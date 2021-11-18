Thursday, November 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 18, 2021
Play

At World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts share ways the U.S. can reach international norms; and U.S. House votes to censure Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar.

2021Talks - November 18, 2021
Play

U.S. House censures one of its own for posting an animated video depicting him killing another member of Congress, Republicans chide Biden administration over inflation, and the state rests in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MI Advocates Call Affordable Housing In Build Back Better Key

Play

Thursday, November 18, 2021   

DETROIT -- Groups say the Build Back Better Act would bring economic opportunity to many Michigan residents, from helping with access to affordable housing and childcare to creating millions of new jobs.

The House is expected to vote soon on the budget spending package, as Americans continue to face economic hardships due to the pandemic.

Luke Forrest, executive director of the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, said now is the time to make the investment.

"There's a lot of things with the tax code; creating access to benefits for downtown businesses, entrepreneurs," Forrest outlined. "But also for parents and low-income households to access child care, access educational benefits, and build a stronger future."

Forrest added Michigan is facing an affordable housing crisis, and the bill would fund a million new affordable homes across the country, as well as invest in rental and down-payment assistance, to help residents stay in and buy new homes.

Forrest pointed out the data show Michigan has a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall when it comes to affordable housing and workforce housing.

"There's some urgency, because we need to get ahead of the next construction season," Forrest asserted. "I always think the beginning of winters is really the time to make these investments at the federal and state level, because it takes some time to get these things moving."

The bill also would help roughly 95,000 Michigan residents get health insurance, and more than 80,000 will save hundreds of dollars a year on premiums.

It also includes free school meals for an additional 350,000 children in Michigan to reduce child hunger. Nearly 275,000 households with children in the latest Census Bureau survey reported sometimes or often not having enough to eat.


get more stories like this via email
In the mid 1990s, federal law was changed that paved the way for more deportations based on criminal convictions. But immigrant advocates say many defendants are unaware of the consequences when they seek plea deals. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Deportation Case Seen as Major Victory in Pursuit of Reforms

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Refugee advocates are cheering a decision by an immigration judge to terminate deportation orders for a Minnesota man, who had …

Social Issues

Report: Cash Bail Discriminates Against Low-Income, BIPOC Michiganders

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A new report finds stark disparities in the impacts of cash bail in Michigan, which disproportionately keeps low-income residents …

Environment

Conservatives Call for Oil and Gas Reforms on Public Lands

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The Build Back Better Act making its way through Congress includes reforms for oil and gas production on public lands first …

The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 prohibits discrimination based on disability. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

All Eyes on New Douglas County School Board Over Masks

DENVER -- Students with disabilities in Douglas County won some time after a federal judge ruled last week a new county health department order making…

Social Issues

IL Experts Join World Congress on Justice with Children

CHICAGO -- At this week's World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts and researchers shared ways the U.S. could work to get back in …

In 2020, the residential sector used 3.66 trillion Kilowatt hours of electricity, making up 96% of U.S. total electricity sales, according to data from the University of Michigan's Center for Sustainable Systems. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Experts: Biden’s Build Back Better Act Could Help Consumers Save on Energy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Energy experts say the expanded rebates and tax credits proposed in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act could …

Health and Wellness

Experts: Lifestyle Changes Can Stem Onset of Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and state health experts say they are working to educate individuals on ways to reverse pre-…

Social Issues

Youthful-Offender Status Reform Gives New Yorkers a Chance at a Clean Slate

NEW YORK -- This month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law advocates said gives young people who were caught up in the criminal-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021