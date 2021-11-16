Marketplace Enrollment Opens Through State-Based Kynect

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentuckians have until Jan. 15 to enroll in marketplace health coverage through the state's recently relaunched Kynect website.



The program was dismantled in 2017 by then-Gov. Matt Bevin.



Cara Stewart, director of policy advocacy at Kentucky Voices for Health, explained residents can use the one-stop shop to compare state-managed health-care options, apply for coverage and complete their enrollment all on one platform.



She encouraged anyone considering coverage to reach out to their local "kynector" through the online portal or by calling 1-855-459-6328 to get help to find a plan to suit their needs.



"Even though some of our plans are slightly more expensive this year, they didn't go up by much, and the subsidies are bigger," Stewart pointed out. "So people have more affordable options than they've had in the past."



According to Gov. Andy Beshear's office, the switch to a state-based marketplace is expected to save Kentuckians at least $15 million a year.



Kentuckians who buy commercial health plans through the federal site pay a surcharge on premiums, which will not continue with the state-based marketplace.



Stewart noted enrollment through the federal site healthcare.gov is down statewide from 2020, but she said it has dipped drastically by nearly 27% from Kynect's peak enrollment numbers in 2015.



"Even as our population has increased, the enrollment dropped when we did not have Kynect and the one-stop shop," Stewart observed. "So we have every reason to believe that more Kentuckians will buy health insurance when it's designed for them."



She added families' experiences during the pandemic have highlighted the importance of having health coverage.



"And it's important to have preventive health care, it's important to have access to the kind of health care that you need, at a high quality, when you need it," Stewart contended.



Stewart noted older Kentuckians and those living with disabilities have until Dec. 7 to enroll or make changes to Medicare plans.



Medicaid open enrollment ends on Dec. 1 for those who qualify.



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas health advocates have launched a new project aiming to tell the stories of how the Medicaid system has supported residents along with community-informed recommendations to improve the public-health insurance program.



Visitors to the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families' website will be able to read, listen to and view the Medicaid stories along with policy solutions based on input from recipients.



Roderick, an Arkansas Medicaid beneficiary who was interviewed for the project, said Medicaid has had a positive impact on his life, as it increased the number of doctor visits he was permitted annually compared with his private insurance plan previously.



"I believe it is a good program," Roderick stated. "It has worked for me. It has allowed me to stay healthy and to make sure I can monitor my health. I'm 51 years old now, and health insurance and staying healthy is very important."



More than 900,000 Arkansans are covered by Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The project highlighted the stories of Arkansas' Marshallese community, who up until February of this year did not have access to Medicaid services if they were born in the Marshall Islands, despite being legal United States residents.



The state announced earlier this month it is creating a Medicaid Client Voice Council, to increase feedback from recipients about the program.



CaSandra Glover, health-policy fellow at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said she hopes to see storytelling participants apply to be a part of the council.



"One of the goals of our organization is going to be connecting some of these storytellers to apply to be a part of this council so that their voice can be heard," Glover explained. "We want to make sure that everyone within the Medicaid program is aware of these issues, but also that the community is able to advocate for themselves."



The project also focused on Medicaid stories from Hispanic and Latinx communities, along with Black communities in the central, Delta and southern areas of the state. Among the policy recommendations included on the website are increasing coverage for new mothers up to 12 months postpartum.



