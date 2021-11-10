Ohio Protest Bill: Anti-Civil Disorder or Anti-Civil Rights?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio bill dubbed by opponents as "anti-free speech" is up for a possible vote.



House Bill 109 increases the penalties for rioting and creates the offenses of riot assault and riot vandalism. It also increases the penalty for disorderly conduct when the offender hinders the movement of people during a riot or illegal protest.



David Lima, member of the leadership team in the Northeast Ohio chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice, contends it will discourage Ohioans from participating in civil demonstrations for fear of legal action.



"The language is broad, it's vague, the laws are duplicative and unnecessary," Lima asserted. "And they have actually created new sets of crimes with significantly enhanced penalties and costly fines."



The measure also creates the offense of bias-motivated intimidation that prohibits a person from harming another person or property based on the victim's status as a first responder.



Proponents say it supports the right to peacefully assemble while holding those who break the law accountable. The Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee could vote on the measure today.



Michael Weinman, director of governmental affairs for the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, said first responders faced verbal threats, harassment and physical violence in responding to calls during riots in the wake of George Floyd's death. He argued they need to be able to provide assistance free of attacks.



"When these protests do turn violent, and they all didn't, we know that. But when it does happen, we need to be able to restore order," Weinman contended. "It's not only protecting property, but we had situations where people were pulled out of cars and beaten; they had nothing to do with anything else."



However, Lima said the bill goes as far as to target the organizations that sponsor protests by holding them liable for the illegal actions of participants.



"You never know who's going to show up for protests, and you never know what their intentions are," Lima pointed out. "So it will have the effect of organizations having to think twice whether they want to go through with the protest."



Lima said the bill will suppress free speech, and pointed out that 93% of the protests between May and August 2020 across the country were non-violent.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: House Bill 109 2021

Protest data Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project Sep. 2020



HARRISBURG, Pa. - Many Pennsylvania county jails don't have clear policies to support voting access for people in jails, according to a new report that says this inconsistency leaves some eligible voters in the dark.



The groups All Voting Is Local, Common Cause Pennsylvania and Committee of Seventy filed right-to-know requests with 61 county jails, asking for their voting procedures for people incarcerated. They learned there's no universal plan for providing information on voter registration or getting ballots to the 25,000 people in county jails.



Aerion Abney, special-projects director for All Voting is Local, said that without any processes in place, it leaves those prospective voters disenfranchised.



"You're basically telling the person in jail, 'It's your own responsibility, it's up to you to know who to call to even ask for a voter-registration form.' When you don't do that," he said, "you have a whole segment of the voting bloc that may not even know that they have the right to cast a ballot."



Of the 46 county jails that responded, 57% had no written policy on jail voting. The report also found in the entire state jail population, only 52 people requested mail-in ballots in the 2020 general election at 18 of the county jails.



The report suggested maintaining relationships with county election officials and providing voter-registration opportunities are pathways forward for county jails. Abney said helping people in jail determine their voting eligibility can have a major impact, even after they're released.



"We really see this as an opportunity to create positive voting experiences for people who are in jail, and there are longterm benefits to that happening," he said. "When they have positive experiences with voting, they tend to vote again in the future."



The report also recommended making mail-in ballot applications readily available. Abney said he'd like to see some of these solutions in place for the November election.



References: Report: Ballots for All All Voting is Local 2021



