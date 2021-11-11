Veterans Day: How Crosses, Mementos Help Marines Remember Fallen Comrades

BOSTON -- Americans from former presidents to friends and family of military service members are marking Thursday's Veterans Day holiday by spotlighting the contributions of Medal of Honor recipients.



Currently, there are 66 living recipients of the honor, the military's highest award for valor in combat.



Chris Cassidy, CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is raising awareness about the museum, set to break ground next year.



"The truth of the matter is that we have 66 living, and that number is getting smaller with each year, just by nature of their age, and so now's the time to build it," Cassidy contented.



Massachusetts is the birthplace of four of the living recipients, including Captain Robert Franklin Foley and Lieutenant Thomas Gunning Kelly, both of whom served and earned their medals during Vietnam, and Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts and Senior Chief Britt Kelly Slabinski, both veterans of the War in Afghanistan.



Cassidy noted the tradition of military service runs deep in the Commonwealth.



"Massachusetts has a fundamental role in the birth of our nation," Cassidy explained. "And the Medal of Honor recipients have allowed our nation to be what it is, with the roots right there in Massachusetts."



The Foundation is also advocating for a national monument dedicated to the recipients of the Medal in Washington, D.C. It has been unanimously approved by the U.S. House and is now up to the Senate.



Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama joined forces to make a public-service announcement about the museum during the recent "Salute to Service" National Football League game between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.



"Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the U.S. military since the Civil War, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor," Obama stated.



During next Monday's game against Cleveland, New England Patriots players will be wearing the initials of ten Fallen Heroes on their helmets to recognize their sacrifices.



MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced with something not related to Indigenous culture, as some other pro-teams have done.



It's not just a pro-sports issue. In Iowa, there are new efforts to change mascot names in public schools.



In Mason City, the school board is discussing whether the high school's "Mohawk" nickname should be discontinued.



Le Anne Clausen de Montes, coordinator of the Iowa Change the Name Coalition and a mother of Indigenous children in the district, said while some say it is part of school tradition, it is not a reason to keep using it.



"You think about the tradition of tens of thousands of years of Indigenous peoples in North America or elsewhere, and, you know, 95 or 100 years pales in comparison," de Montes asserted.



Coinciding with the local effort is a letter from the Meskwaki Nation, which calls upon 66 schools in Iowa to retire Native-themed mascots.



Aside from arguments about school traditions, others reluctant to change these names contend they were adopted to honor Indigenous people. But groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union countered all the nicknames do is perpetuate stereotypes.



De Montes acknowledged in many cases, it is likely the nicknames were first decided upon without the intention of creating harm. She argued it speaks to a broader lack of awareness when it comes to other cultures.



"For a lot of folks, it's just simply not having good information, not knowing how to ask the questions about the use of Native American names," de Montes explained.



She feels there is less hostility toward the movement to retire these names, citing the racial reckoning from the past year. And at the pro level, franchises such as the Major League Baseball team in Cleveland are making changes. In Iowa, the Marion School District recently retired its "Indians" nickname.



