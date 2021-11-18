Build Back Better to Provide Boost to MT Families, Supporters Say

HELENA, Mont. -- Supporters of the Build Back Better Act are touting the benefits it will bring to families in Montana and across the country.



A number of provisions in the legislation would directly help families, such as extending the Child Tax Credit. The credit went into effect during the last round of pandemic aid from Congress, providing cash directly to families monthly.



Kelly Rosenleaf, executive director of Child Care Resources in Missoula, said the measure has pulled Montana families out of poverty.



"Right now, nearly 200,000 children in Montana are benefiting from the child care tax credit as of October, and that's providing about $200 million to Montana families between July and October," Rosenleaf outlined.



The Build Back Better Act is receiving pushback because of its cost. The House could vote on the legislation as soon as this week.



Another provision in the Build Back Better Act would open up preschool for all Montana children ages three and four. The state is one of only six without investment in universal preschool. Currently, only 18% of three- and four-year-olds in Montana attend preschool.



Rosenleaf pointed out another important piece would ensure no families pay more than 7% of their income for child care. She noted more women than men have left the workforce and stayed out of it because of the lack of affordable care.



"It is an underpinning of the workforce," Rosenleaf asserted. "If we don't invest in child care, we will continue to have a workforce shortage."



The pandemic has put into stark relief the struggles families face. Rosenleaf believes there is something to be learned in every crisis.



"In this crisis, more attention has been drawn to these issues around dependent care -- both for children and for seniors -- and those issues as they impact our workforce. So some good might come," Rosenleaf concluded.



FRANKFORT, Ky. -- A new analysis of county-level data sheds light on how systemic racial disparities are affecting the wellbeing of kids in the Commonwealth.



The 2021 Kids Count County Data Book released this week by Kentucky Youth Advocates found while the state has made strides in reducing child poverty, rates remain much higher for Black and Latino children, compared with White children.



Shamitha Kuppala, a high school student from Oldham county, said the report highlights how factors such as race and income-level can influence a student's outcome over a lifetime.



"The more we share this information that we found in the data book, the more that we can change those institutions and make life better and provide better opportunities for these students," Kuppala asserted. "Whether it's physical health, mental, emotional health, all of those things."



The report also found the cost of housing continues to affect Kentucky families' economic stability, with nearly half of Kentucky renters spending 30% or more of their income on rent and utilities, an issue worsened by the pandemic.



Research from the Urban Institute found expanding the Biden administration's Child Tax Credit would decrease child poverty in a typical year by 40%.



Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said acknowledging barriers to opportunity for kids must translate into action to support community resiliency.



"I'm encouraged because I think there are palpable, practical common-ground policy changes that we can see in Frankfort in 2022 that will begin," Brooks contended. "They're not going to eliminate, but they'll begin to mitigate those disparities."



Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, said addressing systemic discrimination will involve examining how state funds are distributed, and how governmental and private agencies should change their practices.



"Keep in mind, we're policymakers," Neal remarked. "Someone else carries these things out. But once we put those policies in place, which can be the root of all evil or the bedrock of positive outcomes, we have to be careful. We must re-examine this. So we're going to be doing that. I'm going to be urging that."



The report also highlighted how Black parents across the state are incarcerated at substantially higher rates than parents of other races. The Data Book found in suburban counties, 16 Black parents are in state custody per 1,000 adults, compared with less than 3 per 1,000 adults for white parents.



