OR Vital Aging Conference Helps Folks Live Vigorous Life

PORTLAND, Ore. -- This week, a conference is helping people live with intention as they get older.



The 10th annual Oregon Vital Aging Conference from AARP Oregon takes place virtually Wednesday and Thursday.



Elaine Friesen-Strang, volunteer state president of AARP Oregon, said one of the sessions at the conference is on brain health and wellness, which features the speaker Sarah Lenz Lock.



"She actually coordinates AARP's policy initiatives on brain health," Friesen-Strang explained. "She'll be talking about healthy aging and also how we can help those who are living with dementia."



Other session topics include aging in place, pocketbook management and personal storytelling, which will feature Native American traditional storyteller and poet Ed Edmo. The conference is free, and attendees must register to attend.



Although the conference has been in person in the past, Friesen-Strang pointed out there are advantages to having it online.



"Obviously, because of COVID we're not doing in-person to protect the health and safety of all of us," Friesen-Strang explained. "But the good thing about doing a virtual conference is that you can enjoy this from the comfort of your own home whether you live in La Grande or Lincoln City."



There will be breakout sessions through the day and Friesen-Strang noted even though the conference is virtual, there still will be chances to interact with speakers and other attendees. There also will be moments of levity, including a concert Wednesday and a comedy show to close out Thursday.



SANTA FE, N.M. -- Forced isolation from the pandemic has made it hard for seniors' voices to be heard in the past couple years, and New Mexico's virtual conference on aging this week hopes to change it.



The 43rd annual event typically attracts around 1,800 attendees each year.



Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of New Mexico's Aging and Long-Term Services Department, said policymakers need to hear what seniors need, and seniors need to know what resources are available.



"This pandemic has really shaken their world," Hotrum-Lopez observed. "It's really important that we get people integrating again and communicating again."



Hotrum-Lopez said New Mexico has the highest number of seniors living in poverty and the second-highest number of seniors experiencing food insecurity. In addition, she said by 2030, the state will have the fourth-highest senior population per capita in the country.



While COVID-19 is not on the agenda this week, Hotrum-Lopez thinks it still will be top-of-mind for many conference attendees.



"COVID is in the lives and on our seniors' minds every day," Hotrum-Lopez noted. "Having their children or grandchildren understand the services available is extremely important."



Despite high vaccination rates compared with many other states, New Mexico is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, all New Mexico adults now are eligible for booster shots. In addition, the state's indoor mask mandate has been extended through at least Dec. 10.



ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new report showed rural New Yorkers face disparities in access to healthcare, and advocates for older residents said it underscores the need for action on a statewide level.



AARP New York compiled data which showed rural New Yorkers ages 50 and older are less healthy and are more likely to be living with a disability compared to residents of urban areas.



Beth Finkel, state director of AARP New York, said access to doctors is a big problem.



"If you're not regularly monitoring your health, if you're not seeing a physician on a regular basis, you're going to have a problem," Finkel contended. "No one's going to be there to be able to say to you, 'Your cholesterol is too high.'"



The report noted there are half as many critical-access hospitals for rural New Yorkers than for New York City residents. AARP recommended tax credits and grants to link more rural homes to emergency medical services, and increased funding for nutrition programs and transportation services.



Rural New York generally has a larger share of older adults than urban areas.



Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, who chairs both the Aging and Rural Resources committees, said working in rural healthcare must become more sustainable.



"The number one reason is the same reason as in cities: We just don't have enough people going into health care, especially long-term care, to meet the need now, let alone the increased need in the future," May asserted.



Sen. May has sponsored a bill in the Health Committee which would increase minimum pay for home-care aides, and set minimum rates for providers' Medicaid reimbursement.



The AARP report also revealed regional disparities in digital connectivity. In Albany, Erie and Monroe counties, 99% of residents have access to high-speed internet, but in Yates County, it's 73%, and only 24% in Hamilton County.



Finkel pointed out reliable internet connections affect healthcare, especially in the pandemic.



"We're all going to need more internet services, broadband, we're going to make sure that we can get telehealth," Finkel stated. "And you can't get telehealth if you don't have the internet."



Finkel added AARP is also pushing for increased access to telehealth technology, equipment and training, and subsidies for low-income older rural New Yorkers to help them afford devices.



