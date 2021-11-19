Rittenhouse Case Viewed as Symptom of Uneven Democracy

Kenosha, WI - The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has announced not-guilty verdicts on all charges in the case. Ground-level activists say the case shows that laws and how they're applied don't work properly when white supremacy still exists in a democracy. Comments from Kyle Johnson, Kenosha-based community organizer, and Angela Lang, executive director, both of Black Leaders Organizing Communities.



KENOSHA, Wis. -- In a trial that drew worldwide attention, a Kenosha County jury on Friday acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges related to the high-profile case. A Wisconsin group focused on improving the lives of Black residents said the case speaks to issues of democracy not working for everybody.



The 18-year-old Rittenhouse was charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha last year and wounding another with a semi-automatic rifle. Prosecutors say the Illinois resident was a vigilante in a situation where he didn't belong. But the teen's lawyers say he acted in self-defense after crossing state lines to protect property amid protests over police brutality.



Kyle Johnson, Kenosha-based community organizer with the group Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), feels the legal system paved the way for someone to take the law into their own hands.



"The legal system in this country operates with a tint -- more than a tint -- with a shade, with a shadow of racism," Johnson contended.



Legal experts have said the case hinged on self-defense laws. Reform advocates say Wisconsin's statute for such situations is too murky and needs an overhaul.



Racial-justice groups add Rittenhouse is being portrayed as a martyr by those who strongly back police. But his backers say he had no other choice but to shoot amid the surrounding chaos, while also noting all those Rittenhouse shot were white.



As it relates to democracy, researchers have noted criminal justice issues help to further alienate BIPOC voters, making them reluctant to demand fairness through civic engagement.



The Kenosha incidents happened in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man left paralyzed by his injuries.



Angela Lang, executive director of BLOC, said not taking steps to implement meaningful police reforms or change self-defense laws will only create more situations with complex legal questions.



"This continues to happen because there is a space that we are giving, that is allowing for this to happen," Lang asserted.



She feels white supremacy has too much influence within the legal system, arguing people like Rittenhouse are given ample opportunity to act recklessly, while people like Breonna Taylor don't even have a chance to defend themselves. Taylor was the Black medical worker shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March 2020 during a botched raid on her apartment.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



PORTLAND, Ore. -- Proponents of a measure in Oregon to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs are hailing the reduction in arrests after its implementation this year.



Advocates say it is especially good news for communities of color, who made up a disproportionate number of drug convictions.



An Oregon Criminal Justice Commission report of 2015 data found Black Oregonians were convicted of felony drug possession at twice the rate of white Oregonians. For Native Americans, it was five times the rate.



Je Amaechi, capacity coordinator for Freedom to Thrive in Portland, was encouraged by the data.



"So just by taking that away, despite the fact that we don't really have a ton of data right now because it's brand new, we know that just arresting less people and convicting less people of felonies means better outcomes for specifically Black and native and Latinx communities," Amaechi explained.



Before decriminalization in 2019, there were more than 4,000 drug convictions. This year between February and August, there have been about 360.



However, critics say the initiative has not followed through in getting people to treatment, noting the small fraction of people who have called the hotline number on citations law enforcement gives for drug possessions.



Critics also point to the small number of people who have showed up in court after receiving citations.



Ron Williams, director of outreach, Health Justice Recovery Alliance, which was formed to implement the new measure, believes it will take a different way of thinking to properly assess the initiative's success.



"What we want to do is we want to move addiction services away from the criminal-justice frame and into the health and recovery frame," Williams urged. "By folks continuing to focus on citations and court appearances, they're still kind of in that mindset that people who use drugs should be punished."



Williams noted behavioral treatment options are growing in every county, with $30 million going out to organizations earlier this year and nearly $280 million coming soon. Importantly, he pointed out communities of color are steering the process.



"The folks who are making these decisions are people with substance-use background," Williams emphasized. "People who are alcohol and drug counselors, people who are case managers, people with lived experience of substance use disorder and are Black, brown, Latinx and tribal folks."



Disclosure: Freedom to Thrive contributes to our fund for reporting on Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, LGBTQIA Issues, and Social Justice.

