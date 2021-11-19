Evers Vetoes WI Redistricting Maps

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's heavily-debated redistricting process entered a new phase Thursday, when the governor followed through on his promise to veto new political maps.
get more stories like this via email
Ever since Republican legislative leaders unveiled the new voting-district boundaries, Democrat Tony Evers has insisted they are largely unchanged from the 2011 maps considered extremely gerrymandered.
The move likely sets up court action to make final determinations.
Bob Maline, volunteer for the grassroots group Western Wisconsin for Nonpartisan Voting Districts, said in the meantime, Wisconsin voters should keep pressing lawmakers to hold hearings for a bill to create an independent redistricting commission.
"The train for this year has left the station; those maps are going to be decided in the courts," Maline observed. "But we need that nonpartisan commission now, while there's still momentum and awareness."
He said by having the new approach in place by the 2030 Census, the state could avoid another protracted fight leaving constituents behind. Republicans, who control the process because of their legislative majorities, insist their methods in creating the maps were fair and legal, and included efforts to gather public feedback.
Maline pointed out there are many reasons for people to push for politics to be removed from redistricting, including better representation for marginalized communities.
Ultimately, he feels changing the process would diffuse a lot of the citizen anger seen today, and thinks many voters have been turned off by elected officials favoring self-preservation over a healthy democracy.
"Each person gets a vote and each vote counts the same," Maline noted. "And that's where gerrymandering goes wrong."
It's unclear yet exactly how the current redistricting process will play out in the legal system. Political experts say as it stands now, Republicans do not have enough votes to override the governor's veto.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Latino civil-rights groups are criticizing the draft legislative maps just released by the California Citizens' Redistricting Commission, saying they give the community short shrift.
get more stories like this via email
The 2020 census showed Latinos accounted for more than two-thirds of the state's population growth over the last decade.
Arturo Vargas, CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, called the maps a hatchet job which might reduce Latino influence rather than increase it.
"They're sacrificing the voting rights of protected voters over trying to keep counties whole," Vargas asserted. "Preserving county and city lines should be secondary to complying with the Voting Rights Act."
People can find the draft maps and leave public comment at wedrawthelinesca.org. In addition, the commission will be taking public comment at six meetings tomorrow through next Tuesday. Then comes more than a dozen line-drawing meetings. The final report meeting is set for Dec. 21.
The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund submitted proposed maps designed to give Latinos a fair opportunity to elect candidates of their choice based on the population.
But Vargas pointed out the maps unnecessarily break up Latino areas, particularly in Southeast Los Angeles.
"And maps that the prior commission drew that unified some Latino communities of interest, they appear to be completely dismantled," Vargas observed.
NALEO encouraged people to make their voices heard. Advocates noted if the final maps don't change significantly, the dispute may need to be settled in court.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda.
get more stories like this via email
Some lawmakers are pushing for changes they feel would clamp down on potential election fraud, but others question the need for such a debate.
A year after the 2020 presidential vote, proposals are still surfacing on making procedural changes in handling elections. In North Dakota, new ideas included bypassing the Secretary of State in examining local results deemed questionable, and adding fraud-detection elements to ballots.
Terry Traynor, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Counties, said county auditors and state officials already do a good job preventing fraud.
"I think it's very secure," Traynor asserted. "And for North Dakota, I certainly don't see where we have those concerns."
The House member leading these efforts, Rep. Jeffrey Magrum, R-Hazelton, acknowledged the uphill battle in getting the bills passed during special session, but said he wants to re-introduce the ideas in future sessions to be proactive. Such moves coincide with national rhetoric from the far right that last year's election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, despite no evidence.
Traynor contended more energy should be spent in educating the public as a way to carve out productive conversations about improving elections.
"Whether it's grade school through high school, higher ed or the citizens in general, there does need to be more knowledge of how elections work," Traynor argued.
Traynor questioned whether North Dakota has the resources to implement systems needed to get some of the ideas in place. Others reluctant to rush in new procedures note Trump won North Dakota.
Nationally, the Brennan Center for Justice said over the past year, 19 states have enacted more than 30 laws opponents say will make it harder for Americans to vote.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms , but a statewide political group said this month's vote for local races showed glimpses of how the changes will hinder participation.
get more stories like this via email
Earlier this month, communities across Iowa held municipal and school board elections. It follows last spring's adoption of a Republican-led election law that reduces the early voting period in Iowa, while adding restrictions on absentee ballots.
Terese Grant, President of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said there were no widespread disruptions, but there were reports of voters not aware of the changes, or situations of ballots encountering issues with the cutoff point.
"It's all made voting a little bit more challenging, a little more harder," Grant asserted. "And that's just the opposite of what the League feels that needs to be done where voters have free and easy access to voting."
She predicted any anecdotal reports will morph into much bigger problems for next year's statewide election. The League is circulating online petitions, demanding Republican leaders repeal controversial aspects of the law.
When the sweeping bill was passed, supporters argued it provided uniformity in carrying out elections, while restoring faith in the process.
The move coincided with national rhetoric from the far-right that questioned the outcome of the presidential election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.
Grant argued Iowa's changes are too dramatic for voters, especially when they appeared to embrace these options in 2020, including voting absentee.
"Not allowing people to have the access that they did in past elections is something that we'd like to give them back," Grant explained.
Last year, more than one million Iowans voted absentee, breaking the previous state record.
Grant added new restrictions on setting up satellite voting remains another top concern going into next year. In addition to calls to repeal the changes, Iowa's election law also is being challenged in court by civil rights advocates.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.