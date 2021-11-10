Following Local Races, Voter Advocates Regroup on IA Election Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms, but a statewide political group said this month's vote for local races showed glimpses of how the changes will hinder participation.



Earlier this month, communities across Iowa held municipal and school board elections. It follows last spring's adoption of a Republican-led election law that reduces the early voting period in Iowa, while adding restrictions on absentee ballots.



Terese Grant, President of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said there were no widespread disruptions, but there were reports of voters not aware of the changes, or situations of ballots encountering issues with the cutoff point.



"It's all made voting a little bit more challenging, a little more harder," Grant asserted. "And that's just the opposite of what the League feels that needs to be done where voters have free and easy access to voting."



She predicted any anecdotal reports will morph into much bigger problems for next year's statewide election. The League is circulating online petitions, demanding Republican leaders repeal controversial aspects of the law.



When the sweeping bill was passed, supporters argued it provided uniformity in carrying out elections, while restoring faith in the process.



The move coincided with national rhetoric from the far-right that questioned the outcome of the presidential election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.



Grant argued Iowa's changes are too dramatic for voters, especially when they appeared to embrace these options in 2020, including voting absentee.



"Not allowing people to have the access that they did in past elections is something that we'd like to give them back," Grant explained.



Last year, more than one million Iowans voted absentee, breaking the previous state record.



Grant added new restrictions on setting up satellite voting remains another top concern going into next year. In addition to calls to repeal the changes, Iowa's election law also is being challenged in court by civil rights advocates.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in February or March in Arlington, Texas. The museum also will feature a leadership institute to inspire the next generation.



A new public service announcement about the museum featured former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.



"The Medal of Honor is awarded for bravery in combat to those who go above and beyond the call of duty," former President Barack Obama said in the announcement. "Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the United States military since the civil war, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor."



Construction will take two years. The U.S. House recently voted unanimously to take the first steps toward creating a Medal of Honor memorial on the National Mall, and the bill now is in the Senate.



Among Medal of Honor recipients, 66 still are alive.



Lieutenant Colonel Will Swenson, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and member of the board of directors for the National Medal of Honor Society, earned the award for his leadership during a firefight in Afghanistan where his team lost five service members and ten local allies.



"This isn't about individual service members; it's about our collective story," Swenson explained. "This is really about telling a story about American values. You see patriotism, you see selfless service, and you see commitment to your community."



Chris Cassidy, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.



"What people don't know about the Medal of Honor is that the recipients are just normal people setting out to do their job on a given day," Cassidy stated. "Each of us has the same bucket of courage. There's endless amounts of it, and you can dip into it as much as you want, and it never goes away. "



Cassidy said backers have contributed more than $124 million so far, but the project will cost about $185 million to complete.



HELENA, Mont. -- States such as Montana have passed legislation some advocates believe could make it harder to vote.



Meanwhile, measures at the federal level to reverse this trend have stalled. Four bills addressing voting rights have been blocked by Senate filibuster this year, including two in the last month co-sponsored by Sen. John Tester, D-Mont.



Robert Brandon, president of the Fair Elections Center, said the measures are important because the federal government is the final protector of the vote.



"Both those bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, need to be passed for us to make sure that we can deliver on the promise of America, which is everybody has access to the ballot and a right to vote and have their vote counted," Brandon asserted.



Across the country, some state lawmakers argued tighter laws are needed to ensure the security and integrity of the vote. Republicans have accused the measures in Congress of being an attempt by the federal government to take over elections nationwide.



Brandon pointed out the two bills recently stopped would strike down two measures in particular the Montana Legislature passed this year, including restrictions on ballot collecting, which is seen as an important way for Native Americans to cast their ballots, and changes to voter ID laws requiring additional identification if someone tries to register with a student ID, for instance.



Brandon said another measure not directly addressed in the federal bills is Montana's end to Election Day voter registration.



"If there's a problem with your registration or if somebody messed up in terms of where your records are, you can fix that on election day," Brandon explained. "That's the ultimate fail-safe for a voter that gets stuck because there's some wrong information or something was put in the wrong place."



Montana granted same-day registration in 2005 but repealed it this year. Currently, 19 states allow voters to register on the day of the election.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



