Tuesday, November 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 16, 2021
A law to prevent the shackling of incarcerated pregnant women goes into effect in North Carolina in December, and President Biden signs the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

2021Talks - November 16, 2021
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon surrenders to police, Beto O'Rourke runs for Texas Governor, Senator Patrick Leahy will retire, and President Biden signs an executive order to address violence against Native Americans.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

NM Conference Urges Seniors to “Adapt, Overcome & Thrive”

Tuesday, November 16, 2021   

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Forced isolation from the pandemic has made it hard for seniors' voices to be heard in the past couple years, and New Mexico's virtual conference on aging this week hopes to change it.

The 43rd annual event typically attracts around 1,800 attendees each year.

Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of New Mexico's Aging and Long-Term Services Department, said policymakers need to hear what seniors need, and seniors need to know what resources are available.

"This pandemic has really shaken their world," Hotrum-Lopez observed. "It's really important that we get people integrating again and communicating again."

Hotrum-Lopez said New Mexico has the highest number of seniors living in poverty and the second-highest number of seniors experiencing food insecurity. In addition, she said by 2030, the state will have the fourth-highest senior population per capita in the country.

While COVID-19 is not on the agenda this week, Hotrum-Lopez thinks it still will be top-of-mind for many conference attendees.

"COVID is in the lives and on our seniors' minds every day," Hotrum-Lopez noted. "Having their children or grandchildren understand the services available is extremely important."

Despite high vaccination rates compared with many other states, New Mexico is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, all New Mexico adults now are eligible for booster shots. In addition, the state's indoor mask mandate has been extended through at least Dec. 10.


