting early with saving practices," said Schaefers. "So that people are prepared for those opportunities when they need to have money in the bank, but also for retirement."

A proposal in Congress would require employers to set up automatic retirement accounts if not already offered. Some states have similar laws on the books, but Minnesota isn't among them.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce advocates for plans set up by individual employers rather than states. AARP hosts an online panel discussion on the topic tomorrow evening, featuring voices from four different generations.

Schaefers said it's important for different age groups to share their experiences in navigating the savings maze. As for people nearing retirement age who lack the necessary funds, she said she thinks employers should provide more flexibility to allow them to keep working.

"I know that this pandemic has had a huge impact on older workers," said Schaefers. "And I think as we come out of it, providing those opportunities for people to be safe in the workplace, while still also continuing to work at some capacity, is going to really help people, financially."

Also from the survey, only three in ten voters between age 25 and 44 believe they'll have enough money for retirement. For those 45 and older not yet retired, 81% wish they had more set aside.

Tomorrow evening's event begins at 6:30. Details are on the AARP website.



Disclosure: AARP Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


