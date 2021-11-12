Saturday, November 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2021
States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

2021Talks - November 12, 2021
President Joe Biden marks Veterans Day, the U.S. and China announce a joint climate declaration, and a federal court temporarily blocks the release of former President Trump's records to the January 6th committee.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

AR Leads Multistate Research on Kids' Long-Haul COVID Cases

Friday, November 12, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas will lead a 14-state study of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, with the hopes of finding effective treatments to alleviate symptoms.

The Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Little Rock is working with more than a dozen other, rural states, as part of a National Institutes of Health program looking at long-haul COVID-19 symptoms in tens of thousands of children and adults across the country, called the RECOVER Initiative.

Dr. Jessica Snowden, associate director for clinical research at the Arkansas Children's Research Institute, said it aims to answer puzzling questions about lingering COVID symptoms in kids.

"We don't know a whole lot about what causes those long-term symptoms or how we can treat them," Snowden explained. "This is the beginning of a lot of work to substantially improve the lives of kids and families who've been impacted by long-term COVID, by identifying new treatments and new prevention strategies."

Some lasting health problems children reported after a COVID diagnosis included headaches and trouble engaging in school. A recent study found among adults, 36% who have been infected with COVID-19 have symptoms that linger for months.

Hawaii, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and Vermont are on the list to participate in the pediatric study.

Snowden noted it is exciting to work with more rural parts of the country because often, those communities are not included in national research.

"We don't know that treatment options are the same in New York as they are in Arkansas," Snowden observed. "We felt it was really, really important that these kids get represented in this research as well, so that the answers we come up with apply to kids in areas like ours."

Snowden added Arkansas Children's Research Institute hopes to have the study up and running before the end of the year. The work coordinating the multistate research is funded through a $25 million award from the National Institutes of Health.


A recent analysis put Wisconsin 36th in the nation for broadband internet access in rural areas. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan to Boost Broadband Access for WI Families

WAUSAU, Wis. -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of …

Social Issues

PA Lawmakers Consider Bills to Keep Parks Programming Afloat

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Bills making their way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would provide more resources to people who keep parks and …

Environment

NM Utility Provider Under Fire Over Aging Power-Plant Investments

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country say …

On Nov. 10, Dawn Blagrove of Emancipate NC presented oral arguments to North Carolina Supreme Court Justices about the racial justice consequences of life-without-parole sentencing in juvenile cases. (Supreme Court of North Carolina)

Social Issues

NC Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Juvenile Life-without-Parole

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in sentencing kids under 18 to …

Social Issues

Report: Older, Rural New Yorkers Need Greater Healthcare Access

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new report showed rural New Yorkers face disparities in access to healthcare, and advocates for older residents said it underscores …

Maryland is one of 12 states where more than half the prison population is African American, according to a new report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: MD Has U.S.'s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report. Ashley Nellis, senior …

Social Issues

IA Food Shelves Grappling With Higher Prices, Supply Issues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- From supply-chain issues to rising food costs, local food shelves are navigating a sea of obstacles in gathering enough supplies …

Social Issues

A Year After 2020 Vote, Fraud Rhetoric Still Lingers in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda. Some lawmakers are pushing for changes …

 

