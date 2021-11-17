Grassroots Family Ag Group Marks 50 Years in MT

BILLINGS, Mont. - A grassroots organization that stands up for family agriculture in Montana is celebrating 50 years this week - and looking toward defending the state from new threats.
Northern Plains Resource Council will hold its 50th annual meeting on Friday and Saturday. Friday's keynote speaker will be Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy.
Hayhoe said it's important to talk about shared values when speaking with people about climate change.
"We have to start where people are at, start with what matters to people," she said. "Is it their farm or their land? Is it their kids? Is it the fact that they're passionate about fishing or skiing? What is it that they love? And for me a big part of why I care is my faith. I'm a Christian and that's why I care about climate change."
Session topics for the meeting will include methane gas plant proposals in Montana and corporate consolidation in agriculture. Folks can register for the meeting through noon on Friday.
Another session at the conference will explore Northern Plains' history, including protecting landowners and ranchers from unchecked strip mining and other expansive energy projects in Montana.
"Northern Plains was started to protect the land and the air and the water of Montana and Montanans' family agriculture, and we're still doing it," said Mary Fitzpatrick, a member and former chair of the organization. "The threats have changed and, unfortunately, sometimes expanded, but that's what we've been doing for 50 years and we'll be doing it for the next 50 years."
Hayhoe said climate change presents a major challenge to Montana and the rest of the world, but added that she doesn't believe people should feel despair.
"There's all kinds of solutions that first of all can help Montana transition off coal and gas and oil to clean sources of energy," she said. "There are also solutions that help to pull carbon out of the atmosphere where we don't want it and put it back in the soil and ecosystems where we do."
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has seen a lot more litter generated during the pandemic, and environmental advocates have launched a cleanup campaign this month to keep trash out of waterways.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the state Department of Environmental Protection, is asking volunteers to pick up garbage along streams, lakes and rivers, now through November 30.
It's estimated more than 502 million items litter Pennsylvania roadways alone, and a good portion end up in waterways. Michelle Dunn, who coordinates the "Pick Up Pennsylvania" campaign, said trash can be hazardous, both to water quality and wildlife.
"With all these rainstorms we're having, all the litter and even illegal dumping gets washed into the storm drains," said Dunn. "That clogs the storm drains, flooding local areas. It can be blocking our creeks, which then causes flooding and eventually gets into our rivers and to the ocean, adding to the marine pollution."
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 80% of the debris in the ocean started as trash on land. Pick Up Pennsylvania plans to kick off year-round litter clean-ups starting in January.
Due to the high costs of trash cleanup, Dunn says the DEP, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and PennDOT are preparing to release a state Litter Action Plan, focused on prevention, by the end of this month.
"Anything that you can keep out of the waterways is tremendous, and it doesn't have to be this big fanfare of an event," said Dunn. "It can be removing an illegal dumpsite. It can be educating students or just your family to not litter, to be conscious of what could be recycled."
Trash bags and gloves will be provided to Pick Up Pennsylvania volunteers. There's a schedule of upcoming cleanups by region on Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's calendar of events, along with information about how to organize your own cleanup.
THREE FORKS, Mont. -- The passage of the infrastructure bill in Congress could provide relief for a Montana community threatened by floods.
Three Forks sits at the Missouri River headwaters and the confluence of three rivers: the Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison. Recently updated assessments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency find the community is at significant risk from flooding.
Patricia Hernandez, executive director of the Montana-based nonprofit Headwaters Economics, said the new floodplain map would make it hard to build in most of the community.
"There's major consequences for the community, for regional job growth and housing affordability because Three Forks has some of the last affordable housing in the booming county where Bozeman is located," Hernandez explained.
Three Forks has developed a plan for mitigating flood risk, but failed to receive federal funding when it applied earlier this year. However, under the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed in Congress last week, FEMA's program for reducing flood damage has seen its budget more than triple to $700 million annually.
Hernandez noted the city, in collaboration with the state and engineers, has come up with an innovative project. It would make use of a dry river channel along the Jefferson to redirect water back into the river. Hernandez contended it would protect about a quarter of the community's homes and businesses in a vulnerable area.
"It's an area that has more mobile homes and more renters," Hernandez pointed out. "It's an area that has lower income levels and so it's a part of the community that would really struggle in the face of a flood."
Hernandez added it is important to invest in communities historically left behind, such as those in rural areas.
"Our investment in funding climate resilience can spur economic opportunity and growth in so many communities that are facing increasing risk from climate change," Hernandez emphasized.
HOUSTON -- Storm damage, pollution and other factors, some related to climate change, are reducing the oyster population, but settlement funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are now available to restore oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Experts estimate the Gulf lost between four and eight billion oysters to the massive oil spill, and also saw a loss of reproduction in ensuing years.
Chad Hanson, science officer for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said federal and state officials have earmarked almost $40 million for new or improved reefs to help the shellfish reproduce and thrive.
"The sad news is, oysters have been in massive decline over the past couple decades," Hanson reported. "Something like 80% to 90% of oyster reefs have been lost worldwide, and that's indicative in the Gulf as well."
The oyster work is part of a nearly $100 million payout to also help restore sea turtles, marine mammals and birds, the first in a series of oil-spill recovery plans for the region.
Bill Rodney, coast ecologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, noted by helping oyster reefs grow bigger and taller, shorelines are better protected from storm surge, rising sea levels and erosion.
"We're doing that in Texas, and it's building on what we've already done, so we don't have to do it all in one project," Rodney explained. "We're sort-of integrating it into what's already out there in the landscape."
Hanson noted most people appreciate oysters on the half shell at their local seafood restaurant, but do not realize the small mollusks filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, improving water quality by removing pollutants, sediment and other particles.
"An oyster creates a reef," Hanson observed. "It's almost like a coral reef in its ecological importance, and that reef creates habitat and that habitat has a bunch of ecosystem services."
In addition to habitat, he added healthy oyster reefs provide food and breeding grounds for fish, which in the Gulf ranges from red drum and spotted sea trout to crabs.
