Thursday, November 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2021
Play

States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

2021Talks - November 11, 2021
Play

Hunger and homelessness plague America's veterans, President Biden is set to sign the infrastructure bill Monday, and Florida's governor considers legal action over migrant flights.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

IA Food Shelves Grappling With Higher Prices, Supply Issues

Play

Consumer experts say help may be on the horizon when it comes to supply-chain issues, but food costs could remain higher going into 2022. (Adobe Stock)

Thursday, November 11, 2021   

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- From supply-chain issues to rising food costs, local food shelves are navigating a sea of obstacles in gathering enough supplies for those needing help.

Iowa locations say in order to meet the nutritional needs of clients, the public could help in a variety of ways. The Food Bank of Siouxland, which covers several counties in northwestern Iowa, said demand has picked up again after leveling off earlier this year.

Jake Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank, said it comes at a time when on the purchasing side, it hasn't been as easy to stock their shelves with certain items.

"Our last purchase, we were able to get as many soups as we wanted, but we're having trouble finding canned fruit," Wanderscheid recounted. "A month ago, it was a hard time finding variety in vegetables."

And when they do have success in finding products, the cost is 10% to 20% higher. The organization said the public can help by donating financially, providing more flexibility in targeting missing items.

The American Heart Association noted if underserved communities don't have access to nutrition, residents are at greater risk for obesity, heart disease and poor mental health.

Patty Sneddon-Kisting, executive director of the Urbandale Food Pantry, said at this stage of the pandemic, they are still seeing 60 new families each month. She pointed out when it comes to community donations, the pandemic is still limiting local food drives, and added there are ways innovation can be very helpful.

"Doing wish lists on Amazon, and having people purchase items and send them here," Sneddon-Kisting suggested.

She recommended calling ahead to ask what your local food shelf needs. Volunteer work is also encouraged to help sort donations. As households struggle with higher grocery bills, food shelves anticipate more need, especially with the holiday season taking shape.

Sneddon-Kisting emphasized they have had to be more mindful with their budget amid the rising costs of turkeys, creating more dilemmas in meeting the need this time of year.

Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Maryland is one of 12 states where more than half the prison population is African American, according to a new report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: MD Has U.S.'s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report. Ashley Nellis, senior …

Social Issues

A Year After 2020 Vote, Fraud Rhetoric Still Lingers in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda. Some lawmakers are pushing for changes …

Social Issues

Community Colleges Lure Students Back with Financial Incentives

MODESTO, Calif. -- Community colleges across California are using COVID-19 relief funds to lower costs for students and lure them back to campus…

Many educators are without health insurance after the Scranton School Board authorized health-insurance cuts if the union went on strike. (Scranton Federation of Teachers Facebook)

Social Issues

Scranton Teachers Rally in Harrisburg as Strike Enters Seventh Day

SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District are entering their seventh day of a …

Health and Wellness

Groups Work to Get Word Out About Vaccine Rollout for Younger Kids

CONCORD, N.H. -- With children ages 5-11 now approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, groups in New Hampshire are working to get accurate information …

A program that would incentivize utilities to transition to clean energy was stripped out of the Build Back Better Act. (richard theis-EyeEm/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Front-Line Communities on Climate Action: First Step is "Stop the Harm"

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Communities dealing with the impacts of climate change in Washington state are watching legislation in Washington, D.C. closely…

Environment

Infrastructure Bill's Passage Could Bring Flood Relief for MT City

THREE FORKS, Mont. -- The passage of the infrastructure bill in Congress could provide relief for a Montana community threatened by floods. Three …

Social Issues

Build Back Better Act Could Provide Universal Pre-K to ID

BOISE, Idaho -- The Build Back Better Act could provide universal pre-K to states, including those such as Idaho that currently don't fund school …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021