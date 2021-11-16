Bill Would Address Barriers to Graduation for Some PA Kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would help ensure a smooth transition to graduation for young people who face personal challenges outside of school.
Senate Bill 324 would help address barriers to graduation for kids experiencing homelessness or who are in the foster-care or juvenile-justice systems.
The bill creates a point of contact at the student's school to help support them as they return to the classroom after time away from the education system.
Kate Burdick, staff attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia, said it can be difficult for families to navigate the process while children are also dealing with possible trauma they experienced while away from home.
"Having an actual human who you know is in charge of helping you to feel more a part of the school community to be making sure you're in the right courses," Burdick explained. "It's just so important that there's someone actually tasked with that."
The point of contact would also immediately request the student's records from the student's previous school and ensure they are connected with mental-health services. Senate Bill 324 unanimously passed the Senate in June and passed out of the House Education Committee yesterday. It now heads to a vote on the House floor.
Advocates say children in the foster-care or juvenile-justice systems or who are experiencing homelessness often have to unexpectedly change schools for a variety of reasons.
Burdick pointed out when academic credits do not get properly transferred to their new school, it sometimes can lead to a graduation delay, which Senate Bill 324 also aims to address.
"It can be extremely devastating for the young person when they're trying to reconnect with school, to have this host of system-level barriers put up," Burdick asserted. "And what we have heard for many years from young people directly is just how completely exasperating this problem is."
Only 75% of Pennsylvania kids in foster care receive their high school diploma or GED by age 21 as compared with 92% of students in the Commonwealth who are not in the foster-care system, according to 2018 data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
SEATTLE -- This is American Education Week, and the celebration Wednesday focuses on education support professionals (ESPs).
The work of ESPs in schools includes clerical support, maintenance, security and paraeducators. They work in the K-12 system as well as higher education.
Janie White, vice president of the Washington Education Association and a former ESP, said ESPs have been critical during the pandemic, even when schools shut down.
"Our ESPs are the first responders, so they never left the building," White recounted. "They have been there to make sure that our students have hot meals, our families have hot meals. And transportation worked with nutrition services to deliver the food."
White pointed out transportation workers also delivered the technology students needed to work remotely and custodians ensured buildings stayed clean throughout the pandemic. She encouraged folks to show their appreciation for ESPs Wednesday.
She also wanted to ensure ESPs are supported by districts, noting they are often the first staff members to be cut when schools tighten their belts.
"We have to make sure that the funding that the state brings forward to our schools and our districts; that we have compensation for our ESPs because the majority of our ESPs are the lowest-paid employees in the district," White stated.
White added teachers and ESPs are a team working for students.
"We work together to make our kids get the full tools they need to be equipped for the work that they do," White emphasized. "Fully equipped human beings. That's our goal."
Other celebrations for American Education Week include Family Day Tuesday and Substitute Educators Day Friday.
MODESTO, Calif. -- Community colleges across California are using COVID-19 relief funds to lower costs for students and lure them back to campus.
This fall, enrollment at California community colleges dropped almost 15%, dipping below 2 million for the first time in 30 years.
Santanu Bandyopadhyay, president of Modesto Junior College, said MJC is offering free tuition and canceling student debt.
"We thought that since we have the COVID dollars, rather than using those for institutional improvement, we thought why not directly invest in the students," Bandyopadhyay explained.
As soon as the "MJC is free for me" campaign launched, enrollment shot up. The school is also offering free lunch on Wednesdays and a voucher to buy books once students submit a vaccination card.
Many schools have used the funding to stock campus food pantries, distribute free laptops and Wi-Fi cards, and make emergency grants to cover rent.
A recent survey of students at San Jose Community college found 52% were food insecure in the prior 30 days, 68% were housing insecure in the prior year and 25% had been homeless at some time during the previous year.
Bandyopadhyay pointed out school counselors across the state stand ready to connect students to the help they need.
"We need to spread the word and let students take advantage," Bandyopadhyay urged. "We look at this as our investment in the community."
Federal funding for various programs came from legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District are entering their seventh day of a strike, as a result of stagnant wages, expensive health insurance plans and four years without a new contract.
Union members say the district's health-care proposal from its financial recovery plan may result in higher out-of-pocket costs.
Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, said combined with no increase in salaries since 2016, it has resulted in educators leaving the district.
"And now we can't attract nor can we retain any new staff," Boland explained. "Teachers and paras just don't want to work here anymore because they just can't afford it. They can't afford to work in a district where their salary hasn't changed in five years. It's impossible. They have bills, too. They have homes. They have mortgages just like everybody else."
Boland pointed out the district has lost more than 100 teachers and paraprofessionals over the last two years. In a recent statement, the Scranton School District said they're committed to reaching a "fair and sustainable" contract with the union, so students can get back in the classroom.
Educators and supporters rallied in Harrisburg yesterday for state aid to help them save programs, cut as a result of the Scranton School District's recovery plan, including libraries and middle-school band and chorus.
Patrick Festa, a third grade teacher, said the district's plan is punitive.
"We want to spread the word to state government and to the Department of Education and to our governor, the state recovery plan has done this in our wonderful city," Festa emphasized. "It has eliminated a long-standing public school 3- and 4-year-old pre-school program. It is gone because of recovery."
The Scranton School District has been in financial recovery status since Jan. 2019 through the state Department of Education. Scranton teachers last went on strike in 2015; the walkout lasted 11 days.
