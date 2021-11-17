Grassroots Family Ag Group Marks 50 Years in MT

BILLINGS, Mont. - A grassroots organization that stands up for family agriculture in Montana is celebrating 50 years this week - and looking toward defending the state from new threats.



Northern Plains Resource Council will hold its 50th annual meeting on Friday and Saturday. Friday's keynote speaker will be Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy.



Hayhoe said it's important to talk about shared values when speaking with people about climate change.



"We have to start where people are at, start with what matters to people," she said. "Is it their farm or their land? Is it their kids? Is it the fact that they're passionate about fishing or skiing? What is it that they love? And for me a big part of why I care is my faith. I'm a Christian and that's why I care about climate change."



Session topics for the meeting will include methane gas plant proposals in Montana and corporate consolidation in agriculture. Folks can register for the meeting through noon on Friday.



Another session at the conference will explore Northern Plains' history, including protecting landowners and ranchers from unchecked strip mining and other expansive energy projects in Montana.



"Northern Plains was started to protect the land and the air and the water of Montana and Montanans' family agriculture, and we're still doing it," said Mary Fitzpatrick, a member and former chair of the organization. "The threats have changed and, unfortunately, sometimes expanded, but that's what we've been doing for 50 years and we'll be doing it for the next 50 years."



Hayhoe said climate change presents a major challenge to Montana and the rest of the world, but added that she doesn't believe people should feel despair.



"There's all kinds of solutions that first of all can help Montana transition off coal and gas and oil to clean sources of energy," she said. "There are also solutions that help to pull carbon out of the atmosphere where we don't want it and put it back in the soil and ecosystems where we do."



Disclosure: Northern Plains Resource Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Meeting info Northern Plains Resource Council 11/2021



get more stories like this via email



THREE FORKS, Mont. -- The passage of the infrastructure bill in Congress could provide relief for a Montana community threatened by floods.



Three Forks sits at the Missouri River headwaters and the confluence of three rivers: the Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison. Recently updated assessments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency find the community is at significant risk from flooding.



Patricia Hernandez, executive director of the Montana-based nonprofit Headwaters Economics, said the new floodplain map would make it hard to build in most of the community.



"There's major consequences for the community, for regional job growth and housing affordability because Three Forks has some of the last affordable housing in the booming county where Bozeman is located," Hernandez explained.



Three Forks has developed a plan for mitigating flood risk, but failed to receive federal funding when it applied earlier this year. However, under the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed in Congress last week, FEMA's program for reducing flood damage has seen its budget more than triple to $700 million annually.



Hernandez noted the city, in collaboration with the state and engineers, has come up with an innovative project. It would make use of a dry river channel along the Jefferson to redirect water back into the river. Hernandez contended it would protect about a quarter of the community's homes and businesses in a vulnerable area.



"It's an area that has more mobile homes and more renters," Hernandez pointed out. "It's an area that has lower income levels and so it's a part of the community that would really struggle in the face of a flood."



Hernandez added it is important to invest in communities historically left behind, such as those in rural areas.



"Our investment in funding climate resilience can spur economic opportunity and growth in so many communities that are facing increasing risk from climate change," Hernandez emphasized.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: House Resolution 3684 2021

Flood risk program Headwaters Economics 2021



get more stories like this via email

