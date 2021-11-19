As Winter Moves In, Granite Staters Urged to Apply for Fuel Assistance

CONCORD, N.H. -- As cold weather moves in, Granite Staters are being urged to apply for fuel assistance, if they think they might need some help heating their homes through the winter.
The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is designed to help renters and homeowners, and in New Hampshire, households making at or below 60% of the state median income are eligible. For a family of four, it equates to just over $72,000 a year.
Eileen Smiglowski, water/fuel assistance program administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Energy, said the income threshold is higher than many people may think, because it is important to ensure people stay warm.
"With New Hampshire being obviously in one of the colder parts of the country, it's just really important that that money is there and available to help people with large energy bills that just don't have the capacity to pay them," Smiglowski explained.
Yesterday, the Department of Energy announced a 60% increase in benefits, which equates to a range of $250 to $2,500. The range last year was $160 to $1,575. The jump is intended to accommodate increased energy costs, as the price of natural gas has nearly doubled in the last year.
New Hampshire is the ninth-coldest state in the nation. In January, temperatures often range from -4 degrees to +15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Smiglowski urged eligible residents to contact their local Community Action Agency to apply. If you are unsure which is your local agency, you can search online at CAPNH.org/cap-lookup, or call 2-1-1.
"Hopefully, we can get a lot of people who might be struggling -- especially this year, as fuel prices are going to be going up, potentially quite a bit -- that we can at least help them get some of that burden off their back," Smiglowski emphasized.
Utility companies said it is also important to make sure your heating system is upgraded and working as efficiently as possible to keep bills down. They suggested checking filters and vents are clean; working to caulk, weatherstrip and seal drafty doors and windows; and to open blinds and curtains during the day to take advantage of the natural heat from sunlight.
DETROIT -- Groups say the Build Back Better Act would bring economic opportunity to many Michigan residents, from helping with access to affordable housing and childcare to creating millions of new jobs.
The House is expected to vote soon on the budget spending package, as Americans continue to face economic hardships due to the pandemic.
Luke Forrest, executive director of the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, said now is the time to make the investment.
"There's a lot of things with the tax code; creating access to benefits for downtown businesses, entrepreneurs," Forrest outlined. "But also for parents and low-income households to access child care, access educational benefits, and build a stronger future."
Forrest added Michigan is facing an affordable housing crisis, and the bill would fund a million new affordable homes across the country, as well as invest in rental and down-payment assistance, to help residents stay in and buy new homes.
Forrest pointed out the data show Michigan has a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall when it comes to affordable housing and workforce housing.
"There's some urgency, because we need to get ahead of the next construction season," Forrest asserted. "I always think the beginning of winters is really the time to make these investments at the federal and state level, because it takes some time to get these things moving."
The bill also would help roughly 95,000 Michigan residents get health insurance, and more than 80,000 will save hundreds of dollars a year on premiums.
It also includes free school meals for an additional 350,000 children in Michigan to reduce child hunger. Nearly 275,000 households with children in the latest Census Bureau survey reported sometimes or often not having enough to eat.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Advocates are calling on Florida's leaders to keep the momentum going after the U.N. Climate Change Summit by thinking of ways to Build Back Better in the Sunshine State.
As Congress debates President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, which supporters say would benefit millions of Floridians with investments in children, health care and education, claim it also will advance the bipartisan infrastructure deal with more investments to reduce climate-change impacts.
Maria Revelles is the state director of Florida CHISPA, a group that works on building the power of communities of color to protect the environment. She said those communities are on the front lines.
"In the Black and Latino communities in this country," said Revelles, "I think Build Back Better is important and there has to be a sense of urgency of educating, activating and organizing our elected officials to make sure that it happens."
The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence the bill with pass the House this week. If it does, it is expected to face changes in the evenly split 50-50 Senate with Republican opposition and resistance from moderate Democrats.
Revelles said state leaders should be making sure coastal communities they are writing policies for will still exist for them to implement. She said she thinks they should move forward with Build Back Better.
"It is predicted that everything that is three feet to the level of the sea will be down under in the next 30 years," said Revelles. "That means for us Floridians that we are going to lose the Keys, we're going to lose Miami, we're going to lose all the cities in the coast of Tampa Bay."
According to the White House, the Build Back Better framework will set the United States on course to meet its climate targets - a 50% to 52% reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030 - in a way that creates good-paying union jobs, grows domestic industries, and advances environmental justice.
The plan also reduces housing costs and helps the nearly one in four Florida tenants not caught up on rent by increasing the number of affordable rental units.
It provided four weeks of paid family and medical leave, benefiting fully 79% of Florida's workers, as well as adding protections to immigrant Floridians.
WAUSAU, Wis. -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of the new federal infrastructure plan say now that it's a 'go,' the state can build on efforts to connect more families to internet service.
Leading up to the infrastructure bill's passage, the White House noted Wisconsin will receive at least $100 million to help with broadband gaps, with the possibility of more money based on need.
Meghan Roh, program director for Opportunity Wisconsin, predicted it will help carve out brighter futures for many households.
"Whether it's going to school or working from home, running small businesses, we know that access to high-speed internet is crucial to ensuring Wisconsin workers, families and communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic even better than they were before," Roh asserted.
The federal investment comes on top of the latest state grants announced by Gov. Tony Evers this month to increase access. According to federal officials, more than 5% of Wisconsin residents live in broadband infrastructure "deserts," and 14% of households don't have an internet subscription.
Roh pointed out aside from adding more equipment to connect communities, there is also funding to help people afford high-speed internet.
"Even where there is infrastructure, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach," Roh observed. "And so, accessibility and affordability is a crucial part in order to make sure this is successful."
In Wisconsin, the average monthly cable and internet bill is close to $120.
As for other elements of the infrastructure bill, Roh noted repairs to roads and bridges will produce good-paying union jobs that should help Wisconsin communities flourish.
The bill's recent passage comes as Congress still tries to hammer out a broader public spending package known as Build Back Better. Some lawmakers insist the plan is too costly, but supporters argue it will be spread out over a decade.
