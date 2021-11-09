AARP CT Grants Support Enhancing Outdoor Rec, Community Spaces

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The latest round of an AARP Connecticut program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to organizations and municipalities improving community spaces for people of all ages in the state.



In its fourth year, the Livable Communities Grant Program awarded funds to six organizations or state entities, including the San Juan Center, one of the oldest Latino nonprofit in Connecticut.



It is also the only Latino nonprofit in Hartford providing housing services to older adults.



Fernando Betancourt, executive director of the Center, said the grant will help transform the outdoor courtyard of its 36-unit independent living facility, Casa Edad de Oro.



"What we're going to do with this funding is install and buy some benches and structures where they can play dominoes outside," Betancourt explained. "They can just sit down to have a chat outside, and the whole idea is to create, like, a little mini-park."



The Livable Communities grant is an expansion of the national AARP Community Challenge Grant, which provides funding for projects that enhance community space in neighborhoods, towns, and cities. AARP Connecticut has funded 22 projects since the Livable Communities program started in 2018.



Betancourt pointed out one of the main goals of sprucing up the outdoor courtyard is to create more welcoming and comfortable outdoor seating where residents of Casa Edad de Oro can connect. He added because of the pandemic, feelings of isolation have become more common for older adults in the building.



"Not only because the number of individuals who died were of the older age, but also because it forced them to stay strictly inside," Betancourt noted. "So we believe that having this park, passive recreation will help them a great deal."



Other grantees include Rocky Hill Housing Authority, Goodwin University, the Town of Glastonbury, the Garden Club of Windham, and Fairgate Farm. The projects must be completed within 12 months.



RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Virginia governor's race comes down to the wire tomorrow, a new survey showed a majority of the state's voters would favor a candidate who backs supports for family caregivers.



Ginger Thompson, associate state director of communications for AARP Virginia, which sponsored the survey, reported more than a million Virginians are unpaid caregivers and the report reveals an overwhelming number of voters want paid family leave and a state tax credit to help them.



Thompson said it is not surprising the majority cuts across party lines, since caregiving affects everyone at one time or another.



"In Virginia, family caregivers provide about 870 hours of unpaid care per year, which is valued at $11.2 billion," Thompson explained.



She added caregivers essentially help taxpayers as well as their families by keeping loved ones out of tax-supported nursing homes.



Democrat Terry McAuliffe has come out in favor of paid family leave and other policies; Republican Glenn Youngkin backs investigating a caregiver tax credit.



The survey found more than 75% of Virginia voters ages 18 to 49 are in favor of paid family leave to care for family members with serious health conditions. Thompson noted a majority of Millennials and Gen X-ers also support a tax credit to offset expenses, indicating they are concerned about caregiving.



"These are people who could be in the situation of taking care of an older loved one, such as a parent or grandparent, and still have children at home to take care of," Thompson pointed out. "And they could be working. So paid family leave and a state tax credit could help with the overwhelming responsibility of caregiving."



Some caregiver advocates were disappointed when a proposed federal tax credit for caregivers worth up to $5,000 was axed from President Biden's final budget plan.



About 48 million Americans provide unpaid care to a family member or friend, according to another AARP study, with expenses totaling more than $7,200 annually.



