Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters go Hand-in-Hand, Experts Say

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentuckians are being urged to check with their healthcare providers about getting a flu shot, to help protect them from illness during the holiday season.
Seasonal flu activity dropped dramatically last year at the height of the pandemic, but as life gets back to near normal, researchers are also expecting a return of influenza.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu shots for most people over six months of age, and especially those at high risk for developing complications.
Allison Adams, vice president for policy at the Foundation For a Healthy Kentucky, said most people can receive a flu shot at the same time they receive their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"But now that we're seemingly back to 'normal' with our interactions with people, without masks and back in close distances with people, it's important to make sure you get your flu vaccine this year," Adams advised.
The CDC estimates in the 2019-2020 flu season, more than 38 million people in the U.S. had the flu, and estimates of flu-related deaths ranged between 24,000 and 62,000.
Steps such as frequent handwashing, covering nose and mouth when sneezing and staying home when sick also curb flu spread, along with the COVID-19 precautions of mask-wearing and social distancing.
The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots in particular for individuals age 65 and older, people living in long-term care facilities, anyone with a medical condition that increases their risk of severe infection, and those who are likely to be exposed at their place of work.
Adams urged people to check with their doctor to answer questions.
"I think it's really important to make sure you get the information that's accurate for you and your provider-and-patient relationship, so that you can make the decision that's best for your family, regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine," Adams stated.
Adams pointed out all eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, but it is separate from the flu vaccine.
"We're dealing with two different viruses," Adams emphasized. "While influenza has been around for quite some time, we do have a vaccine that prevents, you know, serious illness and complications."
According to state data, as of this week, more than 59,000 Kentuckians have received a COVID booster shot.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Health Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas will lead a 14-state study of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, with the hopes of finding effective treatments to alleviate symptoms.
get more stories like this via email
The Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Little Rock is working with more than a dozen other, rural states, as part of a National Institutes of Health program looking at long-haul COVID-19 symptoms in tens of thousands of children and adults across the country, called the RECOVER Initiative.
Dr. Jessica Snowden, associate director for clinical research at the Arkansas Children's Research Institute, said it aims to answer puzzling questions about lingering COVID symptoms in kids.
"We don't know a whole lot about what causes those long-term symptoms or how we can treat them," Snowden explained. "This is the beginning of a lot of work to substantially improve the lives of kids and families who've been impacted by long-term COVID, by identifying new treatments and new prevention strategies."
Some lasting health problems children reported after a COVID diagnosis included headaches and trouble engaging in school. A recent study found among adults, 36% who have been infected with COVID-19 have symptoms that linger for months.
Hawaii, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and Vermont are on the list to participate in the pediatric study.
Snowden noted it is exciting to work with more rural parts of the country because often, those communities are not included in national research.
"We don't know that treatment options are the same in New York as they are in Arkansas," Snowden observed. "We felt it was really, really important that these kids get represented in this research as well, so that the answers we come up with apply to kids in areas like ours."
Snowden added Arkansas Children's Research Institute hopes to have the study up and running before the end of the year. The work coordinating the multistate research is funded through a $25 million award from the National Institutes of Health.
CONCORD, N.H. -- With children ages 5-11 now approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, groups in New Hampshire are working to get accurate information out to families.
get more stories like this via email
Parents can now make appointments for their younger kids at pharmacies, schools and doctor's offices.
Mindi Messmer, founder of NH Science and Public Health and former representative serving on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said more and more kids have been seeing serious symptoms with the Delta variant.
"A precautionary approach means having them wear masks and have them get vaccinated, so they can stay in school and learn, but be safe while they do that and protect our teachers, too," Messmer contended.
She noted nearly 60% of New Hampshire families surveyed recently by Seacoast and Strafford County Public Health Networks said they plan to get their kids vaccinated.
Messmer noted there are gaps in New Hampshire's vaccination data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it cannot accurately track Granite State vaccinations because of the state's inability to track doses administered at pharmacies.
She argued the state needs to get its data collection back on track, and provide the needed transparency, so communities can know they are protected.
"We all want to get back to seeing our friends and family," Messmer observed. "So it makes sense to have our kids vaccinated, but also, check out your own situation, if you're more than six months, or about six months out. I'm going to go get my booster this week as well."
More than 140,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. And last week, the state rejected $27 million in federal COVID funds despite their data collection issues.
CHICAGO -- Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Illinois, and groups advocating for end-of-life planning say now is the time to start having conversations about your or your loved one's wishes for care in the event of a diagnosis.
get more stories like this via email
The group Compassion and Choices has a "Dementia Values and Priorities" toolkit which lays out a step-by-step process for someone to map out their wishes for different stages of the disease.
Amy Sherman, regional campaign and outreach manager for Compassion and Choices Illinois, said it is designed to empower people, so they can effectively communicate and advocate for the treatment they want.
"I think it's a gift to yourself," Sherman explained. "But it's also a gift to your loved one who are going to be responsible for your well-being and for making difficult care decisions as Alzheimer's disease or dementia progresses."
She pointed out the instructions generated by the Dementia Values and Priorities toolkit can supplement an Advanced Directive, which names a health-care proxy, or someone who will make decisions for someone else's care in the event they cannot.
Daryl Isenberg is an Illinois resident whose mother went through a difficult end-of-life process with Alzheimer's, and when her husband was later diagnosed, they documented his wishes for what level of care he would get at certain stages of the illness.
Isenberg said he made it clear he did not want to prolong the dying process with dementia, and she added having those conversations took the weight off for both of them.
"That became documented," Isenberg remarked. "And in his case, he was able to go through several years with minimal amounts of treatment and had a pleasant experience with the last years of his life."
Kelly Rice oversees an Aging Services Program in Illinois, and said she learned how important it is to have those conversations, especially when her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
She recounted even though they carefully documented his wishes, it was a struggle to make sure they were respected in the health-care setting. But she added knowing what your loved one wants makes a big difference.
"Once you have it kind of set, it also allows you to release that and then just be able to really focus on your relationship with that person and spending time with them, as opposed to kind of feeling anxious or having that unknown piece in the back of your mind," Rice emphasized.