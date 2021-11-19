Friday, November 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 19, 2021
Play

Legal challenges pile up in Texas over newly drawn congressional and legislative district maps, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spares the life of high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones.

2021Talks - November 19, 2021
Play

The House holds a marathon debate over Build Back Better, Republicans push back against vaccine mandates, and President Biden resets ties with Canada and Mexico.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
As Winter Moves In, Granite Staters Urged to Apply for Fuel Assistance

Play

Friday, November 19, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. -- As cold weather moves in, Granite Staters are being urged to apply for fuel assistance, if they think they might need some help heating their homes through the winter.

The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is designed to help renters and homeowners, and in New Hampshire, households making at or below 60% of the state median income are eligible. For a family of four, it equates to just over $72,000 a year.

Eileen Smiglowski, water/fuel assistance program administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Energy, said the income threshold is higher than many people may think, because it is important to ensure people stay warm.

"With New Hampshire being obviously in one of the colder parts of the country, it's just really important that that money is there and available to help people with large energy bills that just don't have the capacity to pay them," Smiglowski explained.

Yesterday, the Department of Energy announced a 60% increase in benefits, which equates to a range of $250 to $2,500. The range last year was $160 to $1,575. The jump is intended to accommodate increased energy costs, as the price of natural gas has nearly doubled in the last year.

New Hampshire is the ninth-coldest state in the nation. In January, temperatures often range from -4 degrees to +15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Smiglowski urged eligible residents to contact their local Community Action Agency to apply. If you are unsure which is your local agency, you can search online at CAPNH.org/cap-lookup, or call 2-1-1.

"Hopefully, we can get a lot of people who might be struggling -- especially this year, as fuel prices are going to be going up, potentially quite a bit -- that we can at least help them get some of that burden off their back," Smiglowski emphasized.

Utility companies said it is also important to make sure your heating system is upgraded and working as efficiently as possible to keep bills down. They suggested checking filters and vents are clean; working to caulk, weatherstrip and seal drafty doors and windows; and to open blinds and curtains during the day to take advantage of the natural heat from sunlight.


