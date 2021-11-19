Friday, November 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 19, 2021
Play

Legal challenges pile up in Texas over newly drawn congressional and legislative district maps, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spares the life of high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones.

2021Talks - November 19, 2021
Play

The House holds a marathon debate over Build Back Better, Republicans push back against vaccine mandates, and President Biden resets ties with Canada and Mexico.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Evers Vetoes WI Redistricting Maps

Play

Friday, November 19, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's heavily-debated redistricting process entered a new phase Thursday, when the governor followed through on his promise to veto new political maps.

Ever since Republican legislative leaders unveiled the new voting-district boundaries, Democrat Tony Evers has insisted they are largely unchanged from the 2011 maps considered extremely gerrymandered.

The move likely sets up court action to make final determinations.

Bob Maline, volunteer for the grassroots group Western Wisconsin for Nonpartisan Voting Districts, said in the meantime, Wisconsin voters should keep pressing lawmakers to hold hearings for a bill to create an independent redistricting commission.

"The train for this year has left the station; those maps are going to be decided in the courts," Maline observed. "But we need that nonpartisan commission now, while there's still momentum and awareness."

He said by having the new approach in place by the 2030 Census, the state could avoid another protracted fight leaving constituents behind. Republicans, who control the process because of their legislative majorities, insist their methods in creating the maps were fair and legal, and included efforts to gather public feedback.

Maline pointed out there are many reasons for people to push for politics to be removed from redistricting, including better representation for marginalized communities.

Ultimately, he feels changing the process would diffuse a lot of the citizen anger seen today, and thinks many voters have been turned off by elected officials favoring self-preservation over a healthy democracy.

"Each person gets a vote and each vote counts the same," Maline noted. "And that's where gerrymandering goes wrong."

It's unclear yet exactly how the current redistricting process will play out in the legal system. Political experts say as it stands now, Republicans do not have enough votes to override the governor's veto.


get more stories like this via email
Racial justice advocates say there's no good outcome from the Kyle Rittenhouse case because they feel the legal system still enables white supremacy. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Rittenhouse Case Viewed as Symptom of Uneven Democracy

Kenosha, WI - The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has announced not-guilty verdicts on all charges in the case. Ground-level activists say the …

Health and Wellness

Rural Resiliency Key to Improving Virginia Health Inequities

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday was National Rural Health Day, and presenters at the Rural Health Virginia conference outlined health and racial …

Social Issues

Older Nevadans Excited for "Build Back Better" Vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Groups that advocate for older Americans are pressing for passage of the Build Back Better Act, Build Back Better Act which is …

The N-Drip system uses low-pressure, gravity-powered "micro-irrigation" techniques to deliver full crop yields using about half the water. (CAP)

Environment

Innovative Irrigation System Aims to Save Dwindling AZ Water Supplies

PHOENIX -- The extended drought and climate change have pushed Arizona into water restrictions for 2022, and farmers could see their allotments …

Social Issues

New SD Project Builds Foster Homes in Tribal Communities

LA PLANT, S.D. -- South Dakota has struggled to establish a network of foster parents in tribal communities, but solutions are in play, including a …

The Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust is the neighborhood Land Trust for 23 towns in northern and central Massachusetts. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Anthology Spotlights Value of Land Trusts Across Northeast

NORTHFIELD, Ma. -- Land trusts across the Northeast have partnered with poets this year for the first edition of "Writing the Land," an anthology to …

Environment

Front-Line Communities Applaud OR "Clean Truck" Rules

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Communities on the front lines of climate change are expected to benefit most from new rules in Oregon to move the state toward …

Social Issues

As Winter Moves In, Granite Staters Urged to Apply for Fuel Assistance

CONCORD, N.H. -- As cold weather moves in, Granite Staters are being urged to apply for fuel assistance, if they think they might need some help …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021