Tuesday, November 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 16, 2021
A law to prevent the shackling of incarcerated pregnant women goes into effect in North Carolina in December, and President Biden signs the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

2021Talks - November 16, 2021
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon surrenders to police, Beto O'Rourke runs for Texas Governor, Senator Patrick Leahy will retire, and President Biden signs an executive order to address violence against Native Americans.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues
OR Vital Aging Conference Helps Folks Live Vigorous Life

Tuesday, November 16, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. -- This week, a conference is helping people live with intention as they get older.

The 10th annual Oregon Vital Aging Conference from AARP Oregon takes place virtually Wednesday and Thursday.

Elaine Friesen-Strang, volunteer state president of AARP Oregon, said one of the sessions at the conference is on brain health and wellness, which features the speaker Sarah Lenz Lock.

"She actually coordinates AARP's policy initiatives on brain health," Friesen-Strang explained. "She'll be talking about healthy aging and also how we can help those who are living with dementia."

Other session topics include aging in place, pocketbook management and personal storytelling, which will feature Native American traditional storyteller and poet Ed Edmo. The conference is free, and attendees must register to attend.

Although the conference has been in person in the past, Friesen-Strang pointed out there are advantages to having it online.

"Obviously, because of COVID we're not doing in-person to protect the health and safety of all of us," Friesen-Strang explained. "But the good thing about doing a virtual conference is that you can enjoy this from the comfort of your own home whether you live in La Grande or Lincoln City."

There will be breakout sessions through the day and Friesen-Strang noted even though the conference is virtual, there still will be chances to interact with speakers and other attendees. There also will be moments of levity, including a concert Wednesday and a comedy show to close out Thursday.

Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


