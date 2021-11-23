Suit Filed Over Plan to Poison Thunder Basin Prairie Dogs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wildlife advocates are taking the U.S. Forest Service to court over a plan to eliminate prairie dogs from the Thunder Basin National Grassland.
get more stories like this via email
Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, one of the groups filing suit in federal court last week, said Thunder Basin is one of the last remaining landscapes with a prairie dog complex of at least 10,000 acres, the area required for efforts to bring the black-footed ferret back from the brink of extinction.
"The Forest Service shouldn't be poisoning a designated sensitive species that they are supposed to be prioritizing for conservation," Molvar asserted. "And they have a legal obligation to foster the reintroduction of black-footed ferrets, because the Thunder Basin is one of the best remaining candidate sites for black-footed ferret reintroduction."
Black-footed ferrets rely exclusively on prairie dogs for food and habitat. The legal battle is over an amendment to a plan which scraps protections and allows for poisoning and sport-shooting prairie dogs, widely viewed as pests by livestock producers.
Molvar noted the livestock industry has worked to eliminate any species it views as endangering their profits, including wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions. He added Thunder Basin lands are owned by all Americans, and protecting native wildlife should be the baseline for agencies charged with managing those assets.
"You ought to have commercial enterprises co-existing with the native wildlife as a cost of doing business on the public lands," Molvar contended. "Because Americans have a strong interest in native wildlife."
Prairie dogs are a keystone species in the region. Their engineering skills in building tunnels create habitat for burrowing owls, swift foxes and many other native species. Molvar argued the stakes for keeping species such as the black-footed ferret from going extinct are far-reaching, pointing to advice from wildlife-management pioneer Aldo Leopold.
"The first rule of intelligent tinkering is to save all the parts," Molvar emphasized. "Meaning that you shouldn't drive any species extinct because you're not really sure how that species fits into the health of the remainder of the ecosystem that makes human life possible on this planet."
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- California swordfishing crews failed to self-report any of the sea turtles and more than 98% of the marine mammals they killed or injured in drift gillnets from 2010 to 2018, according to a new analysis by the nonprofit Oceana.
get more stories like this via email
The group has shared its data with the Pacific Fishery Management Council, which is looking at requiring federally trained observers on each boat.
Geoff Shester, California campaign director and senior scientist for Oceana, said when captains dump their bycatch and lie about it, they are undermining conservation efforts at the expense of ocean wildlife.
"One of the species we're most worried about is the Pacific leatherback sea turtle, which is really on the brink of extinction and may be gone from our waters in a matter of a couple of decades," Shester pointed out.
Six years ago, the council recommended observers on 100% of commercial swordfishing boats, and caps on bycatch of nine species of marine mammals and sea turtles, which would trigger closure of the fishery once those limits are exceeded. But under the Trump administration, the National Marine Fisheries Service refused to implement those recommendations.
The State of California is paying crews to start using deep-set buoy gear, which experts say is much safer for marine wildlife, although critics say the swordfish catches may be smaller.
Shester argued ultimately, fishing crews need to stop using drift gillnets altogether.
"So far, over half of the fleet has actually participated in that program and received funds to switch over to cleaner gear that doesn't catch marine mammals and turtles," Shester emphasized.
Congress is considering legislation to phase out the remaining drift gillnet fishery.
BOSTON - Now that Halloween has passed, groups recommend recycling leftover jack-o-lanterns, rather than sending them to landfills.
Pumpkins are 90% water, and David Mizejewski, a National Wildlife Federation naturalist, said once the seeds are removed, they break down quickly and can make a good addition to your
compost pile. If you don't have a compost pile, he said some local recycling centers, nearby farms or community gardens may collect old pumpkins for composting.
"If your pumpkins are not, like, really, really squishy and rotten, you can also crack them open and leave a couple of them out in your yard," he said, "and they'll be a nice little treat for the birds and the squirrels, and some of the other wildlife."
Generally, he said, the federation recommends against feeding wildlife, especially mammals, but it's OK to give the local wildlife a once-a-year treat of a pumpkin or two, as long as it hasn't been painted or sprayed with anything to keep out pests. However, he added, it's important not to go overboard, and to avoid leaving pumpkins out if you live in an area with a rat problem.
Mizejewski said pumpkin seeds also have a variety of uses. He said you can use them to grow your own pumpkin plants for the spring.
"Now, not only is that going to result in you having your own little private pumpkin patch," he said, "but the flowers that pumpkins put out, pumpkins are part of the squash family and they actually can be an important source of nectar and pollen for some of our wild native bees."
He recommended toasting the seeds as a treat for yourself or scattering them raw outdoors or in bird feeders for backyard birds. He noted there's more information on how to create wildlife-friendly landscapes in your yard online at nwf.org/garden.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
BOISE, Idaho - Action on behalf of Northwest salmon could be in the works after announcements from the Biden administration, leaders in Washington state and a request to pause litigation over managing dams in the Columbia and Snake Rivers.
Under their agreement, federal agencies, conservation and fishing groups, the Nez Perce Tribe and state of Oregon would put legal challenges on hiatus until July 2022.
Shortly after that announcement, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray - D-Wash.- announced a joint federal-state process on Snake River salmon recovery.
Justin Hayes is the executive director of the Idaho Conservation League, among the groups that want to pause litigation.
"Murray and Inslee stepping forward, the administration stepping forward," said Hayes, "it shows that there is a path that the region can expeditiously move on to get to solutions."
In a statement, Inslee and Murray say recommendations for Snake River salmon would be completed by July 31, 2022.
Hayes said the objective of the pause in litigation is so that groups and government entities can work together on long-term solutions for the fish and communities of the Northwest.
Hayes said he believes removing four lower Snake River dams in southeast Washington is key. Hayes and other groups say science backs removing dams as a way to restore salmon to abundance in the region.
He added that the solution also would address issues around tribal justice and the plight of Northwest orcas.
"For us, a comprehensive solution needs to involve dam removal and we're looking forward to having those discussions with the administration," said Hayes.
Hayes said it's important to make sure communities that rely on the services the dams provide, like barging, are made whole. He also noted that the situation has become more and more dire with each passing year as salmon come closer to extinction.
"The region has grappled with these issues for a long time," said Hayes. "There have been lots of studies, and what we need now are decisions and action."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.