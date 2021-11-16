Marketplace Enrollment Opens Through State-Based Kynect

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentuckians have until Jan. 15 to enroll in marketplace health coverage through the state's recently relaunched Kynect website.
The program was dismantled in 2017 by then-Gov. Matt Bevin.
Cara Stewart, director of policy advocacy at Kentucky Voices for Health, explained residents can use the one-stop shop to compare state-managed health-care options, apply for coverage and complete their enrollment all on one platform.
She encouraged anyone considering coverage to reach out to their local "kynector" through the online portal or by calling 1-855-459-6328 to get help to find a plan to suit their needs.
"Even though some of our plans are slightly more expensive this year, they didn't go up by much, and the subsidies are bigger," Stewart pointed out. "So people have more affordable options than they've had in the past."
According to Gov. Andy Beshear's office, the switch to a state-based marketplace is expected to save Kentuckians at least $15 million a year.
Kentuckians who buy commercial health plans through the federal site pay a surcharge on premiums, which will not continue with the state-based marketplace.
Stewart noted enrollment through the federal site healthcare.gov is down statewide from 2020, but she said it has dipped drastically by nearly 27% from Kynect's peak enrollment numbers in 2015.
"Even as our population has increased, the enrollment dropped when we did not have Kynect and the one-stop shop," Stewart observed. "So we have every reason to believe that more Kentuckians will buy health insurance when it's designed for them."
She added families' experiences during the pandemic have highlighted the importance of having health coverage.
"And it's important to have preventive health care, it's important to have access to the kind of health care that you need, at a high quality, when you need it," Stewart contended.
Stewart noted older Kentuckians and those living with disabilities have until Dec. 7 to enroll or make changes to Medicare plans.
Medicaid open enrollment ends on Dec. 1 for those who qualify.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas health advocates have launched a new project aiming to tell the stories of how the Medicaid system has supported residents along with community-informed recommendations to improve the public-health insurance program.
Visitors to the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families' website will be able to read, listen to and view the Medicaid stories along with policy solutions based on input from recipients.
Roderick, an Arkansas Medicaid beneficiary who was interviewed for the project, said Medicaid has had a positive impact on his life, as it increased the number of doctor visits he was permitted annually compared with his private insurance plan previously.
"I believe it is a good program," Roderick stated. "It has worked for me. It has allowed me to stay healthy and to make sure I can monitor my health. I'm 51 years old now, and health insurance and staying healthy is very important."
More than 900,000 Arkansans are covered by Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The project highlighted the stories of Arkansas' Marshallese community, who up until February of this year did not have access to Medicaid services if they were born in the Marshall Islands, despite being legal United States residents.
The state announced earlier this month it is creating a Medicaid Client Voice Council, to increase feedback from recipients about the program.
CaSandra Glover, health-policy fellow at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said she hopes to see storytelling participants apply to be a part of the council.
"One of the goals of our organization is going to be connecting some of these storytellers to apply to be a part of this council so that their voice can be heard," Glover explained. "We want to make sure that everyone within the Medicaid program is aware of these issues, but also that the community is able to advocate for themselves."
The project also focused on Medicaid stories from Hispanic and Latinx communities, along with Black communities in the central, Delta and southern areas of the state. Among the policy recommendations included on the website are increasing coverage for new mothers up to 12 months postpartum.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the Food and Drug Administration works to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 booster shot, AARP Ohio is working to eliminate any confusion about the process for older adults, particularly those living in nursing homes.
More than eight thousand Ohioans in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since April of 2020.
But Latoya Peterson, associate state director of advocacy with AARP Ohio, noted the vaccines have played an important role in saving lives, preventing the deaths of an estimated 1,800 Ohio seniors in early 2021.
She noted there's a lot of agreement about the groups who would benefit most from a booster.
"Those are individuals who are immune-compromised and adults age 65 or older," said Peterson. "African Americans also are likely to have an underlying medical condition such as diabetes, obesity or chronic lung disease that puts a higher risk for severe COVID-19 cases."
AARP Ohio has a six-question checklist about booster shots family caregivers can use if they have a loved one in a nursing home. It's available online at aarp.org/Ohio.
Peterson said people with a spouse, sibling, parent or other loved one in a long-term care facility are rightly concerned about their well-being during the pandemic.
"So we're hearing questions about the safety of their loved ones and just transparency in the nursing-home facility," said Peterson. "They really want to make sure that their spouse or parent or loved one or mother are safe and being cared for."
She encouraged them to ask nursing facilities about what they are doing to educate residents about booster shots, and to also get answers about transparency.
"How is the facility communicating when a loved one receives the booster shot?" asked Peterson. "Will there be notification? Will their medical records be updated? There's also questions about prioritization. Is the facility starting with the highest risk residents? And what can be done to ensure a loved one receives a booster shot?"
AARP's COVID-19 dashboard shows a sharp decline in deaths from COVID-19 after vaccines were made available early this year.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas will lead a 14-state study of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, with the hopes of finding effective treatments to alleviate symptoms.
The Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Little Rock is working with more than a dozen other, rural states, as part of a National Institutes of Health program looking at long-haul COVID-19 symptoms in tens of thousands of children and adults across the country, called the RECOVER Initiative.
Dr. Jessica Snowden, associate director for clinical research at the Arkansas Children's Research Institute, said it aims to answer puzzling questions about lingering COVID symptoms in kids.
"We don't know a whole lot about what causes those long-term symptoms or how we can treat them," Snowden explained. "This is the beginning of a lot of work to substantially improve the lives of kids and families who've been impacted by long-term COVID, by identifying new treatments and new prevention strategies."
Some lasting health problems children reported after a COVID diagnosis included headaches and trouble engaging in school. A recent study found among adults, 36% who have been infected with COVID-19 have symptoms that linger for months.
Hawaii, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and Vermont are on the list to participate in the pediatric study.
Snowden noted it is exciting to work with more rural parts of the country because often, those communities are not included in national research.
"We don't know that treatment options are the same in New York as they are in Arkansas," Snowden observed. "We felt it was really, really important that these kids get represented in this research as well, so that the answers we come up with apply to kids in areas like ours."
Snowden added Arkansas Children's Research Institute hopes to have the study up and running before the end of the year. The work coordinating the multistate research is funded through a $25 million award from the National Institutes of Health.