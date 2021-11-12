AR Leads Multistate Research on Kids' Long-Haul COVID Cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas will lead a 14-state study of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, with the hopes of finding effective treatments to alleviate symptoms.



The Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Little Rock is working with more than a dozen other, rural states, as part of a National Institutes of Health program looking at long-haul COVID-19 symptoms in tens of thousands of children and adults across the country, called the RECOVER Initiative.



Dr. Jessica Snowden, associate director for clinical research at the Arkansas Children's Research Institute, said it aims to answer puzzling questions about lingering COVID symptoms in kids.



"We don't know a whole lot about what causes those long-term symptoms or how we can treat them," Snowden explained. "This is the beginning of a lot of work to substantially improve the lives of kids and families who've been impacted by long-term COVID, by identifying new treatments and new prevention strategies."



Some lasting health problems children reported after a COVID diagnosis included headaches and trouble engaging in school. A recent study found among adults, 36% who have been infected with COVID-19 have symptoms that linger for months.



Hawaii, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and Vermont are on the list to participate in the pediatric study.



Snowden noted it is exciting to work with more rural parts of the country because often, those communities are not included in national research.



"We don't know that treatment options are the same in New York as they are in Arkansas," Snowden observed. "We felt it was really, really important that these kids get represented in this research as well, so that the answers we come up with apply to kids in areas like ours."



Snowden added Arkansas Children's Research Institute hopes to have the study up and running before the end of the year. The work coordinating the multistate research is funded through a $25 million award from the National Institutes of Health.



References: COVID-19 research RECOVER Initiative 2021

Long COVID study Univ. of Oxford 09/28/2021

COVID-19 Dashboard Ark. Dept. of Health 2021



get more stories like this via email



CONCORD, N.H. -- With children ages 5-11 now approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, groups in New Hampshire are working to get accurate information out to families.



Parents can now make appointments for their younger kids at pharmacies, schools and doctor's offices.



Mindi Messmer, founder of NH Science and Public Health and former representative serving on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said more and more kids have been seeing serious symptoms with the Delta variant.



"A precautionary approach means having them wear masks and have them get vaccinated, so they can stay in school and learn, but be safe while they do that and protect our teachers, too," Messmer contended.



She noted nearly 60% of New Hampshire families surveyed recently by Seacoast and Strafford County Public Health Networks said they plan to get their kids vaccinated.



Messmer noted there are gaps in New Hampshire's vaccination data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it cannot accurately track Granite State vaccinations because of the state's inability to track doses administered at pharmacies.



She argued the state needs to get its data collection back on track, and provide the needed transparency, so communities can know they are protected.



"We all want to get back to seeing our friends and family," Messmer observed. "So it makes sense to have our kids vaccinated, but also, check out your own situation, if you're more than six months, or about six months out. I'm going to go get my booster this week as well."



More than 140,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. And last week, the state rejected $27 million in federal COVID funds despite their data collection issues.



References: Parent survey Seacoast and Strafford County Public Health Networks 2021

COVID-19 information N.H. Dept. of Health and Human Services 2021



get more stories like this via email

