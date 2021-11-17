Holiday Season Tough on Foster Kids Transitioning to Adulthood

DES MOINES, Iowa - With the holidays near, foster families in Iowa are encouraged to maintain close connections with older teens no longer receiving foster care. A human service agency says the transition is hard enough for teens aging out of the system, and personal support can go a long way.



In Iowa, when children placed in foster care turn 18, the state considers them an adult - and they're faced with new responsibilities in managing their lives. Danette Morgan, training and development coordinator for Lutheran Services in Iowa, said there are bridge programs they can turn to - but when Thanksgiving and Christmas roll around, she said, there's still longing for a family setting.



"There are other services provided for these children," she said, "but there's just nothing like having a home to go back to."



If possible, she said, a foster family should seek care extensions during the transitional phase. Even just welcoming a young person back for the holidays can make them feel supported.



Each year, nearly 25,000 U.S. teens age out of the foster-care system. Research has shown that by their early 20s, nearly half are without a permanent home and are unemployed. Morgan said that shows how important it is to maintain connections and mentorships, even beyond the holiday season. She said these teens might make rash decisions in seeking family-level support.



"I think sometimes they end up going back to their birth families," she said, "which may not have been a healthy situation."



She said that could result in unhealthy coping skills as they take on bigger responsibilities in life.



As for bridge programs, there are options such as the Iowa Aftercare Services Network, which connects these young adults with key resources. There also is COVID relief funding for foster alumni. Those direct payments have been extended through next spring.



References: Post-foster care data Forever Family 2021

COVID payments Iowa Aftercare Services Network 2021



get more stories like this via email



OMAHA, Neb. -- Some 24,000 teenagers in foster care across the nation officially become adults each year; in Nebraska it happens on their 19th birthday.



They are expected to move out and start their lives on their own, yet many do not have a reliable support system. They face many challenges, including finding a job and a place to live.



Aaron Weaver, central access navigator for Nebraska Children's Project Everlast in Omaha, said the holiday season can be especially hard.



"A lot of young people don't have any contact with biological family and were never adopted," Weaver explained. "They might not have a place to go during the holiday season. People who are in dorms oftentimes are asked to leave and may not have a place to go for the holiday season as well."



Studies have found within two to four years after leaving foster care, 40% of young adults experienced homelessness or were incarcerated, 46% did not graduate from high school, and more than half were unemployed.



Weaver pointed out support and resources are available through NebraskaChildren.org, where staff can help connect youth to specific programs by county.



Many young people who have aged out of foster care lack basic life skills, such as how to do laundry or cook dinner for themselves.



Weaver noted adult volunteers can make a big difference, just by being a reliable voice on the telephone or making time to meet up for coffee.



"A lot of studies show that if a young person has one supportive adult in their life for more than a year, so is consistently there to support them for a year or more, that their outcomes are greatly, greatly improved," Weaver outlined.



Anyone interested in becoming a mentor, or helping foster youths in other ways, can sign up through NebraskaChildren.org.



As the holidays draw near, Weaver encouraged young people to check the site for events near them, and to consider creating their own family gathering with friends.



"You determine who is in your life, and you determine who your supports are," Weaver remarked. "And you can choose who you love and who you let love you. And make sure that it's people that are healthy."



References: Foster care statistics Forever Family 2021

Nebraska Children 2021



get more stories like this via email

