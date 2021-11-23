New App Part of Effort to End Youth Homelessness in MN

BOISE, Idaho - The holidays can be a hard time for foster care youth, especially young people who have recently aged out of the system. Ivy Smith, who is chair of the Idaho Foster Youth Advisory Board, was herself part of the foster care system.



"It's a very emotionally taxing time of year," said Smith, "especially when you've just aged out of the foster care system. It can feel very lonely. It's almost like you start feeling like it's you against the world."



Smith said aging out of the system at any time brings challenges that many don't anticipate. She said while most people look forward to the day, they also have to figure out ways to build adult skills.



"Meaning like how to file my taxes and taking care of myself, basically," said Smith, "Those are all those kinds of skills that I wish I had help with before I had turned 18, but I was pretty much kind of thrown into the deep end and was told sink or swim."



Smith, who graduated high school at age 17 to enroll at Boise State University, said having a job was important once she was out of the system. She's now an administrative specialist for the City of Boise mayor's office.



This year, Idaho lawmakers passed a bill that extends support for foster care youth from age 18 to 21. Smith said this is an important adjustment, especially with many young people aging out of the system without ever having had a job before.



She said it can be a struggle to find an affordable place to live.



"I know that across the nation many cities are experiencing a housing crisis," said Smith, "but this is especially true for foster youth."



Smith said the bar shouldn't be set so low for young people who are in, or have been in, foster care.



"They have so many trials and tribulations that they're going through," said Smith, "but to only believe in them to hit a certain point and not wish that they could go further is, in my mind, just such a disservice."



There are about 450,000 children in foster care nationwide, including about 2,000 in Idaho.







References: Idaho Legislature: House Bill 336 the Idaho Legislature 2021



get more stories like this via email



DES MOINES, Iowa - With the holidays near, foster families in Iowa are encouraged to maintain close connections with older teens no longer receiving foster care. A human service agency says the transition is hard enough for teens aging out of the system, and personal support can go a long way.



In Iowa, when children placed in foster care turn 18, the state considers them an adult - and they're faced with new responsibilities in managing their lives. Danette Morgan, training and development coordinator for Lutheran Services in Iowa, said there are bridge programs they can turn to - but when Thanksgiving and Christmas roll around, she said, there's still longing for a family setting.



"There are other services provided for these children," she said, "but there's just nothing like having a home to go back to."



If possible, she said, a foster family should seek care extensions during the transitional phase. Even just welcoming a young person back for the holidays can make them feel supported.



Each year, nearly 25,000 U.S. teens age out of the foster-care system. Research has shown that by their early 20s, nearly half are without a permanent home and are unemployed. Morgan said that shows how important it is to maintain connections and mentorships, even beyond the holiday season. She said these teens might make rash decisions in seeking family-level support.



"I think sometimes they end up going back to their birth families," she said, "which may not have been a healthy situation."



She said that could result in unhealthy coping skills as they take on bigger responsibilities in life.



As for bridge programs, there are options such as the Iowa Aftercare Services Network, which connects these young adults with key resources. There also is COVID relief funding for foster alumni. Those direct payments have been extended through next spring.



References: Post-foster care data Forever Family 2021

COVID payments Iowa Aftercare Services Network 2021



get more stories like this via email

