Support Needed for Young People Aging Out of Foster Care

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the holiday season draws near, groups are spotlighting ways to support young people transitioning to adulthood after spending time in foster care.



During the pandemic, increased federal funding was allocated for teens and young adults who had experienced the foster system to address the challenges they disproportionately face.



Maggie Stevens, president and CEO of Foster Success in Indiana, noted most of the funding has expired, or will soon. She said what brings a young person into the system, and sometimes the foster care experience itself, can be traumatic.



"On top of just trying to make sense of all the things that every teenager and 20-year-old in our communities are dealing with, they are also working with these added layers of trauma," Stevens observed. "And they don't always have a consistent adult in their lives to support them through these processes."



She pointed out her organization works to support these young people in achieving their goals, whether it be getting a first job or apartment; applying for college and financial aid programs; or connecting them with job training, certifications, financial literacy and other skills.



The U.S. House last month passed a bill to extend financial to support to older youth aged or aging out of foster care.



Stevens added many of the issues they deal with existed long before the pandemic, from eviction risks to job losses, compounded by the lack of a support system. She hopes to see more permanent supports.



"Teens and young adults leaving foster care, they don't always have somebody to cosign on that first loan," Stevens explained. "They don't have somebody to take them in when their residence halls closed due to COVID, or they lose a job for some reason."



She emphasized at least 24,000 Hoosiers between ages 14 and 26 have spent some time in foster care as a teen. And according to the National Foster Youth Institute, 26,000 young people age out of the system every year.



BOISE, Idaho - The holidays can be a hard time for foster care youth, especially young people who have recently aged out of the system. Ivy Smith, who is chair of the Idaho Foster Youth Advisory Board, was herself part of the foster care system.



"It's a very emotionally taxing time of year," said Smith, "especially when you've just aged out of the foster care system. It can feel very lonely. It's almost like you start feeling like it's you against the world."



Smith said aging out of the system at any time brings challenges that many don't anticipate. She said while most people look forward to the day, they also have to figure out ways to build adult skills.



"Meaning like how to file my taxes and taking care of myself, basically," said Smith, "Those are all those kinds of skills that I wish I had help with before I had turned 18, but I was pretty much kind of thrown into the deep end and was told sink or swim."



Smith, who graduated high school at age 17 to enroll at Boise State University, said having a job was important once she was out of the system. She's now an administrative specialist for the City of Boise mayor's office.



This year, Idaho lawmakers passed a bill that extends support for foster care youth from age 18 to 21. Smith said this is an important adjustment, especially with many young people aging out of the system without ever having had a job before.



She said it can be a struggle to find an affordable place to live.



"I know that across the nation many cities are experiencing a housing crisis," said Smith, "but this is especially true for foster youth."



Smith said the bar shouldn't be set so low for young people who are in, or have been in, foster care.



"They have so many trials and tribulations that they're going through," said Smith, "but to only believe in them to hit a certain point and not wish that they could go further is, in my mind, just such a disservice."



There are about 450,000 children in foster care nationwide, including about 2,000 in Idaho.







