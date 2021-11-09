Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Medal of Honor Museum Preparing to Break Ground

An artists' rendering of the proposed National Medal of Honor Museum. (NMOHM)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in February or March in Arlington, Texas. The museum also will feature a leadership institute to inspire the next generation.

A new public service announcement about the museum featured former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

"The Medal of Honor is awarded for bravery in combat to those who go above and beyond the call of duty," former President Barack Obama said in the announcement. "Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the United States military since the civil war, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor."

Construction will take two years. The U.S. House recently voted unanimously to take the first steps toward creating a Medal of Honor memorial on the National Mall, and the bill now is in the Senate.

Among Medal of Honor recipients, 66 still are alive.

Lieutenant Colonel Will Swenson, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and member of the board of directors for the National Medal of Honor Society, earned the award for his leadership during a firefight in Afghanistan where his team lost five service members and ten local allies.

"This isn't about individual service members; it's about our collective story," Swenson explained. "This is really about telling a story about American values. You see patriotism, you see selfless service, and you see commitment to your community."

Chris Cassidy, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

"What people don't know about the Medal of Honor is that the recipients are just normal people setting out to do their job on a given day," Cassidy stated. "Each of us has the same bucket of courage. There's endless amounts of it, and you can dip into it as much as you want, and it never goes away. "

Cassidy said backers have contributed more than $124 million so far, but the project will cost about $185 million to complete.


