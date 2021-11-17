Wednesday, November 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 17, 2021
Play

Schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, addressing both the academic and mental stress issues faced by students; and checking the costs of third-party energy suppliers.

2021Talks - November 17, 2021
Play

Biden reiterates "one China" policy; Mayorkas says the immigration system is fundamentally broken; the Wyoming GOP shows Liz Cheney the door; and Democrats look to censure Paul Gosar.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
American Education Week: Honoring PA's Support Professionals

Play

Wednesday, November 17, 2021   

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - They work with students in the classroom, in the school office or even in the cafeteria - and in celebration of American Education Week, one state organization is honoring a Pennsylvania education support professional for her dedication to students.

Dee Scales has been named the Dolores McCracken Education Support Professional of the Year by the Pennsylvania State Education Association. Scales, a paraprofessional and union leader in the Woodland Hills School District in Allegheny County, said she's thankful for the award and for the work support professionals do to keep schools running.

"It means so much to me because it actually highlights all the hard work that not only myself, but other support professionals do throughout the whole United States," she said. "We have other support staff such as bus drivers. We have our custodians and maintenance workers. There are so many different titles that we support staff carry within the public school system."

Today also marks Education Support Professionals Day. Scales has been a paraprofessional at Woodland Hills for 26 years, where she currently works with students in an emotional-support classroom.

Outside school, Scales also is heavily involved in her town of Braddock, where she recently was elected council member-at-large. She's a volunteer with the annual 15104 Clean Up Day, focused on picking up litter in Braddock, and the 412 Food Rescue, which helps feed thousands around Pittsburgh.

Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, called Scales "a role model."

"Dee is making such a tremendous difference in the lives of her students every day," he said. "She brings with her such knowledge and dedication; that's what the key to Dee's success is with children. She also gives so much back to her colleagues, because she's a powerful advocate for educational support professionals."

Scales serves as president of PSEA's Education Support Professionals Western Division and sits on the organization's Racial Justice and Equity Taskforce, among other committee positions.

Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


