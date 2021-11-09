Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Play

Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
Play

A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WI Program Connects Black Farmers to Grain Market

Play

Several Wisconsin groups, led by Neighborhood Food Solutions in Dane County, are developing a training and production system that will help Black farmers be more successful with grains. (Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. -- Federal data show the farming industry is older and mostly white, and an emerging Wisconsin program could open more pathways by training for small grain production, in an effort to remove barriers for people of color pursuing agriculture.

With the support of the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, Dane County's Neighborhood Food Solutions, known for helping those formerly incarcerated learn about urban agriculture in South Madison, aims to teach Black farmers how to grow and sell grain products such as rye, oats and rice.

Robert Pierce, founder and executive director of Neighborhood Food Solutions, said while his nonprofit is tied to a large urban setting, it can also show aspiring producers how to succeed with commodities beyond fruits and vegetables.

"Teaching and showing young Black farmers that there's money to be made if you do things right, and the commodities are a way of doing this," Pierce explained.

Organizers hope the new program taking shape helps Black farmers embrace more intensive production, including equipment operation, while overcoming disparities in owning land. The latest Census of Agriculture said Black farmers make up less than 1% of Wisconsin producers.

Donale Richards, food systems program manager at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, said beyond production, another component is showing how to have success with customers at local events, such as the South Madison Farmer's Market.

"To provide visibility that, yes, there are people of color who are doing this, and there is a lot of support to help people enter this as well," Richards pointed out.

He noted the support is important because a number of grain markets around Wisconsin are very competitive. For those in South Madison, he said it boosts access to healthier foods for underserved communities.

Richards added in general, farming can be a hard industry to break into if you don't have connections, and there has been a longstanding disconnect between traditional forms of outreach and the Black community.

"It's available, but it's not something that's really been concentrated for people of color to really understand and get that training," Richards remarked.

Other partners for the project include the Artisan Grain Collaborative and Meadowlark Organics.

Disclosure: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

One of the reasons that the coalition opposes the permit is because it said Invenergy did not provide, and Allegheny County did not require, an analysis of the impact the facility would have on nearby "environmental justice communities." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that North Carolina's budget would see a net gain of $1.21 billion over a two-year period if the state expanded Medicaid. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

Social Issues

Medal of Honor Museum Preparing to Break Ground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021