Wednesday, November 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 17, 2021
Play

Schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, addressing both the academic and mental stress issues faced by students; and checking the costs of third-party energy suppliers.

2021Talks - November 17, 2021
Play

Biden reiterates "one China" policy; Mayorkas says the immigration system is fundamentally broken; the Wyoming GOP shows Liz Cheney the door; and Democrats look to censure Paul Gosar.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WI Family Caregivers Have Helpline Support into 2022

Play

Wednesday, November 17, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. - November is National Family Caregivers Month, and Wisconsin residents are being reminded about an extra resource they can lean on as caregiving responsibilities pile up.

For the past year, groups such as AARP Wisconsin and United Way have teamed up to offer extra voices for caregivers to connect with, through the 211 Wisconsin helpline. As more people are thrust into caregiving roles, said Rachel Brightman, United Way's 211 information and referral specialist, it can be hard for them to find the right resources to help with their situation.

"They barely have an hour to themselves a day," she said, "so finding time to look for resources can feel like such an extra task."

Nearly 600,000 Wisconsinites serve as unpaid family caregivers. When someone calls the helpline, they can be assigned a referral specialist who can offer support for up to 10 weeks. Requests are accepted not only from the caregivers themselves, but those who know someone else in need of guidance. The extra service has been extended into next July.

Caregivers not only have to support their loved one, but also often manage their own regular jobs and other routine tasks, such as paying bills. Sometimes, Brightman said, the helpline is there to act more like a close friend, offering undivided attention.

"We listen," she said. "If there's an issue going on, if someone just wants to vent, we want to be that listening ear."

The hotline coincides with repeated calls for policymakers to offer more financial support for unpaid family caregivers. AARP has said they spend an average of $7,000 a year on out-of-pocket expenses.

In addition to dialing the number, more details can be found at 211.org. Those who sign up are asked to fill out a registration form.

Helpline info: https://www.unitedwaywi.org/page/caregiversupport.

WI caregiver background data and policy demands: https://states.aarp.org/wisconsin/wisconsion-family-caregiving-legislation-federal-tax-credit.

Disclosure: AARP Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
If you find your rates for a third-party utility provider is skyrocketing, AARP Maryland recommends canceling it and turning to regulated utility suppliers. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

New Tool Helps Monitor MD Third-Party Utility Bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - About 60 million American households get their energy from third-party suppliers, and a new online toolkit helps these consumers …

Social Issues

Schools Work to Give Ohio Kids a Safe Space to Learn

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, which means addressing both the academic and mental-stress …

Social Issues

Holiday Season Tough on Foster Kids Transitioning to Adulthood

DES MOINES, Iowa - With the holidays near, foster families in Iowa are encouraged to maintain close connections with older teens no longer receiving …

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009, despite inflation. (Missouri Workers Center)

Social Issues

MO Workers Group Launches to Bridge Racial, Geographic Divides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A new group aims to bridge racial and geographic divides between Missouri workers, to help bring economic prosperity to everyone…

Environment

Mainers Spotlight Urgency of Build Back Better to Curb Climate Change

AUGUSTA, Maine - With the Build Back Better Act expected to see a vote in the U.S. House this week, some Mainers are reminding their elected …

Dee Scales works with students in sixth through eighth grades at Dickson Preparatory STEAM Academy in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy Pennsylvania State Education Assn.)

Social Issues

American Education Week: Honoring PA's Support Professionals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - They work with students in the classroom, in the school office or even in the cafeteria - and in celebration of American Education …

Environment

Grassroots Family Ag Group Marks 50 Years in MT

BILLINGS, Mont. - A grassroots organization that stands up for family agriculture in Montana is celebrating 50 years this week - and looking toward …

Social Issues

CA's Latinx College Students Make Big Gains, Yet Inequities Persist

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Latinx college students in California made significant gains pre-pandemic - with jumps in college attendance and completion - …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021