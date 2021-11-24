Support Needed for Young People Aging Out of Foster Care

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the holiday season draws near, groups are spotlighting ways to support young people transitioning to adulthood after spending time in foster care.
During the pandemic, increased federal funding was allocated for teens and young adults who had experienced the foster system to address the challenges they disproportionately face.
Maggie Stevens, president and CEO of Foster Success in Indiana, noted most of the funding has expired, or will soon. She said what brings a young person into the system, and sometimes the foster care experience itself, can be traumatic.
"On top of just trying to make sense of all the things that every teenager and 20-year-old in our communities are dealing with, they are also working with these added layers of trauma," Stevens observed. "And they don't always have a consistent adult in their lives to support them through these processes."
She pointed out her organization works to support these young people in achieving their goals, whether it be getting a first job or apartment; applying for college and financial aid programs; or connecting them with job training, certifications, financial literacy and other skills.
The U.S. House last month passed a bill to extend financial to support to older youth aged or aging out of foster care.
Stevens added many of the issues they deal with existed long before the pandemic, from eviction risks to job losses, compounded by the lack of a support system. She hopes to see more permanent supports.
"Teens and young adults leaving foster care, they don't always have somebody to cosign on that first loan," Stevens explained. "They don't have somebody to take them in when their residence halls closed due to COVID, or they lose a job for some reason."
She emphasized at least 24,000 Hoosiers between ages 14 and 26 have spent some time in foster care as a teen. And according to the National Foster Youth Institute, 26,000 young people age out of the system every year.
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- November is National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month.
Compared with other Midwestern states, Minnesota has some of the highest numbers for those 25 and younger. In the northwestern region, efforts are taking shape to prevent teens and young adults from a lifetime of housing instability.
One statewide study showed children and unaccompanied youths age 24 and younger make up nearly half of those experiencing homelessness.
Cory Boushee, community impact program officer for the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, which works with stakeholders in a 12-county region to address the issue, said roughly a quarter of those served by response programs are in the youth demographic, underscoring the need for more prevention work.
"All of that trauma leads to increases of adult homelessness," Boushee observed. "So, if we can cut down this number of 25% of the people we're serving having to be in that age group, we're really gonna be better off in the long run."
He pointed out one of their latest efforts to reduce the numbers is a new web app called My Path. It connects at-risk youth with a variety of resources, including housing, to help them gain more stability in their life. Project leaders hope it allows more teens and young adults to feel a sense of anonymity in reaching out, as opposed to walking into help centers and asking in person.
Research at the national level shows a variety of factors driving youth homelessness, including aging out of foster care and encounters with the juvenile-justice system.
Boushee noted when you combine that with a lack of a financial history, it is hard to get approved for housing.
"Landlords just won't look at 'em," Boushee explained. "So now they can't get into anywhere and that just keeps that cycle repeating of having to find a friend's house to sleep on and then another friend's house to sleep on."
He said without a permanent address, teens and young adults then encounter problems in landing a steady job, adding to their barriers in finding stability. Researchers have said more data collection is important to guide programs, and Boushee said this fall, the coalition in his region launched a separate effort to measure the effectiveness of all their responses.
BOISE, Idaho - The holidays can be a hard time for foster care youth, especially young people who have recently aged out of the system. Ivy Smith, who is chair of the Idaho Foster Youth Advisory Board, was herself part of the foster care system.
"It's a very emotionally taxing time of year," said Smith, "especially when you've just aged out of the foster care system. It can feel very lonely. It's almost like you start feeling like it's you against the world."
Smith said aging out of the system at any time brings challenges that many don't anticipate. She said while most people look forward to the day, they also have to figure out ways to build adult skills.
"Meaning like how to file my taxes and taking care of myself, basically," said Smith, "Those are all those kinds of skills that I wish I had help with before I had turned 18, but I was pretty much kind of thrown into the deep end and was told sink or swim."
Smith, who graduated high school at age 17 to enroll at Boise State University, said having a job was important once she was out of the system. She's now an administrative specialist for the City of Boise mayor's office.
This year, Idaho lawmakers passed a bill that extends support for foster care youth from age 18 to 21. Smith said this is an important adjustment, especially with many young people aging out of the system without ever having had a job before.
She said it can be a struggle to find an affordable place to live.
"I know that across the nation many cities are experiencing a housing crisis," said Smith, "but this is especially true for foster youth."
Smith said the bar shouldn't be set so low for young people who are in, or have been in, foster care.
"They have so many trials and tribulations that they're going through," said Smith, "but to only believe in them to hit a certain point and not wish that they could go further is, in my mind, just such a disservice."
There are about 450,000 children in foster care nationwide, including about 2,000 in Idaho.
DES MOINES, Iowa - With the holidays near, foster families in Iowa are encouraged to maintain close connections with older teens no longer receiving foster care. A human service agency says the transition is hard enough for teens aging out of the system, and personal support can go a long way.
In Iowa, when children placed in foster care turn 18, the state considers them an adult - and they're faced with new responsibilities in managing their lives. Danette Morgan, training and development coordinator for Lutheran Services in Iowa, said there are bridge programs they can turn to - but when Thanksgiving and Christmas roll around, she said, there's still longing for a family setting.
"There are other services provided for these children," she said, "but there's just nothing like having a home to go back to."
If possible, she said, a foster family should seek care extensions during the transitional phase. Even just welcoming a young person back for the holidays can make them feel supported.
Each year, nearly 25,000 U.S. teens age out of the foster-care system. Research has shown that by their early 20s, nearly half are without a permanent home and are unemployed. Morgan said that shows how important it is to maintain connections and mentorships, even beyond the holiday season. She said these teens might make rash decisions in seeking family-level support.
"I think sometimes they end up going back to their birth families," she said, "which may not have been a healthy situation."
She said that could result in unhealthy coping skills as they take on bigger responsibilities in life.
As for bridge programs, there are options such as the Iowa Aftercare Services Network, which connects these young adults with key resources. There also is COVID relief funding for foster alumni. Those direct payments have been extended through next spring.