Wednesday, November 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 17, 2021
Schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, addressing both the academic and mental stress issues faced by students; and checking the costs of third-party energy suppliers.

2021Talks - November 17, 2021
Biden reiterates "one China" policy; Mayorkas says the immigration system is fundamentally broken; the Wyoming GOP shows Liz Cheney the door; and Democrats look to censure Paul Gosar.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
Study Identifies Most Important Sites to Protect in Central CO Forests

Wednesday, November 17, 2021   

GUNNISON, Colo. - A new report identifies the areas most valuable for preserving biodiversity and fighting climate change within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests, which are managed as a unit commonly known as "G-MUG."

Researchers with Conservation Science Partners identified the top 10% of areas of high ecological value. Report coauthor Justin Suraci said he hopes the data will guide the U.S. Forest Service, which is working on a new forest plan for the area, with input from stakeholders, including tribes.

"They have to revise how they're managing the forest in terms of places that they will designate for resource extraction or motor-vehicle use," he said, "versus setting places aside for biodiversity, conservation, et cetera."

People can find the draft proposal and submit public comments on the U.S. Forest Service site now through Friday, Nov. 26. Local groups are submitting a joint Community Conservation Proposal for consideration.

Mike Burkley, an outdoorsman from Paonia in the North Fork Valley, said he's glad places such as the top of Mount Lamborn made the list.

"It's known to be one of the best habitats for black bears in Colorado, and it's got a lot of elk, deer," he said. "Great solitude, incredible scenery. And it's a very important water source for our valley."

Scientists looked at multiple criteria to select the areas of high ecological value, including the amount of carbon they sequester above and below ground, and the number of imperiled species.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


