Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 10, 2021
Play

Children's advocates urge Congress to make free lunches change permanent; and House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump White House officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2021Talks - November 10, 2021
Play

A Congressman faces backlash for a violent cartoon, a House panel hears about financial system discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and Pfizer's CEO has choice words for those who spread vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America ; Oregon's model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

AARP CT Grants Support Enhancing Outdoor Rec, Community Spaces

Play

For the Livable Communities grant, AARP Connecticut prioritized funding projects that enhance affordable-housing options for people age 50 and older and create safe public spaces for older adults as well. (Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021   

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The latest round of an AARP Connecticut program will provide grants of up to $5,000 to organizations and municipalities improving community spaces for people of all ages in the state.

In its fourth year, the Livable Communities Grant Program awarded funds to six organizations or state entities, including the San Juan Center, one of the oldest Latino nonprofit in Connecticut.

It is also the only Latino nonprofit in Hartford providing housing services to older adults.

Fernando Betancourt, executive director of the Center, said the grant will help transform the outdoor courtyard of its 36-unit independent living facility, Casa Edad de Oro.

"What we're going to do with this funding is install and buy some benches and structures where they can play dominoes outside," Betancourt explained. "They can just sit down to have a chat outside, and the whole idea is to create, like, a little mini-park."

The Livable Communities grant is an expansion of the national AARP Community Challenge Grant, which provides funding for projects that enhance community space in neighborhoods, towns, and cities. AARP Connecticut has funded 22 projects since the Livable Communities program started in 2018.

Betancourt pointed out one of the main goals of sprucing up the outdoor courtyard is to create more welcoming and comfortable outdoor seating where residents of Casa Edad de Oro can connect. He added because of the pandemic, feelings of isolation have become more common for older adults in the building.

"Not only because the number of individuals who died were of the older age, but also because it forced them to stay strictly inside," Betancourt noted. "So we believe that having this park, passive recreation will help them a great deal."

Other grantees include Rocky Hill Housing Authority, Goodwin University, the Town of Glastonbury, the Garden Club of Windham, and Fairgate Farm. The projects must be completed within 12 months.


get more stories like this via email
The Build Back Better reconciliation proposal also seeks to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers in retail, food-service, and other low-wage industries. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Masto, Lee Tout Need for Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- More affordable child care, universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, a new hearing, vision and dental benefit for …

Social Issues

Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this …

Social Issues

Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote. House Bill 109 increases the penalties for …

One of the reasons that the coalition opposes the permit is because it said Invenergy did not provide, and Allegheny County did not require, an analysis of the impact the facility would have on nearby "environmental justice communities." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Environmental Orgs Appeal Permit for Gas-Fired Power Plant in Southwest PA

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit …

Social Issues

Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of …

A measure in Oregon implemented in February aims to tackle substance-abuse disorder in a new way. (Richelle/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after …

Health and Wellness

Poll: Majority of NC Republican Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than half of North Carolina Republican voters say they support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll commissioned by the …

Social Issues

Group Spotlights Community Service Contributions in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021