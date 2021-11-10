OR Drug Decriminalization Measure Strikes at Racial Disparities in Arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after its implementation this year.



Advocates say it is especially good news for communities of color, who made up a disproportionate number of drug convictions.



An Oregon Criminal Justice Commission report of 2015 data found Black Oregonians were convicted of felony drug possession at twice the rate of white Oregonians. For Native Americans, it was five times the rate.



Je Amaechi, capacity coordinator for Freedom to Thrive in Portland, was encouraged by the data.



"So just by taking that away, despite the fact that we don't really have a ton of data right now because it's brand new, we know that just arresting less people and convicting less people of felonies means better outcomes for specifically Black and native and Latinx communities," Amaechi explained.



Before decriminalization in 2019, there were more than 4,000 drug convictions. This year between February and August, there have been about 360.



However, critics say the initiative has not followed through in getting people to treatment, noting the small fraction of people who have called the hotline number on citations law enforcement gives for drug possessions.



Critics also point to the small number of people who have showed up in court after receiving citations.



Ron Williams, director of outreach, Health Justice Recovery Alliance, which was formed to implement the new measure, believes it will take a different way of thinking to properly assess the initiative's success.



"What we want to do is we want to move addiction services away from the criminal-justice frame and into the health and recovery frame," Williams urged. "By folks continuing to focus on citations and court appearances, they're still kind of in that mindset that people who use drugs should be punished."



Williams noted behavioral treatment options are growing in every county, with $30 million going out to organizations earlier this year and nearly $280 million coming soon. Importantly, he pointed out communities of color are steering the process.



"The folks who are making these decisions are people with substance-use background," Williams emphasized. "People who are alcohol and drug counselors, people who are case managers, people with lived experience of substance use disorder and are Black, brown, Latinx and tribal folks."



Disclosure: Freedom to Thrive contributes to our fund for reporting on Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, LGBTQIA Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Controlled substances report Ore. Criminal Justice Commission Dec. 2019

Drug possession statistics Ore. Criminal Justice Commission 2021



get more stories like this via email



NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa -- New FBI data show an increase in hate crimes in Iowa.



Locally, ordinances have been crafted to ensure more protections for those who've been victimized, while some in law enforcement say changes to state law would help.



This fall's report showed in 2020, Iowa saw 12 hate-crime incidents motivated by racial bias, compared with six the previous year.



The city of North Liberty recently adopted a new ordinance including fines and jail time for someone convicted of such a crime.



RaQuishia Harrington, a city councilor in North Liberty, said they were not necessarily responding to a wave of cases, but wanted to be proactive and not reactive.



"Hopefully, it doesn't happen in communities. But the reality is, it does," Harrington observed.



She hopes people feel more comfortable about coming forward if they have something to report, or to be more aware of bias and when it escalates.



In 2019, Iowa City adopted a similar ordinance.



Nick Maybanks, first assistant Linn County Attorney, said current state law makes it hard for cases to prove, and an overhaul of the statute could make it easier to net prosecutions.



Maybanks stressed he would support state law changes, so law enforcement would have more clarity.



"I think there's a lot of situations where it's probably really close, but maybe it's just treated as a regular assault," Maybanks contended.



Overall, the FBI report said there were 15 confirmed hate crimes in Iowa last year, compared with 10 in 2019. Despite the totals, law enforcement, victim support groups and racial-justice advocates have widely spoken out about how hate crimes often go unreported.



References: Hate crime data FBI 2020

Hate crime ordinance City of North Liberty 2021

Hate crime ordinance Iowa City 2019



get more stories like this via email



LINCOLN, Neb. -- Not one law-enforcement agency in Nebraska is meeting all U.S. Department of Justice guidance and best practices on how to provide language access to residents with limited English proficiency, despite a wealth of available tools and resources, according to a new ACLU Nebraska report.



Rose Godinez, interim legal director for the group, said it is critical for all residents who encounter police to understand what is being said.



"We hope Nebraska law-enforcement agencies will explore these strategies and understand and address language access to ensure public safety for all, and to protect the constitutional rights for all Nebraskans," Godinez stated.



Federal law requires law-enforcement agencies receiving federal funds to ensure people with limited English proficiency have meaningful language access to services. But 12 of 19 agencies surveyed did not have instructions for their officers on how and when to access language services during interviews, interrogations or traffic stops.



ACLU Nebraska is calling on the Nebraska Crime Commission to update its 2015 language access plan to address the deficiencies. The commission did not respond to a request for comment.



Researchers found 14 of 19 law-enforcement agencies did not have any officers who had attended training on how to navigate language barriers.



Godinez emphasized once adopted, new policies also need to be publicized, so people will know that they can request interpreters or translators if they are stopped or questioned by police.



"If individuals don't see the policy, or don't see that this is available, they won't ask for it," Godinez pointed out. "Then there really isn't any meaningful language access being provided."



Census figures show nearly 5% of Nebraskans have limited English proficiency, and more than one in ten speak a language other than English at home.



Godinez noted entire communities are safer when everyone, regardless of languages spoken, feels valued and heard by those entrusted to keep us safe.



Disclosure: ACLU of Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Language report ACLU Nebraska 10/22/2021



get more stories like this via email

