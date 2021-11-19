Friday, November 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 19, 2021
Play

Legal challenges pile up in Texas over newly drawn congressional and legislative district maps, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spares the life of high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones.

2021Talks - November 19, 2021
Play

The House holds a marathon debate over Build Back Better, Republicans push back against vaccine mandates, and President Biden resets ties with Canada and Mexico.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CT Treatment Pilot Trains Providers on Addiction Stigma, Pain Management

Play

Friday, November 19, 2021   

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drug overdose deaths across the country are on the rise, and a new pilot program kicks off this month in Connecticut to help clinicians better treat injured workers and opioid addiction.

A collaboration between the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine and insurance company The Hartford includes training for health-care providers to help them both identify and treat acute and chronic pain, and opioid use disorder. It also focuses on preventing stigma among medical professionals.

David Fiellin, director of the program in addiction medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, said because chronic pain and addiction are both highly stigmatized, they can result in people not seeking treatment.

"For instance, medications for opioid use disorder are highly stigmatized," Fiellin observed. "However, they also decrease death rates by 50%. And so, we want to make sure that people understand these medical conditions, the role of these medications, how effective they are."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reveal the number of overdose deaths during a 12-month period ending this past April topped more than 100,000 for the first time.

The Hartford is seeing a rise in the prevalence of opioid use disorder among injured workers. Opioid prescriptions can start with a chronic pain diagnosis.

Adam Seidner, chief medical officer at The Hartford, said treating chronic pain takes a multidisciplinary approach, including behavioral and medication-based treatment.

"When it's properly managed, many people can resume their lives," Seidner pointed out. "And it really is going to depend on finding good and appropriate pain care, because you can prevent chronic pain."

Seidner added it is important for medical professionals to understand why people misuse substances like opioids. He noted there is a misconception people do it just to get high.

"They're not looking to get altered mental status from all of this," Seidner asserted. "They're just trying to be and feel normal, so they can function. And I think that's probably the biggest thing, is to understand the emotions, the impact of pain, and really then having all the tools available to manage them."


get more stories like this via email
Racial justice advocates say there's no good outcome from the Kyle Rittenhouse case because they feel the legal system still enables white supremacy. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Rittenhouse Case Viewed as Symptom of Uneven Democracy

Kenosha, WI - The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has announced not-guilty verdicts on all charges in the case. Ground-level activists say the …

Social Issues

Older Nevadans Excited for "Build Back Better" Vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Groups that advocate for older Americans are pressing for passage of the Build Back Better Act, Build Back Better Act which is …

Social Issues

Evers Vetoes WI Redistricting Maps

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's heavily-debated redistricting process entered a new phase Thursday, when the governor followed through on his promise to …

The N-Drip system uses low-pressure, gravity-powered "micro-irrigation" techniques to deliver full crop yields using about half the water. (CAP)

Environment

Innovative Irrigation System Aims to Save Dwindling AZ Water Supplies

PHOENIX -- The extended drought and climate change have pushed Arizona into water restrictions for 2022, and farmers could see their allotments …

Social Issues

New SD Project Builds Foster Homes in Tribal Communities

LA PLANT, S.D. -- South Dakota has struggled to establish a network of foster parents in tribal communities, but solutions are in play, including a …

The Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust is the neighborhood Land Trust for 23 towns in northern and central Massachusetts. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Anthology Spotlights Value of Land Trusts Across Northeast

NORTHFIELD, Ma. -- Land trusts across the Northeast have partnered with poets this year for the first edition of "Writing the Land," an anthology to …

Environment

Front-Line Communities Applaud OR "Clean Truck" Rules

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Communities on the front lines of climate change are expected to benefit most from new rules in Oregon to move the state toward …

Social Issues

As Winter Moves In, Granite Staters Urged to Apply for Fuel Assistance

CONCORD, N.H. -- As cold weather moves in, Granite Staters are being urged to apply for fuel assistance, if they think they might need some help …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021