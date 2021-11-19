CT Treatment Pilot Trains Providers on Addiction Stigma, Pain Management

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drug overdose deaths across the country are on the rise, and a new pilot program kicks off this month in Connecticut to help clinicians better treat injured workers and opioid addiction.
get more stories like this via email
A collaboration between the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine and insurance company The Hartford includes training for health-care providers to help them both identify and treat acute and chronic pain, and opioid use disorder. It also focuses on preventing stigma among medical professionals.
David Fiellin, director of the program in addiction medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, said because chronic pain and addiction are both highly stigmatized, they can result in people not seeking treatment.
"For instance, medications for opioid use disorder are highly stigmatized," Fiellin observed. "However, they also decrease death rates by 50%. And so, we want to make sure that people understand these medical conditions, the role of these medications, how effective they are."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reveal the number of overdose deaths during a 12-month period ending this past April topped more than 100,000 for the first time.
The Hartford is seeing a rise in the prevalence of opioid use disorder among injured workers. Opioid prescriptions can start with a chronic pain diagnosis.
Adam Seidner, chief medical officer at The Hartford, said treating chronic pain takes a multidisciplinary approach, including behavioral and medication-based treatment.
"When it's properly managed, many people can resume their lives," Seidner pointed out. "And it really is going to depend on finding good and appropriate pain care, because you can prevent chronic pain."
Seidner added it is important for medical professionals to understand why people misuse substances like opioids. He noted there is a misconception people do it just to get high.
"They're not looking to get altered mental status from all of this," Seidner asserted. "They're just trying to be and feel normal, so they can function. And I think that's probably the biggest thing, is to understand the emotions, the impact of pain, and really then having all the tools available to manage them."
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday was National Rural Health Day, and presenters at the Rural Health Virginia conference outlined health and racial disparities in rural regions, but also emphasized their strengths.
get more stories like this via email
Michael Meit, director of research and programs in the Center for Rural Health Research at East Tennessee State University, pointed out poverty underpins inequities in regions like Appalachian Virginia. He thinks the media sometimes paints negative pictures when reporting on these gaps, which might lead business leaders to back away from investing there.
"The phrase that is often used in describing our rural communities, and I think it's great for advocacy, but it's terrible for bringing in investment, is 'older, poorer and sicker,'" Meit observed. "And, frankly, we need to get away from that. And we need to start talking about assets in our rural communities. They are creative, they are hard-working."
He noted his center conducted a study on the positive aspects of rural America. It found a strong sense of community, solid support networks and a wealth of innovation and creativity in solving their own problems.
Despite rural resiliency, Meit pointed out the region has not seen health improvements over time like the rest of the nation. In Virginia, for example, a rural man is 2.2 times more likely to die from lower respiratory disease than a man from a metropolitan area, and about 65% more likely to die from cancer or heart disease.
One reason, he said, is a lack of good-paying jobs.
"If you live in poverty, you are likely to have substandard housing, you are likely to not be able to afford health care," Meit explained. "So, that economic stability piece, I believe, is the most important determinant that we can be looking at."
He is convinced a major reason for the disparities is rural areas did not rebound after the Great Recession, while urban areas had better recovery. He thinks creating more jobs and investing in rural communities could help close health gaps.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and state health experts say they are working to educate individuals on ways to reverse pre-diabetes and prevent the onset of diabetes through healthy lifestyle changes, despite challenges brought about by the pandemic.
get more stories like this via email
Dr. Morgan McDonald, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, explained in pre-diabetes, a person's blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but have not spiked high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes, and often shows no symptoms.
She added healthy eating habits and increasing physical activity can help stave off the condition.
"We've got good evidence that action taken early is helpful in preventing diabetes, both with lifestyle changes and sometimes with medications as well," McDonald emphasized.
To find out if you're at risk for pre-diabetes, McDonald recommended taking a one-minute test online at cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest.
According to state data, more than 710,000 Tennesseans have been diagnosed with diabetes and nearly 10% reported being told they had pre-diabetes. Experts say the numbers are most likely underestimated.
McDonald also pointed out the pandemic has increased risk factors for chronic conditions such as diabetes among Tennessee's kids.
"Certainly kids have had less access to nutrition in many cases, and have been more sedentary," McDonald observed. "That has increased weight gain in our pediatric population pretty significantly."
She noted managing diabetes often requires regular doctor visits and testing, and recommended as COVID cases continue to plateau, now is the time to make preventive-care appointments.
"We really want to use this month to highlight the importance of people across the state to get tested, to get caught up on their screenings, to get caught up on those doctor visits and those immunizations that they've missed, and to take the time to exercise and plan meals," McDonald advised.
Research has found a link between diabetes and increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection. One study found more than 14% of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and recovered also were newly diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas health advocates have launched a new project aiming to tell the stories of how the Medicaid system has supported residents along with community-informed recommendations to improve the public-health insurance program.
get more stories like this via email
Visitors to the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families' website will be able to read, listen to and view the Medicaid stories along with policy solutions based on input from recipients.
Roderick, an Arkansas Medicaid beneficiary who was interviewed for the project, said Medicaid has had a positive impact on his life, as it increased the number of doctor visits he was permitted annually compared with his private insurance plan previously.
"I believe it is a good program," Roderick stated. "It has worked for me. It has allowed me to stay healthy and to make sure I can monitor my health. I'm 51 years old now, and health insurance and staying healthy is very important."
More than 900,000 Arkansans are covered by Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The project highlighted the stories of Arkansas' Marshallese community, who up until February of this year did not have access to Medicaid services if they were born in the Marshall Islands, despite being legal United States residents.
The state announced earlier this month it is creating a Medicaid Client Voice Council, to increase feedback from recipients about the program.
CaSandra Glover, health-policy fellow at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said she hopes to see storytelling participants apply to be a part of the council.
"One of the goals of our organization is going to be connecting some of these storytellers to apply to be a part of this council so that their voice can be heard," Glover explained. "We want to make sure that everyone within the Medicaid program is aware of these issues, but also that the community is able to advocate for themselves."
The project also focused on Medicaid stories from Hispanic and Latinx communities, along with Black communities in the central, Delta and southern areas of the state. Among the policy recommendations included on the website are increasing coverage for new mothers up to 12 months postpartum.